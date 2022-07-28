ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC crooks stole beer and cash from Brooklyn gas station

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJkDq_0gwAN6lp00

Smile!

Two crooks brazenly stole booze and more than $1,200 in cash from an unattended Brooklyn gas station — helpfully staring straight at security cameras for crystal-clear “wanted” images.

Surveillance cameras inside the Sunoco on Metropolitan Avenue in East Williamsburg caught the first crook entering just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

After noticing there were no employees inside, he appears to fetch a tank-top-wearing sidekick, who like him is wearing a Brooklyn Nets cap.

More than a minute after his pal first entered, the second crook appears to stare straight at the security camera — but still heads behind the counter to rifle through the register.

He takes more than 30 seconds to carefully steal stacks of cash, which he puts in the back pocket of his denim shorts — walking out behind his pal who wandered out with a six-pack of pilfered Heineken in each hand.

Not done, the thirsty beer thief came back to grab another two six-packs of the same beer, finally leaving more than two and a half minutes after first strolling in, according to the timestamp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Axp4P_0gwAN6lp00
The duo left behind clear video footage, with one of them seemingly staring straight into the camera.
NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4C6s_0gwAN6lp00
The suspects stole over $1,200 in cash, as well as beers.
NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7PMj_0gwAN6lp00
One of them walked out with two six-packs of Heineken, then came back for another two, cops said.
NYPD

As well as the four packs of beer, the duo made off with $1,220 cash, cops said.

They also left behind clear images of their faces as well as footage of them seemingly caught in the act.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Boy, 5, and dad splashed with hot oil in Brooklyn cookout fight, woman arrested

A 5-year-old boy and his father were hospitalized after being splashed with hot oil during a crazed fight at a Brooklyn cookout that lead to a woman’s arrest, police said Monday. A group got into an argument during a cookout after a soccer game at Linden St. and Wilson Ave. in Bushwick about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said. During the spat, Felisa Deltoro, 36, allegedly knocked over a pot of hot ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Nets#Beer#Crooks#Gas Station#Heineken
Daily Beast

Glam Pastor Re-Enacts Armed Robbery in First Live-Streamed Service Back

Decked out in a Gucci-Balenciaga suit, the extravagant Brooklyn pastor who made headlines last week after three armed, masked men robbed him in the middle of a live-streamed church service re-enacted the traumatic incident for worshippers on Sunday. “As I began to preach, I saw the door open,” Bishop Lamar Whitehead, who had an estimated $1 million in jewelry stolen from him on-camera, told the congregation, according to the New York Post. “And I looked, and I said, ‘OK, OK, OK…” He then got down on the floor, demonstrating his response to the real robbery, splaying his limbs out. Whitehead also told his followers that those close to him had voiced concerns over what he was planning to wear to his first service since the heist. “I’m gonna wear my Gucci,” the pastor said, “because God says, ‘You are my chosen vessel.’” Notably absent from the service, according to the New York Daily News, was Whitehead’s wife and children, who Whitehead said had been crying all week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Man clings to life following Brooklyn carjacking: NYPD

A man was critically injured in a Brooklyn carjacking Saturday, police said. The victim was sleeping behind the wheel of his black Mercedes Benz with Florida license plates on Sheffield Ave. near Linden Blvd. in East New York about 4:30 a.m. when two men approached, woke him up and pulled a gun on him, cops said. The duo demanded his cash and wallet, which the victim quickly gave up. Then they ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Journalist says man armed with AK-47 showed up at her Brooklyn home

NEW YORK -- A Yonkers man is now facing federal charges after police say they found an AK-47 in his car the same day he was caught on camera outside the home of Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad, who believes the man was there to kill her.CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with Alinejad on Monday about the terrifying incident.A man, captured on Ring camera surveillance, showed up to the Brooklyn home of Alinejad on Thursday. He is seen pacing back and forth on her porch before trying to open the door."When I kept watching him on video, thinking how many people would...
BROOKLYN, NY
shorefrontnews.com

Bringing Back NYPD & MTPD To the Subway

Part One of the Public safety drive to bring more police presence on public transit finished successfully. “For the past six weeks, I visited every subway station in the 47th Assembly District and have distributed thousands of petitions calling for more transit police presence on our subways. These petitions were taken to community groups, meetings, rallies, and street distributions in support and funding for more police presence to make our subways safe,” Colton stated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
XXL Mag

These Are the 10 Drill Rappers to Listen to Right Now

Any conversation about drill's recent explosion amongst NYC youth is incomplete without naming Kay Flock. The energy-packed young Bronx rapper has been making a name for himself over the last year, one snarling verse at a time. His 2021 single, "Is Ya Ready," was visceral and loomed large, showing a pretty new rapper mixing the near war cry nature of drill with stark threats and jump-through-the-screen energy. The video for the song is just under a year old, but has 32 million views. Kay Flock was riding high off all the momentum he was building (and he was by far the biggest Bronx drill rapper), but then it all slowed a bit due to his legal issues. He was arrested for first-degree murder last December. Things took a left turn at the worst possible time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy