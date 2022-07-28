ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVESTREAM: Special session reaches second reading of abortion, taxpayer refund bills

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The full Senate vote on the abortion bill has been pushed back to Saturday. You can find out more here .

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana legislators are scheduled to meet for the fourth day of the special session Thursday. During the day, the full House and Senate are scheduled to meet to discuss their respective bills.

The Senate will consider amendments to the proposed near-ban on abortion. They’ll also consider a bill allocating money toward social services, and a bill addressing financial relief for Hoosiers.

Indiana lawmakers add criminal penalties, tighter restrictions to proposed abortion ban

Thursday morning, Senate Democrats introduced the amendments they would offer for the legislation. 62 amendments in total were proposed for the legislation.

The Senate Republicans delayed the session to 3:30 p.m. It was further delayed until 5:00 p.m.

When they came back, State Senator Sue Glick, the author of the abortion bill, asked to move the second hearing to the end of the agenda. The other two bills will be discussed first.

These include the social services bill to accompany the abortion ban and the financial relief bill.

In SB2, there were 18 amendments up for discussion. Here’s how the amendments broke down.

  • Senator Mike Bohacek (R-Michiana Shores) introduced an amendment directing the state to produce a report on Medicaid reimbursement rates. The amendment passed with a voice vote.
  • Senator Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis) introduced an amendment directing the fund to be administered by the Family and Social Services Administration instead of the State Budget Agency. The amendment was defeated 10-36.
  • Senator Fady Qaddora (D-Indianapolis) introduced an amendment that would increase Indiana’s tax deduction for renters from $3,000 to $6,000. The amendment failed 10-36.
  • Senator Fady Qaddora (D-Indianapolis) introduced an amendment that would bar any utility rate increases for the next six months. The amendment failed on a voice vote and a standing vote.
  • Senator Fady Qaddora (D-Indianapolis) introduced an amendment that would expand pre-K services across Indiana. The amendment failed 10-36.
  • Senator Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) introduced an amendment that would establish a scholarship for minority students pursuing health care careers. The amendment failed 11-35.
  • Senator Shelli Yoder (D-Monroe County) introduced an amendment that would bar funding in the bill from going to crisis pregnancy centers.

Senators began hearing Senate Bill 1 amendments, the abortion bill, at around 7:10 p.m.

The House will discuss its own financial relief bill. Their proposal is a $225 automatic taxpayer refund on top of the refund already being sent to Hoosiers.

The House convened at 1:30 p.m. before immediately recessing the session for an hour.

We will live stream the special sessions here and update the article throughout the day with the new information coming out of the special session.

WTWO/WAWV

VIDEO: Indiana Senators chased by protestors following passage of abortion bill

INDIANAPOLIS — Tempers flared Saturday afternoon inside the Indiana Statehouse after the state senate narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban. Pro-abortion rights protestors were stationed outside the chamber all day chanting and booing and could be heard inside the chamber. Following the vote, Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor was escorting Sen. Mike Young to the […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Jewish council condemns comments made by Indiana Republican senator

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council has condemned statements made by Republican State Senator Michael Young saying that the senator “appeared to equate Judaism’s view on reproductive rights with condoning murder.” Sen. Young’s statements were made on Thursday on the Indiana Senate floor when senators were debating amendments to Senate Bill 1 — […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Senate to vote Saturday on abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana senators have voted down an amendment to the proposed abortion ban that would have eliminated some exceptions. Now, a vote on the proposed ban by the full Senate body is planned for Saturday. The bill bans abortion in all stages of pregnancy except in cases of rape, incest and substantial risk to […]
INDIANA STATE
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
WTWO/WAWV

Here’s where things stand on inflation relief plans from House and Senate, including additional $225 payment

INDIANAPOLIS – As the Indiana General Assembly continues its special session this week, two competing inflation relief bills are making their way through the House and Senate. The two chambers are taking different approaches to providing economic relief for Hoosiers grappling with inflation and high gas prices. Here’s where things stand heading into the final […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Rural King to move into vacant K-Mart building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed Friday that Rural King will be the second tenant at the old K-Mart location on US-41 in Terre Haute. Switzer also confirmed the Rural King on the east side of town will remain open. He said this Rural King will be one of the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WATCH LIVE: Say farewell to the Ohio River Camper

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The camper trailer placed on a sandbar on the Ohio River is now submerged under the rising river level. On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a notice of violation to the party responsible for placing a camper trailer on a sandbar on the Ohio River and advised them […]
WTWO/WAWV

Woman arrested in alleged road rage shooting on I-70, says ISP

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested one woman who is accused of shooting at another vehicle in a road rage incident on I-70 Thursday evening. Troopers were first notified about someone in a white Chevrolet allegedly shooting at another vehicle on I-70 West near the Rural/Keystone exit at around 8:24 p.m. Police later found the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD

With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop. […]
ELWOOD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man found dead in private pond in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Jackson County man was discovered in a private pond in Washington County over the weekend, Indiana State Police confirmed. Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, ISP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THPD: One dead following shooting near 19th and Walnut

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —  Update: A 22-year-old Terre Haute man has died after being shot Sunday in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Quincy Rogers-Porter of Terre Haute died as a result of his injuries after being shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. The investigation is […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid a […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

USACE orders sandbar camper be removed immediately

(WEHT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District has issued a notice of violation to the party responsible for placing a camper trailer on a sandbar on the Ohio River and advised them to immediately remove the trailer and other materials and place it in uplands where it does not have the potential to impede safe navigation as river levels rise.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute man gets 12 years in prison for dealing meth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Adam Moore, 39, of Terre Haute was initially arrested during a search of a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

