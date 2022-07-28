Former Lenape Park site sold for $570,000

www.dailylocal.com
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
113-acre farm in West Bradford, Newlin permanently preserved
WEST BRADFORD — Natural Lands this week announced the successful preservation of the 113-acre Castle Rock Farm that straddles West Bradford and Newlin Townships, Chester County. The farm is adjacent to several other already-protected properties, adding to a growing greenway along West Branch Brandywine Creek. A dirt road with...
3 beautiful but underrated places in Delaware
Have you ever been to Delaware? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this state has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that for sure. If you are looking for new places to explore and you are considering Delaware then you are in luck because I have put together a list of 3 amazing places that you should definitely visit if you ever get the chance. Once you get to see how beautiful they are, you'll want to see what else this amazing state has to offer.
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
skooknews.com
Million Dollar Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in Two Pennsylvania Counties
Even though the billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot ticket wasn't sold in Pennsylvania, there were tickets from Lackawanna and Montgomery Counties sold that were worth at least $1 Million. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday morning that two tickets, one worth $1 Million and a second worth $2 Million were sold...
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in Pennsylvania
A popular discount grocery store chain just opened a brand new location in Pennsylvania last week. Read on for more details. Grocery Outlet just held the grand opening for their new store in Pennsylvania last week on July 28, 2022.
ems1.com
Pa. county emergency responders fear loss of ALS services
PARKESBURG, Pa. — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health's recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. "This is a crisis," Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
Lehigh Valley planners raise major concerns over 5.9M square feet of industrial space eyed for Slate Belt
A proposed industrial park with 12 buildings totaling nearly 5.9 million square feet on 800-plus acres in the Slate Belt will require significant investments in traffic improvements and potentially wastewater treatment to be successful. That’s the read of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, which on Thursday night discussed an early...
WINNER: $150K Powerball Ticket Sold In Philly
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Philadelphia. The Powerball ticket for the Saturday, July 30 drawing was sold at Posh Fuel & Food on Ridge Avenue, state lottery officials said. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 4-17-57-58-68, and the red Powerball 12. Without...
$1M Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at the Jersey Shore
Although no one won the full Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night, it was still very profitable for someone who bought a ticket at the Jersey Shore that ended up being worth $1,000,000!. In fact, there were two $1M winning tickets sold in New Jersey, and reportedly one worth $3M...
Former Great Valley remembered as inspiration to family and friends
EAST BRANDYWINE >> It’s been more than three years, but even in death, Alivia ‘Liv’ Juliana is making a difference. It’s what Liv was striving to do during her all-to-brief 19 years of life. And what is happening now is a clear indication that the Malvern native and Great Valley High School graduate was not only successful, she was an inspiration to just about everybody she came in contact with.
Route 422 lane closures planned Aug. 3 in Lower Pottsgrove
LOWER POTTSGROVE — Eastbound Route 422 motorists will encounter a right lane closure between the Sanatoga and Armand Hammer Boulevard interchanges beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3, for pipe repair under a project to replace the structures that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over the expressway. The lane closure will...
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
These 4 NJ flea markets are also known for their outstanding food
One of the main reasons why people love to shop at flea markets is for a good bargain. There’s a laundry list of flea markets in New Jersey, especially in the summertime. Most are seasonal or pop-ups and are themed like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market that takes place at the Cure Insurance Arena.
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
delawarepublic.org
Over 3,800 acres of farmland added to permanent preservation list
The latest round of easement selections by Delaware Agricultural Lands Preservation Foundation saw a record number of acres come from the Inland Bays watershed. Over 3800 acres across 54 farms are added to the permanently protected list, and 486 of those acres are in the Inland Bay, the most ever selected in one year.
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East Coast
U.S. News and World Report has released their 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast for 2022-2023 this summer and their findings are based on data from 150 of the most populous regions in the country. They look at value for money, the surrounding job markets, and quality of life to determine which towns and cities are the best places to live.
ChristianaCare Ranked No. 1 Hospital in Delaware, No. 4 Hospital in Philadelphia Region
WILMINGTON, DE — ChristianaCare has been rated as a Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022-23 annual rankings. ChristianaCare was ranked No. 42 in the nation in obstetrics and gynecology. Addtionally, the Wilmington-based health system was also ranked as high-performing in orthopedics, and was ranked the No. 1 hospital in Delaware and the No. 4 hospital in the Philadelphia region.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
