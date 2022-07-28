The Brook of Portland offers upscale senior living

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Summertime is full of time spent having fun outdoors with our families. Dr. Forshee from Priority Health wants to remind us that while we are having all that fun to be wary of the affects the sun can have on our skin. He recommends avoiding direct sunlight between 10am to 2pm as that is when the sun is most dangerous. Also, to cover up by wearing longer sleeves, a hat, sunglasses, and socks. Any day can be dangerous when it comes to sun exposure, you can even get sunburn in the wintertime, so it is important to take precautionary measures.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO