The Brook of Portland offers upscale senior living

Taking life 1 Lighthouse at a time
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) If you are looking for some family fun this Summer how about checking out one of the 129 lighthouses that our state has to offer. Little Sable Point Light House is 115 feet tall and has 139 steps. They have free, family friendly concerts on the beach on Wednesday nights. Bring your own chair and enjoy great music and views of Lake Michigan.
Consumers Energy’s National Night Out kicks off tomorrow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Consumers Energy is once again hosting the Grand Rapids area annual National Night Out kickoff event tomorrow! National Night Out is a community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help build safer communities for everyone. The festivities begin with an event in the morning that brings together local mayors, public safety officials and neighborhood leaders to help promote public safety.
Today’s Top Pick: Pinball Land in Rockford
Here’s an idea for family fun today, how about a trip to Rockford Michigan, to a place called Pinball Land. They have over 100 vintage pinball machines. Best of all is you to get to pay one price to play all day.
Stay Safe In the Sun While Having Fun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Summertime is full of time spent having fun outdoors with our families. Dr. Forshee from Priority Health wants to remind us that while we are having all that fun to be wary of the affects the sun can have on our skin. He recommends avoiding direct sunlight between 10am to 2pm as that is when the sun is most dangerous. Also, to cover up by wearing longer sleeves, a hat, sunglasses, and socks. Any day can be dangerous when it comes to sun exposure, you can even get sunburn in the wintertime, so it is important to take precautionary measures.
KDPS: Fire at Planned Parenthood was arson
Kalamazoo police say a fire at a Planned Parenthood of Michigan office was set on purpose. (Aug. 1, 2022) VP announces $1 billion for infrastructure resilient …. Woman charged in crash that killed two cyclists; …. County prosecutors blocked from enforcing abortion …. Muskegon 12-year-old qualifies for world’s largest …...
Navigating inflation as you near retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Market volatility is something that puts everyone on the edge of their seat, and with the way things have gone recently, many have a right to be worried. But what do all these red arrows mean for those in or near retirement?. Joining us...
August Looks like a Hot and Mostly Dry Month
August looks to be a warmer than average month in the Great Lakes Region. Above is the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. We’ll stay near average early next week (average high is 83), then we’ll be above average during the middle – latter part of next week.
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson. (July 31, 2022)
Kzoo Co. files to dismiss complaint to condemn family cottage
Lawyers for Kalamazoo County have requested to dismiss their complaint to condemn the Johnson-Talanda Cottage in Prairie View Park, a home that has been the center of a legal battle for nearly five years. (Aug. 1, 2022)
Kent County Prosecutor discusses vehicle thefts
Vehicle thefts across Kent County are continuing to trouble law enforcement and Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker. (July 31, 2022)
2 Kent County millage votes on ballot this Tuesday
In Tuesday’s primary election, there are two millages on the ballot in Kent County — for veteran and senior services. (July 30, 2022)
Get relief from chronic back pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Are you tired of “band-aid” treatments to relieve your back and neck pain? Maybe your pain is starting to affect your work, sleep and simply enjoying life. If you’re looking for some relief, our Back and Neck Pain Expert, Dr. Christopher Miller of Total Health Chiropractic may be able to help. He joins us on eightWest along with one of his patients, Mindi.
