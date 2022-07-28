Goodwill opens at Birch Run Premium Outlets

You don't even have to do a thing! This beautiful home on a quiet cul de sac features a grand living space filled with natural light. The bright kitchen with newer counter tops and back splash opens to an eating area and living room for modern day living. Plus there's a separate dining room for more formal dinners. A first floor primary bedroom with en suite means you don't have to climb stairs. The vaulted living room ceiling carries your eyes to the second floor with 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Both the first and second floors were painted in 2021 so you don't have to lift a brush! Kick off your shoes on the newer upstairs carpet. The kitchen area opens to a large Trex deck where you can enjoy the well cared for fenced yard. All the landscaping is done and ready for you to enjoy. BONUS: The finished basement features a large family room with fireplace, a game room, an exercise room and still has plenty of storage. Call for your private showing today!

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO