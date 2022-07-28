Man accused of sexually abusing child in custody, BCSO says

www.kens5.com
Police arrest 3 suspects accused of dumping young woman's body in plastic bin
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have arrested three family members they believe are responsible for dumping the body of a young woman inside a plastic bin on the driveway of an abandoned home on the west side of town back in July. Frank Rangel, 42, along with his...
Atascosa Co. sheriff, deputies honored for stopping state-wide crime spree
SAN ANTONIO — The Atascosa County law enforcement officers who brought an end to a state-wide crime spree have received recognition for their work. Sheriff David Soward accepted the “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” award this week on behalf of his team. The Sheriff’s Association of Texas presented the honor at their conference in Fort Worth.
Suspect in death of migrants inside tractor trailer due in court Monday
SAN ANTONIO — One of the suspects arrested in connection to the deadliest smuggling event in U.S. history will be in court Monday. Juan Francsisco D’luna Bilbao is set to appear in federal court Monday morning for his detention hearing. The judge will decide whether to keep him...
Man in custody after he barricaded himself inside car dealership, police said
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says a man who barricaded himself inside a car dealership on the northwest side is in custody. The incident happened at a car dealership in the 4800 block of NW Loop 410. Police said the man, who is 34-years-old, ran into...
A burglar is terrorizing a north-side condominium community, residents say
SAN ANTONIO — A couple living in Lafayette Place believe a burglar is targeting their condominium community near the medical center. Roland Gonzales and his wife said it began on June 17. The couple believes the man burglarized their condo and ransacked the residence while they were away. In...
Police searching for suspect who shot, killed man after altercation in parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after an altercation in a parking lot turned deadly. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the intersection of S. Flores St and Beatrice Ave. on the south side for a shooting in progress.
Police need your help finding missing 12-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO — Police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen on the northwest side of San Antonio. Destannie Flores is 5'3" tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on the 4000 block of Ty Terrace wearing light blue pants, black tennis shoes, and carrying a green backpack with polka dots on it.
Man shot and killed inside an LA Fitness, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed at an LA Fitness Monday evening on the north side, according to San Antonio Police Department. The deadly shooting occurred before 7 p.m. at an LA Fitness located on 7140 Blanco Road. Police said a man was working out inside...
Tattoos on body found in Spring Branch match missing woman Shana DiMambro
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Unique tattoos on a body found in Spring Branch are leading Eric Herr to conclude 45-year-old Shana DiMambro is no longer missing or alive. DiMambro was last seen alive at her RV home on July 19. Her husband Chris Antos reported her missing around lunchtime when he returned home from work in San Antonio.
Three years after pro boxer’s murder, his family searches for answers and justice
SAN ANTONIO — Family and friends are not giving up the search for the person who shot and killed a professional boxer from San Antonio. George Ramos’ life was cut short at 18 when he was shot and killed on June 20, 2019 outside an old gas station on the northwest side.
Body discovered in Comal County, where woman has been missing for over a week
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in Comal County say they're investigating the discovery of a body in Spring Branch Friday evening—the same community where a 45-year-old woman has been missing for 10 days. Local officials tell KENS 5 it's too early to determine the age or gender of the...
Woman now facing charges after April Longoria found dead, victim's family demanded answers in fatal shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A mother and daughter sat just outside the barrier of yellow police tape as Terrell Hills police combed the scene where their loved one was found shot to death. “We want justice. We want to know what happened,” said Irene Longoria, mother of the fatal shooting...
'We are devastated': Father found dead on Fourth of July leaves questions unanswered
SAN ANTONIO — A father of two was found dead inside his burning car. Weeks later, the victim's family and San Antonio Police are still trying to figure out what happened. On the morning of July 4, the torched SUV was discovered in a rural area in far south San Antonio. The family of Justin Vodrey said he had moved to the area, in Pleasanton, just days before his death.
Three arrested in connection with brutal murder at hookah lounge
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly two months after a vicious murder on San Antonio's northeast side, three men have been arrested and charged with capital murder. Joseph Ortiz, 19, is one of the men arrested and he faces aggravated robbery and capital murder charges. Nathan Sanchez, 22, and Aaron Trevino, 20, also were arrested and face capital murder charges.
Bowling alley on southeast side evacuated after smell of smoke was reported
SAN ANTONIO — A bowling alley on the southeast side of San Antonio was evacuated after bowlers reported they smelled smoke inside the building. Firefighters responded to the 2100 block of Goliad Rd. around 10:43 p.m. Sunday night for reports of smoke. When crews arrived, they located a fire...
Fire spreads from shed to home, completely destroying both structures
SAN ANTONIO — A fast-moving fire completely destroyed a home Saturday night, after the flames quickly spread from a shed to the house. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Beech St. on the west side of San Antonio. According to officials on scene, when...
Mystery illness keeps New Braunfels father hospitalized, out of work
LIVE OAK, Texas — A New Braunfels woman is relying on doctors for answers on her 47-year-old husband's declining health over the past year. However, Ali Telfer said her husband Adam's illness continues to be a mystery for physicians. "He was perfectly healthy before his COVID diagnosis in August...
Recent disappearances prompt questions about safety trends
SAN ANTONIO — Data doesn't yet indicate whether disappearances are becoming more common around San Antonio, despite reports of missing people garnering attention in recent weeks. But it seems like people are vanishing more often, private investigator Mark Gillespie said. "Every day, we wake up with some news report...
San Antonians working for a safer community meet following fire that started behind bowling alley
SAN ANTONIO — Once firefighters were able to make their way into a tiny, hard to reach easement behind the Ponderosa Lanes bowling alley on Goliad Road Sunday night, they made quick work of the garbage fire they found at the back door of the structure. The fire, in...
BCSO deputy charged with assault/family violence
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said a detention deputy was arrested for an assault on a family member. Noe Avila, 43, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/serious bodily injury-family/dating, a 1st degree felony. Investigators say the victim reported a verbal altercation...
