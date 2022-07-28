Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend

sanantonio.culturemap.com
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry Lease
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias announces San Antonio show at AT&T Center
SAN ANTONIO – Renowned comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns to San Antonio this fall for his 2022 Back on Tour journey. Iglesias will perform Saturday, Oct. 8, at the AT&T Center located at 1 AT&T Center Parkway. The last time Iglesias was in San Antonio in July...
New service brings top chefs from San Antonio and beyond into your kitchen
Life in the restaurant industry is complicated, but Texas does love its chefs. Zach Knight, an Austin restaurant industry vet of 12 years, was on a gondola in Aspen with his friend Emmie Nostitz when the idea for Tivity was born in 2020. Knight received a call from a client, if he could call them that, asking to be connected with an Austin chef for a private at-home dinner. He had been making those personal connections to keep the restaurant spirit alive during the pandemic, but it wasn’t a business yet.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
MuySA: The feeling of peace that comes with San Antonio viejitos and viejitas
Why am I crying right now?
Three kid-friendly Hill Country bars for parents to grab an ice cold pint
Need one more day trip before school starts? Check these places out
First-ever Chamoy Challenge will dress San Antonio in sweet, soury fun
A new kind of chamoy drip is coming to San Antonio.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Cabo Bob's great food, but bad service
One of the best burritos I've had paired with the worse service
Spotlight on San Antonio: A Texas Road Trip
Pictured: San Antonio Museum of Art | Photo credit:Visit San Antonio. Local sights and attractions, and a quick getaway to Fredericksburg. Known for the San Antonio River and the Spanish missions that attract many visitors every year, San Antonio, Texas, is the most frequented in the state. As far as attractions go, the usual suspects tend to be the amusement parks, the rich colonial past, and the large presence of several minority communities that lend a unique character. All is best experienced by simply heading there.
KSAT 12
Things to do around San Antonio this August
SAN ANTONIO – The heat is on. (Tell me, can you feel it?) It’s still roasting outside. I’m tempted to do that thing where people put cookies on a sheet pan and bake them in their hot car but then it will make my car smell like cookies and I’ll eat them all. So, I’ll likely not be doing that but if you have — let me know because I’m curious how Texas car cookies turn out.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Reggae Festival
The San Antonio Reggae Festival is back for another year of family fun and all things Reggae. Kevin Hogan and Kelly Westbrooks are in studio this morning to talk about the food, music, vendors and more! Take a loo to learn all about it!
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Biscuits, BBQ & Cajun Fusion
You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. David Elder’s first stop on this foodie adventure is in the Hill Country for some chilaquilesat at Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch in Fredericksburg. Next, David...
KSAT 12
San Antonio just experienced the hottest July on record
Yes, you read that right. For the third month in a row, San Antonians experienced record heat. With an average temperature of 89.8°, not only is July 2022 the hottest July on record, but it also comes in just below August 2011 as the second hottest month EVER in San Antonio’s recorded history. Records date back to 1885.
San Antonio's Build-A-Bear Workshop at the Tower of the Americas gets official launch
The furry friends come with freebies.
Here all the upcoming retail projects being developed in San Antonio
There's a lot of stores coming to San Antonio.
San Antonian becomes millionaire in Texas Lottery prize
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident has won $1 million dollars from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket 500x, according to a press release. The release says the ticket was purchased at a Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue. The San Antonian has chosen to...
MySanAntonio
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros
With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
13 places for the most decadent cheesecake in San Antonio
Whether you're a Golden Girl or not, here are some cheesecakes in S.A. to devour.
Westside San Antonio groups seek historic title for destroyed brothel site
HDRC recommends denying it but has some alternatives.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio restaurant Krazy Katsu makes its debut selling — a lot of — Japanese fried chicken
Apparently, San Antonians love their Japanese-style fried chicken. Krazy Katsu — a new spot offering the herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken in sandwich form — held its grand opening over the weekend and sold out of 900 pounds of yardbird in just two days, according to a Saturday post on the restaurant's Instagram feed.
