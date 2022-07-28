McDowell County authorities charge man after "horrific assault" at assisted living home

wlos.com
Marion woman faces meth charges
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office charged a Marion woman with multiple drug-related crimes.
WLOS.com
Marion woman faces several charges, including drug trafficking
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman from Marion is facing several drug-related charges after her car was pulled over by authorities in July. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says detectives with the Community Impact Team stopped 52-year-old Sandy Jo Pendley's car on July 15 for displaying a stolen license plate.
WLOS.com
Father, son duo arrested, facing multiple drug charges in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Father and son duo from McDowell County facing numerous drug charges. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, McDowell County detectives reportedly searched a Woodlawn residence and found 1/4 ounce of methamphetamine. At the time of the search, Ossie Jay Finley, Sr., 70, and his son,...
WLOS.com
Suspect dead after 3 people killed in Yancey County
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Yancey County Sheriff's Office said three people were shot and killed inside a home Monday afternoon and the suspect was killed by deputies after opening fire when they arrived. Deputies received a call just after 4:30 p.m. about shots fired inside a residence. On...
WLOS.com
Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Transylvania County man
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered man from Western North Carolina. The public is asked to be on the lookout for 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, from Transylvania County, who officials say is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
1 killed in Burke County crash, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Burke County Sunday. Trooper responded to the collision around 6:40 p.m. on Frank Whisnant Road near NC Highway 181. A Cadillac DeVille crossed the centerline while driving south on NC 181 and crashed...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered
GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
fox46.com
Man’s vehicle shot at in Rock Hill road rage incident: Police
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man’s vehicle was shot five times early Sunday morning in an apparent road rage incident in Rock Hill, according to police. The violent incident occurred at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, July 31, near Montclair Drive in Rock Hill. BE THE FIRST...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
WLOS.com
Barn destroyed in overnight Canton fire; investigation underway
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — An overnight fire that kept crews busy for hours early Monday is under investigation. The North Canton Fire Department confirms with News 13 that crews were dispatched to Beaverdam Street near Thompson Street Monday, Aug. 1, just before 4 a.m. Crews from Canton, Clyde, Center...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend on US-25/Hendersonville Road. Authorities say a 50-year-old Arden woman was struck and killed in Arden on Sunday morning at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Hendersonville Road and Watson Road.
WBTV
Multiple cars being broken into at Ballantyne gym
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: moments ago. A Lancaster School board member being...
WLOS.com
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
my40.tv
Pedestrian killed in US-25 hit-and-run in Arden; NC Highway Patrol seeks information
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend on US-25/Hendersonville Road. At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, July 31, the NCSHP was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on US-25 at Watson Road. The pedestrian,...
Duo sought after $8,500 worth of items stolen at NC Tractor Supply store
The crime happened around 1:27 a.m. Friday at Tractor Supply on Gilman Road.
Hickory gas station clerk arrested for selling alcohol to minor before teen crashes
ROLLINS, N.C. — A store clerk in Catawba County has been charged after a investigation found she sold a teen alcohol who then got into a crash, according to the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agency. An ALE investigation began after a law enforcement officials suspected a 16-year-old who...
FOX Carolina
1 hurt, 1 dead after fight, shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say they are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out inside the Good Times establishment on Liberty Lane. Police say outside shots were fired in the...
WBTV
Suspect arrested after SWAT situation shut down Gaston County road
RANLO, N.C. (WBTV) - A SWAT situation was underway on Friday in the Town of Ranlo in Gaston County after a man attempted to stab officers who were in the process of serving a warrant. Officers from the Ranlo Police Department arrived at the residence on East Street near Lowell...
FOX Carolina
Tree falls on mobile home
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Death investigation underway in Laurens County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said...
FOX Carolina
Man dead after shooting Saturday morning
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Death investigation underway in Laurens County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said...
