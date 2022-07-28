www.limaohio.com
Former Children Services director headed to trial
LIMA — Cynthia Scanland, the former executive director of the Allen County Children Services agency charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business, made a rare appearance in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Scanland did not actually enter the courtroom, however, as her attorney, David Thomas,...
sent-trib.com
Millbury man sentenced to community control after victim disappears
A Millbury man was placed on community control after the woman he assaulted was unable to be contacted for the trial. Dylan Schuett, 27, was transported from the jail July 25 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic...
Lima News
Three changes for Allen County poll locations this Tuesday
LIMA — Three polling locations in Allen County will be temporarily moved to alternate sites for Tuesday’s primary election, according to a release from the Allen County Board of Elections. Those who normally vote at the Allen East High School wrestling room will vote on Tuesday at the...
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Domminic M. Potts, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $150 fine. Melinda R. Bagley, 60, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $600 fine. Dave J. Forrest Jr., 35, of Lima, found guilty of...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Jury Duty Fee Increase
COMMISSIONERS … Two of the Fulton County Commissioners discuss matters pertaining to a bid received for the water boost pump station upgrade. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, July 26t... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
One firefighter injured in suspicious central Toledo fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue were called to the scene of a fire shortly after 2 a.m. Monday morning. The fire broke out in a vacant home in central Toledo on the 1700 block of Macomber at Isherwood. Officials say the fire was visible on the side and rear of the house. The fire is considered suspicious and an investigator was called out to the scene.
13abc.com
TARTA hub closed until further notice
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed until further notice. The closure comes after unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members. It is due to an issue with the sewer line in the basement.
sent-trib.com
Child back with mom after leaving BG apartment
An infant was found naked and crying in a Bowling Green apartment laundry room on Friday. The Bowling Green Police Division received the call at 1:15 p.m. from a woman who said there was a child who was naked and crying in the Cedar Park Apartments laundry room, 1006 Third St.
sent-trib.com
BG man charged with OVI after hitting two bicyclists
A Bowling Green man was arrested for drunk driving after hitting two bicyclists. At 11:49 p.m. Friday, the Bowling Green Police Division responded to the 500 block of West Poe Road for an injury accident. Anthony Perez told officers that the people riding bicycles didn’t have lights on their bicycles...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Financial Update From Red Tree Investments
INVESTMENTS … Red Tree Investments co-founder Ryan Nelson, met with Williams County Commissioners, along with County Treasurer Kellie Gray to discuss investment advances made in the past three months. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Monday, July 25, 2022 began f... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID...
Lima News
OSU Extension hosts Kenton cropwalk
KENTON — Hardin County OSU Extension will hold a ‘Fruit and Vegetable Crop Walk’ program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 on a produce farm at 15237 County Road 209, Kenton. OSU Extension experts will provide information on controlling pests on produce, growing grapes...
Lima News
Elida to hold National Night Out
ELIDA — The National Night Out in the Village of Elida will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Elida Fieldhouse parking lot, 301-325 Hillcrest Drive, Elida. Activities include a bounce house, DJ, games, raffles, giveaways, free hot dogs, and more.
hometownstations.com
Man fatally shot by homeowner after breaking into Shelby County residence
SHELBY COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Sidney man is dead after being shot by a homeowner while allegedly breaking into his home on Sunday. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. According to the sheriff, around 11 a.m., 22-year-old James Douglas Rayl went to a home in the...
Local schools incorporating Bible-based character education
LIMA - LifeWise Academy had its origins in 2018 in Van Wert, Ohio. It was there that “Released Time Religious Instruction” was reinvented. Seventy years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court decision Zorach v. Clauson determined that the practice of “Released Time Religious Instruction” was constitutional and therefore legal in all states. Justice William O. Douglas wrote for the majority in a 6-3 decision Of Zorach v. Clauson in 1952:
13abc.com
Ohio voters head to polls Tuesday in primary for state legislature contests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s time to head to the polls in Ohio for a primary election again. In May, voters cast ballots in races for Congress, governor, U.S. Senate, and other statewide races. But at that point, the state’s General Assembly map mess wasn’t settled. Legal fights led...
13abc.com
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday morning before 3:00 a.m., TPD responded to a crash that occurred on N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, two adult women, were transported to a hospital to be treated for bullet wounds but their conditions are unknown.
Lima News
Delphos City Council approves waterline
DELPHOS — The City of Delphos council members met to discuss changes to infrastructure and a new position in their local government on Monday evening. The council had its first reading for the adoption of the new Assistant Safety Service Director position. The council plans to create a position to prepare. The assistant position in most government agencies makes room for a successor to the head position.
WOWO News
Stand off ends with man in custody
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is now in custody after a standoff with police. Saturday evening, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Hessen Castle Road for a domestic battery investigation. When officers arrived, they were informed that an armed man was inside the residence.
