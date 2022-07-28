ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

WATCH LIVE: Jon Stewart joins lawmakers to push PACT Act for veterans exposed to burn pits

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Why did the GOP reject a bill to help veterans exposed to toxins?

It may not have been the highest profile legislative fight of the year, but the Senate was expected to do something important for a sizable group of American veterans last night. As The Hill reported, Republicans had other ideas. Republican lawmakers blocked passage of a bill in the U.S. Senate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Mark Takano
Person
Jon Stewart
The Independent

Jon Stewart schools Ted Cruz after senator votes against burn pits bill

Jon Stewart has been blasting Republicans for blocking a bill that would aid veterans exposed to burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq. The former Daily Show host has appeared on Fox News and Newsmax to speak to right-wing audiences to slam GOP senators for what he says is “a disgrace”. Texas Senator Ted Cruz accused Mr Stewart of misrepresenting the bill, saying that Democrats were attempting a “budgetary trick” in the PACT Act. Mr Cruz voted against the bill despite having said he support its and having said he supports veterans. “What Ted Cruz is describing is inaccurate, not...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Democratic Lawmakers#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#House#Senate#Republican#Va
People

​​Jon Stewart Blasts GOP over Vote Against PACT Act for Veterans: 'Cowards, All of Them'

Jon Stewart is making his voice heard. At a press conference outside the Capitol on Thursday, Stewart, 59, criticized the 42 Republican senators who voted against the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, legislation that would have extended health care benefits to veterans who have been exposed to toxins from burn pits, Rolling Stone reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

House passes semi-automatic gun ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. Once banned in the U.S., the high-powered...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Michigan Advance

Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate could be on track to advance a bill as soon as Tuesday that would provide veterans exposed to toxic substances overseas with health care and benefits, after a weekend in which outraged veterans camped out on the steps of the Capitol to protest a delay in the legislation.  A Senate […] The post Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

Schumer to set vote on bill that helps veterans impacted by burn pits

NEW YORK -- Sen. Chuck Schumer says he will schedule a vote this week on a bill to help veterans suffering from illnesses caused by toxic burn pits.The Pact Act Bill would expand health care and disability benefits to millions of veterans across the country, including 3.5 million in New York.READ MORE: Comedian, activist Jon Stewart blasts Senate Republicans for blocking PACT ActMany of the veterans became sick from exposure to burn pits during America's wars in Afghanistan and Iraq."They've gotten serious, serious conditions -- cancers, lung diseases. They've sacrificed everything. They risk life and limb and the very least we can do as a country is ensure they receive top care," Schumer said.The bill was set to pass Wednesday, but Senate Republicans changed their vote based on an added provision.Comedian and activist Jon Stewart, a big supporter of the bill, called the vote change embarrassing."But nothing had changed in the bill from the one that they had passed 84 to 14 in June. None of us understood it," Stewart said.President Joe Biden has said once passed, he will sign the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

Judge puts North Dakota abortion trigger law on hold

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge on Wednesday put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion while a lawsuit moves forward that argues it violates the state constitution, ruling that the attorney general had prematurely calculated the date when the ban should take effect. Burleigh...
FARGO, ND
PBS NewsHour

House approves bill to boost computer chip industry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday passed a $280 billion package to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research in a bid to create more high-tech jobs in the United States and help it better compete with international rivals, namely China. The House approved the bill by a...
INCOME TAX
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy