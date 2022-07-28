ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Goodwill opens at Birch Run Premium Outlets

By Mid-Michigan NOW
nbc25news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nbc25news.com

fox2detroit.com

Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location

SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for August 2022

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for August at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Sneak Peek At The New GB’s Pub & Grub

It's great to see new local businesses opening up, I especially love it when that business is a bar and grill. Your soon-to-be favorite spot, GB's Pub & Grub will be opening soon. Owners Michael Carl Beagle and his business partner Brian Thayer posted the news on Facebook this past...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

VIDEO: Antique fire trucks parade through Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Old fire trucks were featured in a parade on Main St. in Frankenmuth on Saturday. The parade started and ended at Heritage Park. Antique fire trucks from around the U.S. and Canada are displayed and participants can buy/sell/trade fire memorabilia from vendors. You can see the trucks...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Banana 101.5

Genesee County Can’t Miss Events in August 2022

August is a busy month for Genesee County, Michigan. The calendar is pretty full for Genesee County, Michigan in August. So many events are set to take place that will keep you and the family busy. From the Ally Challenge to the Crim Festival of Race along with sold-out concerts and the Genesee County Fair.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Birch Run man stabbed at Munger Potato Festival

MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say a man is recovering after assaulted at the Munger Potato Festival. The altercation happened just after midnight on Sunday. Investigators say a 27-year-old man from Birch Run was stabbed during a fight with another man attending the festival. The victim was taken to a...
MUNGER, MI
nbc25news.com

Gus Macker Tournament brings positive economic impact to Downtown Flint

FLINT, Mich.---The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament is not only bringing new people to the area, it's also making a positive impact on business in downtown Flint. Jerrid Heidel is the owner of Blackstone's Smokehouse, which was in walking distance of the tournament. Heidel says events like these give people a chance to see what Flint is all about.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Michigan zoo exhibit focuses on pollution and hope

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - A powerful exhibit at the John Ball Zoo called "Washed Ashore" shows intricate, beautifully designed, giant sea life sculptures made entirely of marine debris collected from the beaches of Oregon. The zoo says the sculptures of marine life graphically illustrate the tragedy of plastic pollution in...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Woman Sets Herself and Residence on Fire

A Bay County woman is hospitalized with severe burns after setting herself and her mobile home on fire. Bay County deputies went to the 51 year old woman’s residence in the Oakside Mobile Home Park, 2752 W. North Union Road Saturday after learning she had violated a court order. Deputies tried speaking with the woman from outside her mobile home when they saw her pour a flammable fluid on herself then light it.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Preparing for bust month of events in Flint

It is a busy month of August activities in the vehicle city. And it begins during this final weekend of July where thousands will be in downtown Flint for the Jazz Festival and the Gus Macker.
point2homes.com

2202 Schauman Ct, Bay City, Bay County, MI, 48706

You don't even have to do a thing! This beautiful home on a quiet cul de sac features a grand living space filled with natural light. The bright kitchen with newer counter tops and back splash opens to an eating area and living room for modern day living. Plus there's a separate dining room for more formal dinners. A first floor primary bedroom with en suite means you don't have to climb stairs. The vaulted living room ceiling carries your eyes to the second floor with 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Both the first and second floors were painted in 2021 so you don't have to lift a brush! Kick off your shoes on the newer upstairs carpet. The kitchen area opens to a large Trex deck where you can enjoy the well cared for fenced yard. All the landscaping is done and ready for you to enjoy. BONUS: The finished basement features a large family room with fireplace, a game room, an exercise room and still has plenty of storage. Call for your private showing today!
BAY CITY, MI
nbc25news.com

STARS to start charging bus fares again starting in September

SAGINAW, Mich. - After waiving fares during the COVID-19 crisis, STARS will be returning fares starting on September 1st at a reduced rate. For now, fares continue to be free. Fares for bus routes before COVID were $1.50 for general public, and $.75 for seniors or disabled. When fares return...
SAGINAW, MI

