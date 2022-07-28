LIVESTREAM: Special session reaches second reading of abortion, taxpayer refund bills

UPDATE: The full Senate vote on the abortion bill has been pushed back to Saturday. You can find out more here .

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana legislators are scheduled to meet for the fourth day of the special session Thursday. During the day, the full House and Senate are scheduled to meet to discuss their respective bills.

The Senate will consider amendments to the proposed near-ban on abortion. They’ll also consider a bill allocating money toward social services, and a bill addressing financial relief for Hoosiers.

Thursday morning, Senate Democrats introduced the amendments they would offer for the legislation. 62 amendments in total were proposed for the legislation.

The Senate Republicans delayed the session to 3:30 p.m. It was further delayed until 5:00 p.m.

When they came back, State Senator Sue Glick, the author of the abortion bill, asked to move the second hearing to the end of the agenda. The other two bills will be discussed first.

These include the social services bill to accompany the abortion ban and the financial relief bill.

In SB2, there were 18 amendments up for discussion. Here’s how the amendments broke down.

Senator Mike Bohacek (R-Michiana Shores) introduced an amendment directing the state to produce a report on Medicaid reimbursement rates. The amendment passed with a voice vote.

Senator Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis) introduced an amendment directing the fund to be administered by the Family and Social Services Administration instead of the State Budget Agency. The amendment was defeated 10-36.

Senator Fady Qaddora (D-Indianapolis) introduced an amendment that would increase Indiana’s tax deduction for renters from $3,000 to $6,000. The amendment failed 10-36.

Senator Fady Qaddora (D-Indianapolis) introduced an amendment that would bar any utility rate increases for the next six months. The amendment failed on a voice vote and a standing vote.

Senator Fady Qaddora (D-Indianapolis) introduced an amendment that would expand pre-K services across Indiana. The amendment failed 10-36.

Senator Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) introduced an amendment that would establish a scholarship for minority students pursuing health care careers. The amendment failed 11-35.

Senator Shelli Yoder (D-Monroe County) introduced an amendment that would bar funding in the bill from going to crisis pregnancy centers.

Senators began hearing Senate Bill 1 amendments, the abortion bill, at around 7:10 p.m.

The House will discuss its own financial relief bill. Their proposal is a $225 automatic taxpayer refund on top of the refund already being sent to Hoosiers.

The House convened at 1:30 p.m. before immediately recessing the session for an hour.

We will live stream the special sessions here and update the article throughout the day with the new information coming out of the special session.

