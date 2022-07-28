Storms Move Through Region on Humid Thursday

www.necn.com
NECN
Threat for Scattered Showers in Southern New England Monday
July 2022 is in the books and as we stand Monday, it will go down in history as the third warmest and fourth driest! Not the type of records we'd like to see, since much of the region is experiencing a severe drought, but unfortunately something we may have to get used to going forward with our ever changing climate.
NECN
How Long Will NH Stay ‘an Island in New England' Without Legal Marijuana?
It may be the "live free or die" state, but when it comes to getting marijuana, people in New Hampshire are certainly less free than elsewhere in New England. When cannabis was allowed for recreational use in Rhode Island this May, New Hampshire was left as the only state in the region that has yet to legalize the drug. That's despite the fact that about three quarters of state residents support legalization, according to a recent poll.
Severe weather fires up in Upstate New York and New England
You want to keep your dinner plans inside for tonight as we track some summer storms for most of Upstate New York and Worcester, Massachusetts. Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of Upstate New York until 8:00 p.m. Storms will fire up between the afternoon and evening. The primary...
Free Things to Do in New Hampshire This Weekend
If you’re wondering what to do this weekend in New Hampshire, you might want to start with free things to do in Manchester. The city’s annual Trolley Nights provide the perfect opportunity to check out free attractions like the interactive SEE Science Center, the Millyard Museum, and the NH Institute of Art. Check out VisitHN to find more free activities in New Hampshire. There are also plenty of free events that take place throughout the year, including the annual NH Trolley Nights.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
WMUR.com
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
NECN
Mass. Lawmakers Reach Agreement on Sports Betting Legislation
The Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts, according to a tweet early Monday from House Speaker Ron Mariano. The legislation would allow for wagering on both professional and collegiate sports in the Bay State, according to Speaker Mariano's tweet. The...
Severe Weather Expected in New York State; Tornado Possible
It's been a very eventful day across New York State in terms of the weather. Severe thunderstorms rolled through Western and Central New York this morning, including reports of a tornado that touched down in Wyoming County around 11 am. There was a tornado warning for the region near Silver Creek until 11:15 am, issued by the National Weather Service.
Mega Millions: $1Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14 and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
NECN
Sharks Active Off Cape and Islands Saturday: Beaches Closed, 9 Sharks Detected at 1 Buoy
White sharks were busy off the Massachusetts coast on Saturday morning, closing beaches in Nantucket and gathering off Cape Cod. Swimmers were ordered out of the water at Ladies, Miacomet and Cisco beaches on Nantucket for two hours after a shark was spotted, the island's harbormaster said. The Sharktivity app,...
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
These Areas Have Best Chance To See Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms
An increase in humidity will help fuel a new round of widely scattered thunderstorms that will sweep through the region. The time frame for storm activity is mainly after 3 p.m. until around 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. Areas with the best chances to see storms are southern Connecticut...
Tornado Touches Down In Western New York
It's been a humid and rather uneventful summer in terms of the weather for Western New York and New York State as a whole. That has changed in the last 7-10 days, as rain and thunderstorms have swept through the region. Another round of strong thunderstorms raced through Western New...
4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine
Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?
WMTW
Sharks spotted along Maine coast, including one popular beach
GEORGETOWN, Maine — Multiple people have spotted sharks along the Maine coast, including one popular beach. Popham Beach State Park is back open to swimmers Thursday, one day after a confirmed sighting by a surfer of an 8- to 10-foot-long shark. The beach was closed to swimmers about 6 p.m.
NECN
2 Bodies Found in Burned Vehicle in Path of Raging California Wildfire
Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that is among several burning in the western U.S. amid hot, dry and gusty conditions that boost the danger that the fires will keep growing, officials said Monday. The McKinney...
Hail piled up like snow in Estes Park during severe storm
Hail piled up like snow in Estes Park during the severe storm that rolled through Colorado on Wednesday night. The storm hit one neighborhood in Estes Park, trapping cars in the street and leaving standing water. The hail was so deep the city used heavy equipment to clear the street. A number of basements also flooded. The storm caused damage in other parts of the state, including flash flooding and hail damage to homes, businesses and vehicles. On Thursday, the First Alert Meteorologists have declared a First Alert Weather Day because of the danger of flash flooding from severe storms. There is a Flash Flood Watch for about three quarters of the state from late morning through late evening on Thursday. The watch includes the entire I-70 mountain corridor and all of southern Colorado.The large scars left behind by recent wildfires like East Troublesome, Camron Peak, and Grizzly Creek have an "elevated" threat for flash flooding. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon could be forced to close if thunderstorms move near the Grizzly Creek scar. For Denver and the Front Range, the best chance for thunderstorms producing heavy rain and possible street flooding on Thursday will be after noon and before midnight.
NECN
2nd Tornado Touched Down in Vermont Monday, NWS Confirms
A storm last week produced two tornadoes in Vermont, the National Weather Service said Tuesday, confirming the second twister. The newly confirmed tornado touched down in Waltham on Monday, July 18, a town over from where the other tornado was confirmed, in Addison. That tornado was rated an EF-1; the...
Storm damage reports for western Massachusetts
Thunderstorms came through parts of western Massachusetts Thursday evening causing torrential rain and flooding.
Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?
There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
