NYC crooks stole beer and cash from Brooklyn gas station

Smile!

Two crooks brazenly stole booze and more than $1,200 in cash from an unattended Brooklyn gas station — helpfully staring straight at security cameras for crystal-clear “wanted” images.

Surveillance cameras inside the Sunoco on Metropolitan Avenue in East Williamsburg caught the first crook entering just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

After noticing there were no employees inside, he appears to fetch a tank-top-wearing sidekick, who like him is wearing a Brooklyn Nets cap.

More than a minute after his pal first entered, the second crook appears to stare straight at the security camera — but still heads behind the counter to rifle through the register.

He takes more than 30 seconds to carefully steal stacks of cash, which he puts in the back pocket of his denim shorts — walking out behind his pal who wandered out with a six-pack of pilfered Heineken in each hand.

Not done, the thirsty beer thief came back to grab another two six-packs of the same beer, finally leaving more than two and a half minutes after first strolling in, according to the timestamp.

The duo left behind clear video footage, with one of them seemingly staring straight into the camera. NYPD

The suspects stole over $1,200 in cash, as well as beers. NYPD

One of them walked out with two six-packs of Heineken, then came back for another two, cops said. NYPD

As well as the four packs of beer, the duo made off with $1,220 cash, cops said.

They also left behind clear images of their faces as well as footage of them seemingly caught in the act.