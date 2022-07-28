The July 2022 new moon will bring you romance, creativity and fun

nypost.com
Thought Catalog
Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2022
Throughout the beginning of August, you’re going to act a little selfish and do whatever you want when the moment strikes. Then, when Virgo season starts on August 23, you will feel extra generous. You will go out of your way to help others. You will spread kindness and try to make this world a slightly more positive place.
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 8/01/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Going back to work for a company you left isn't a sign of defeat. It's actually a feather in your cap when a former employer offers to pay top dollar. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Gasoline is thrown on an already incendiary situation...
August 2022 Will Be The Worst Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Paving The Way For So Much Growth
Click here to read the full article. Brace yourselves, because you’re turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you’re having a hard time, be patient, because it’s all leading you somewhere significant. You’re jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major...
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: July 31 to August 6, 2022
This week brings the year’s most explosive cosmic weather as Mars (our drive) meets Uranus (reinvention) and the North Node (expansive desire) in Taurus on the 1st. The Taurus part of our chart thrives on what’s reliable and consistent, but this aspect makes us hungry for swift progress and sudden change in that part of our lives. Even if it's a good change, this aspect can also be destabilizing and anxiety provoking. Luckily, sweet Venus in Cancer makes a supportive connection to both Uranus and Mars on the 2nd to ease us through this transition. Whatever happens this week is meant to rock the boat and shake us out of a rut. Mercury moves into practical Virgo on the 4th—a placement found in the charts of expert wordsmiths like Freddie Mercury, Tori Amos and Leonard Bernstein—giving us keen powers in communication through it all. Take deep breaths and go with the flow.
August 2022 Will Be The Best Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs (& They Have Every Reason To Celebrate)
Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because August is full of intriguing twists and turns. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of August 2022, you’re at the center of the limelight, so revel in how exhilarating it feels to be in the middle of all the commotion. Astrology is getting wilder and wilder, paving the way for a Leo season that is creative, romantic and larger-than-life! If you were hoping for a peaceful and relaxing transition into August, think again. On August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with erratic and...
SheKnows
Pisces love horoscope – here’s the zodiac sign you’re best matched with
PISCES WITH ARIES (Water + Fire) You benefit from Aries’s optimism and you offer the devotion they enjoy — at least at first. But they have no patience with your moods and will cool if you get too needy. PISCES WITH TAURUS (Water + Earth) Your rock, Taurus...
Your Weekly Horoscope Says Major Changes Are In Store, So Hang On Tight & Expect The Unexpected
Click here to read the full article. Stay tuned, because your horoscope for the week of July 25 to July 31 is about to get real. This month has been filled with ups and downs, but it’s all leading up to a groundbreaking moment this week. As Venus—planet of love—squares off with Jupiter—planet of growth—on July 28, you’re starting off on an enthusiastic note, so let your heart lead the way. However, on Tuesday, a square-off between big talker Mercury in proud Leo and Mars—the powerful planet of action—in stubborn Taurus certainly won’t help the matter. The paranoid energy produced when...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 3 most friendly zodiac signs
Leo (July 23 - August 22) You might be surprised to see this zodiac sign on this list especially since Leos are notoriously known for their fiery temper and proud demeanour. However, Leos are fiercely loyal and protective of the ones who’re closest to them. They might hesitate to socialise in the beginning but after a while, they warm to everyone around them.
Horoscope: Lucky betting days and numbers for each Astrological sign
Are you ready to take a risk? Play some games of chance? Gamble? Well onlineunitedstatescasinos.com is ready to tempt and tease you by combining the Horoscope with some lucky numbers and day of the week to play. Time to take a whirl on the wheel of chance known as the Zodiac. Aries (March 21-April 19) USAT Lucky number: 9 Lucky day: TuesdayTaurus (April 20-May 20) (Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK) Lucky numbers: 5, 6 Lucky day: FridayGemini (May 21-June 20) Cincinnati Enquirer Lucky number: 14 Lucky day: WednesdayCancer (June 21-July 22) (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Lucky numbers: 2, 7 Lucky day: MondayLeo (July 23-August 22) Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Lucky numbers: 1 and 5 Lucky day: SundayVirgo (August 23-September 22) (STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images) Lucky number: 5 Lucky day: WednesdayLibra (September 23-October 22) Lucky numbers: 5, 6 or 9 Lucky day: FridayScorpio (October 23-November 21) (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Lucky numbers: 1 and 7 Lucky day: TuesdaySagittarius (November 22-December 21) (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Lucky numbers: 3, 5 and 8 Lucky day: ThursdayCapricorn (December 22-January 19) Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports Lucky numbers: 6 and 8 Lucky day: SaturdayAquarius (January 20-February 18) Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Lucky number: 3, 7 and 9 Lucky day: SaturdayPisces (February 19-March 20) MPS-USA TODAY Sports Lucky numbers: 3 and 7 Lucky day: Thursday11
Your July 24 Weekly Horoscope Says Something's About to Change in a Big Way
The sun is blazing through the heart-centered sign of Leo, where it's celebrated for glimmering the brightest. In addition to being the center of our solar system as well as this fixed fire sign's planetary ruler, this ever-glowing luminary is a representation of our life force — and your July 24 weekly horoscope is urging you to step into the light.
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 3 most headstrong zodiac signs
Among the twelve signs of the zodiac, these 3 have much stronger character than the others. Endowed with a strong temperament, nothing seems to be able to stop them. These signs are real go-getters who generally succeed in everything they undertake. Are you one of them?. Aries. With energy to...
Sagittarius—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Ignore The Haters, Because You’re On Fire
Click here to read the full article. Prepare for disruptions and disturbances, Sagittarius! After all, your Sagittarius August 2022 horoscope says you might be feeling incredibly disorganized as the month begins. You may even be feeling tired and more scatterbrained than usual. Blame it on the fact that driven Mars will join forces with unpredictable Uranus in your sixth house of day-to-day activities on August 1, which could force you to throw away your whole routine and start from scratch. However, change isn’t always a bad thing. In fact, as seductive Venus forms an opposition with Pluto in your second house...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Especially If They’re Willing To Take A Risk
If you’re wondering why everything feels so intense lately, astrology has all the answers. To be quite blunt, there’s a lot going on with the planets at the moment. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of July 25 to July 31, you’re also feeling more alive than ever. Even though astrology is cooking up white a storm, that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy the show!
Virgo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Own Your Power & Let Go Of Your Need For Perfection
Click here to read the full article. You’re making waves this month, Virgo! Open your heart and embrace all the new experiences you’re being given, because your Virgo August 2022 horoscope wants you to see something from a completely different angle. As driven Mars joins forces with free-thinking Uranus in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on August 1, you’re starting the month off with a whole new understanding of the world. Embrace it, because you’re shaking up the foundation of your belief systems! When Mercury—your ruling planet—enters Virgo on August 4, it will be an incredibly rejuvenating experience. The...
