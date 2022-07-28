WATCH LIVE: Jon Stewart joins lawmakers to push PACT Act for veterans exposed to burn pits

www.pbs.org
Jon Stewart goes to war on Twitter with Ted Cruz over veterans' healthcare: 'I'll go slow cuz I know you only went to Princeton and Harvard'
Cruz falsely claimed that Democrats played a budget gimmick by shifting spending from discretionary to mandatory.
MSNBC
Why did the GOP reject a bill to help veterans exposed to toxins?
It may not have been the highest profile legislative fight of the year, but the Senate was expected to do something important for a sizable group of American veterans last night. As The Hill reported, Republicans had other ideas. Republican lawmakers blocked passage of a bill in the U.S. Senate...
Anger as Republicans block bill to help military veterans exposed to toxins
Jon Stewart, who has lobbied for bipartisan bill to expand healthcare for veterans, condemns ‘stab-vets-in-the-back senators’
Comedian Jon Stewart erupts after Republicans vote against military burn pits bill
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Comedian Jon Stewart, an outspoken advocate for military veterans, erupted in anger on Thursday after U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a bill to provide healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving abroad.
Jon Stewart rips “despicable” Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for fist-bumping after blocking veterans bill
During an appearance on MSNBC"s "Morning Joe," TV host and commentator Jon Stewart rained hell on Republicans in the Senate for killing a bill that would supply much-needed help to military veterans facing crippling illnesses due to exposure to burn pits overseas. Stewart, who has become the country's most prominent...
Toomey rips Dems trotting out ‘pseudo celebrity’ Jon Stewart to ‘make up false accusations’ about veteran bill
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., on Sunday ripped Democrats for trotting out a "pseudo celebrity" like comedian Jon Stewart to "make up false accusations" about a veterans benefits bill that was blocked by Republicans last week. During an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union," Toomey said he blocked the PACT...
Jon Stewart schools Ted Cruz after senator votes against burn pits bill
Jon Stewart has been blasting Republicans for blocking a bill that would aid veterans exposed to burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq. The former Daily Show host has appeared on Fox News and Newsmax to speak to right-wing audiences to slam GOP senators for what he says is “a disgrace”. Texas Senator Ted Cruz accused Mr Stewart of misrepresenting the bill, saying that Democrats were attempting a “budgetary trick” in the PACT Act. Mr Cruz voted against the bill despite having said he support its and having said he supports veterans. “What Ted Cruz is describing is inaccurate, not...
Jon Stewart Drops F-Bombs on CNN, Calls Out GOP Senators Who Flipped on PACT Act: ‘What Are You F-king Talking About?!’ (Video)
”There are real people who face tragic consequences for their parliamentary f–kery,“ Stewart said on ”The Lead with Jake Tapper“. Jon Stewart refused to bite his tongue while sitting with Jake Tapper on CNN’s “The Lead” Thursday. Joining the program to discuss the PACT...
NBC News
Full Jon Stewart: ‘None’ of Republican explanations for stopping veterans bill ‘make any sense’
Jon Stewart, veterans advocate and host of “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” talks about the PACT Act during an interview with Meet the Press. The bill, which would have expanded medical coverage for millions of combatants exposed to toxic burn pits during their service, failed in the Senate on Wednesday. July 31, 2022.
People
Jon Stewart Blasts GOP over Vote Against PACT Act for Veterans: 'Cowards, All of Them'
Jon Stewart is making his voice heard. At a press conference outside the Capitol on Thursday, Stewart, 59, criticized the 42 Republican senators who voted against the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, legislation that would have extended health care benefits to veterans who have been exposed to toxins from burn pits, Rolling Stone reported.
Jon Stewart rips Republicans for blocking bill to treat veterans: 'These are the people who fought and defended their right to this fuckery'
Stewart called Republican justifications for blocking the long-sought bill, which would expand health care for veterans exposed to toxins, "bullshit."
Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate could be on track to advance a bill as soon as Tuesday that would provide veterans exposed to toxic substances overseas with health care and benefits, after a weekend in which outraged veterans camped out on the steps of the Capitol to protest a delay in the legislation. A Senate […] The post Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Schumer to set vote on bill that helps veterans impacted by burn pits
NEW YORK -- Sen. Chuck Schumer says he will schedule a vote this week on a bill to help veterans suffering from illnesses caused by toxic burn pits.The Pact Act Bill would expand health care and disability benefits to millions of veterans across the country, including 3.5 million in New York.READ MORE: Comedian, activist Jon Stewart blasts Senate Republicans for blocking PACT ActMany of the veterans became sick from exposure to burn pits during America's wars in Afghanistan and Iraq."They've gotten serious, serious conditions -- cancers, lung diseases. They've sacrificed everything. They risk life and limb and the very least we can do as a country is ensure they receive top care," Schumer said.The bill was set to pass Wednesday, but Senate Republicans changed their vote based on an added provision.Comedian and activist Jon Stewart, a big supporter of the bill, called the vote change embarrassing."But nothing had changed in the bill from the one that they had passed 84 to 14 in June. None of us understood it," Stewart said.President Joe Biden has said once passed, he will sign the bill.
Senate Republicans block bill to expand health care coverage for veterans exposed to burn pits and Agent Orange
A bill that would have expanded healthcare coverage for military veterans who were exposed to toxins and burn pits during their service has been blocked in the U.S. Senate after previously being passed.
Stewart and veterans slam Republicans over stalling bill to help those affected by toxic burn pits
Comedian Jon Stewart and veterans' advocates on Monday called on senators to stay overnight when they return to Capitol Hill to pass a stalled bill aimed at expanding health care access for military veterans who became ill after being exposed to toxic burn pits.
