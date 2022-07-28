www.ibrattleboro.com
Related
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Democratic challenger appears to be facing an uphill battle in her Georgia rematch against the Republican incumbent.
U.S. Congressman Reacts To Brittney Griner Trade Offer
The United States is hoping to make a trade with Russia for Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody for several months. She was reportedly arrested at the airport for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. While Griner is reportedly expected...
GOP eyes 2024 payback for Manchin's Dems-only deal
He's long been their best partner across the aisle. But Republicans are now eager to topple him in a reelection race he's not yet committed to.
Opinion | A Return to 19th Century Government Corruption Endangers Us All
Trump’s allies seek to gut America’s civil service, putting the safety of the public at risk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US to send $550m of new weapons; three killed in minibus evacuating Kherson, officials say
Shipment to include ammunition for rocket launchers; minibus carrying people fleeing a Russian-occupied village in Kherson was hit, reports say
How the housing crunch turned young voters off on the economy
The surging cost of housing has hit them harder than anyone else.
How Zelensky's Presidential Rival Would Try To Defeat Putin
Ex-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko told Newsweek how Vladimir Putin's Russia can be driven out of Ukraine.
Kansans embark on statewide civics experiment of abortion amendment vote, outcome unknown
The abortion amendment battle comes to a head this August election day, and if nothing else it proves that civic debate thrives in Kansas. TV ads burble, yard signs protrude and glossy fliers stuff mailboxes from one side of the state to the other. Online forums buzz with the back and forth. Folks chat in […] The post Kansans embark on statewide civics experiment of abortion amendment vote, outcome unknown appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge
KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. If convicted, the WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist could face 10 years in prison. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free. The Lavrov-Blinken call marked the highest-level known contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine more than five months ago, the direct outreach at odds with U.S. efforts to isolate the Kremlin.
Zawahiri’s killing unlikely to significantly weaken al-Qaida
Analysis: the terrorist leader had been ill and key tasks are likely to have been handled by others for several years
RNC links up with ‘Stop the Steal’ advocates to train poll workers
Recordings of recruitment “summits” show party officials working with Cleta Mitchell and other leaders of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Comments / 0