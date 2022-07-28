Goodwill opens at Birch Run Premium Outlets

nbc25news.com
Related
nbc25news.com
Local Verizon stores helping kids gear up for school with backpack giveaway
MIDLAND, Mich. - As kids gear up to head back to school in August, two Midland Verizon stores are getting the kids ready. Sunday the stores on South Saginaw and Jefferson handed out backpacks that included some school supplies. New links: TOP STORIES: Sunday July 31 Mid-Michigan NOW. According to...
fox2detroit.com
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
Michigan Man Scarfs Down 7 Coney Dogs to Win Eating Contest
Have you ever been in an eating contest? I was in a pizza eating contest one time back in the '80s. Even though I didn't win, I plowed through several slices very quickly and had fun doing it. I think it would be fun to be in a Coney Dog...
abc12.com
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for August 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for August at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sneak Peek At The New GB’s Pub & Grub
It's great to see new local businesses opening up, I especially love it when that business is a bar and grill. Your soon-to-be favorite spot, GB's Pub & Grub will be opening soon. Owners Michael Carl Beagle and his business partner Brian Thayer posted the news on Facebook this past...
nbc25news.com
VIDEO: Antique fire trucks parade through Frankenmuth
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Old fire trucks were featured in a parade on Main St. in Frankenmuth on Saturday. The parade started and ended at Heritage Park. Antique fire trucks from around the U.S. and Canada are displayed and participants can buy/sell/trade fire memorabilia from vendors. You can see the trucks...
Genesee County Can’t Miss Events in August 2022
August is a busy month for Genesee County, Michigan. The calendar is pretty full for Genesee County, Michigan in August. So many events are set to take place that will keep you and the family busy. From the Ally Challenge to the Crim Festival of Race along with sold-out concerts and the Genesee County Fair.
wsgw.com
GoFundMe Established for Saginaw Woman with Bullet Lodged in Her Head
Mary Volz (source: GoFundMe) A Saginaw woman who was hit in the head by a stray bullet while taking a walk on July 2 is facing a second surgery in a few months. A relative has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for medical bills and other assistance as she recovers.
nbc25news.com
Birch Run man stabbed at Munger Potato Festival
MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say a man is recovering after assaulted at the Munger Potato Festival. The altercation happened just after midnight on Sunday. Investigators say a 27-year-old man from Birch Run was stabbed during a fight with another man attending the festival. The victim was taken to a...
nbc25news.com
Gus Macker Tournament brings positive economic impact to Downtown Flint
FLINT, Mich.---The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament is not only bringing new people to the area, it's also making a positive impact on business in downtown Flint. Jerrid Heidel is the owner of Blackstone's Smokehouse, which was in walking distance of the tournament. Heidel says events like these give people a chance to see what Flint is all about.
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
nbc25news.com
Michigan zoo exhibit focuses on pollution and hope
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - A powerful exhibit at the John Ball Zoo called "Washed Ashore" shows intricate, beautifully designed, giant sea life sculptures made entirely of marine debris collected from the beaches of Oregon. The zoo says the sculptures of marine life graphically illustrate the tragedy of plastic pollution in...
nbc25news.com
Need something fun to do this weekend? Check out the 40th Annual Flint Jazz Festival
FLINT, Mich. - The 40th Annual Flint Jazz Festival is underway in the vehicle city. The weekend events are taking place at Riverbank Part in Downtown Flint. Guitarist Lee Ritenour performed Friday night. The festival also has a mix of regional and local musicians. Mid-Michigan NOW spoke with a festival...
The Oakland Press
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
wsgw.com
Woman Sets Herself and Residence on Fire
A Bay County woman is hospitalized with severe burns after setting herself and her mobile home on fire. Bay County deputies went to the 51 year old woman’s residence in the Oakside Mobile Home Park, 2752 W. North Union Road Saturday after learning she had violated a court order. Deputies tried speaking with the woman from outside her mobile home when they saw her pour a flammable fluid on herself then light it.
abc12.com
Preparing for bust month of events in Flint
It is a busy month of August activities in the vehicle city. And it begins during this final weekend of July where thousands will be in downtown Flint for the Jazz Festival and the Gus Macker.
Traumatized by Faygo: Why I’ll Never Drink Redpop or Grape Again
I was traumatized by Faygo Redpop and Faygo Grape as a kid, and it's a feeling I still carry with me to this day. OK. Maybe "traumatized" is a bit strong. But see if you can understand why. When I was in fifth grade at Central Elementary in Flushing, my...
point2homes.com
2202 Schauman Ct, Bay City, Bay County, MI, 48706
You don't even have to do a thing! This beautiful home on a quiet cul de sac features a grand living space filled with natural light. The bright kitchen with newer counter tops and back splash opens to an eating area and living room for modern day living. Plus there's a separate dining room for more formal dinners. A first floor primary bedroom with en suite means you don't have to climb stairs. The vaulted living room ceiling carries your eyes to the second floor with 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Both the first and second floors were painted in 2021 so you don't have to lift a brush! Kick off your shoes on the newer upstairs carpet. The kitchen area opens to a large Trex deck where you can enjoy the well cared for fenced yard. All the landscaping is done and ready for you to enjoy. BONUS: The finished basement features a large family room with fireplace, a game room, an exercise room and still has plenty of storage. Call for your private showing today!
nbc25news.com
STARS to start charging bus fares again starting in September
SAGINAW, Mich. - After waiving fares during the COVID-19 crisis, STARS will be returning fares starting on September 1st at a reduced rate. For now, fares continue to be free. Fares for bus routes before COVID were $1.50 for general public, and $.75 for seniors or disabled. When fares return...
Mid-Michigan residents hoping to cash in on Mega Millions jackpot
If you want in on the Mega Millions jackpot, you've only got a little bit of time left to buy a ticket. So here's the billion dollar question, what would you do with all that money?
Comments / 0