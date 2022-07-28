Yang’s Forward party merges with groups led by former GOP officials

www.valleycentral.com
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
Bloodied but unbowed: liberal justices wield dissents as weapon of resistance
The three justices may be in the minority, but their opinions are sounding an alarm that equal rights are under threat by the new rightwing supermajority of the supreme court. The US supreme court, with its new rightwing supermajority, is transforming America at breakneck speed. In a single judicial year, it overturned the right to an abortion, unleashed legally carried guns on to city streets, stymied government action to combat the climate crisis and Covid pandemic, and took a hatchet to the time-honored separation of church and state.
Who was al Qaeda leader and key 9/11 architect Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri's death at the hands of a US drone strike brings an end to his "trail of murder and violence against American citizens," President Joe Biden said Monday evening.
