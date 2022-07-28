City of Troy gets more than $1 million in roadwork development grants

roadwork

TROY — The city of Troy is receiving more than $1 million dollars to cover the majority of costs for “much-needed” upgrades to one of their roads.

The city recently received a pair of grants, a $500,000 Roadwork Development Grant from the Ohio Department of Development and a $600,000 State Capital Improvement Grant from the Ohio Public Works commission, combining for $1.1 million in funding.

The money will cover two-thirds of infrastructure repairs on South Stanfield Road, a city spokesperson said.

The project will replace roadway, curbs, gutters and sidewalks from West Stanfield Road to Commerce Center Boulevard. The project will also close gaps in sidewalks and shared use lanes in order to improve traffic flow and walkability.

Mayor Robin Oda said the project will “support businesses planning to expand and locate” in the Commerce Center area.

The project, scheduled to be completed in November, was initially estimated to cost around $1.2 million. A spokesperson said the lowest bid for the project remains at $1.65 million.

“With bids coming in higher than expected across all of our projects, we’re very pleased that the Development Department was able to secure these grants and grateful to the State of Ohio for supporting this project,” Oda said.

