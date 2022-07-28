Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen benefits Arkansas Children’s Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Summer is the perfect time to grab some ice cream to cool off and Dairy Queen is giving customers the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth while giving back.

Participating Dairy Queen locations in Arkansas are coming together today for Miracle Treat Day. It’s a way to raise funds for Arkansas Children’s.

$1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating locations will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which raise funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

All donations made at participating DQs will go back to support Arkansas Children’s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.