ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Columbia Sportswear’s Dumping Excess Stock in Outlet Stores

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEZNx_0gwALVZv00

Click here to read the full article.

Columbia Sportswear saw sales for the second quarter rise 2 percent to a record $578.1 million, but net income fell 82 percent to $7.2 million.

In a Nutshell: Columbia Sportswear Company, a producer and marketer of outdoor, active and lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, while announcing second quarter financial results on Wednesday, cut its full-year sales and income outlook due to a “challenging” operating environment and “economic uncertainty.”

Columbia forecast net sales of $3.44 to $3.50 billion, compared to prior estimates of $3.63 billion to $3.69 billion, representing net sales growth of 10 percent to 12 percent, down from a previous expectation of 16 percent to 18 percent, compared to 2021.

Net income is expected to be $315 million to $340 million, down from the prior outlook of $363 million to $382 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.00 to $5.40, from the previous estimate of $5.70 to $6.00.

Operating income is now forecast to come in at $415 million to $449 million, from the prior estimate of $477 million to $502 million, representing operating margin of 12.1 percent to 12.8 percent, down from 13.2 percent to 13.6 percent. Diluted earnings per share is expected to now be $5.00 to $5.40, compared to $5.70 to $6.00 previously forecast.

Gross margin is expected to contract 210 to 180 basis points from the prior estimate of a 130 basis points contraction, to 49.5 percent to 49.8 percent, from the prior approximately 50.3 percent, of net sales from 51.6 percent of net sales in 2021.

SG&A expenses are expected to increase roughly in line with net sales growth. SG&A expense as a percent of net sales is expected to be 37.6 to 38.0 percent, compared to prior estimates of 37.3 percent to 37.7 percent, compared to SG&A expenses as a percent of net sales of 37.8 percent in 2021.

“In the U.S., inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and recession fears are weighing on consumer and retailer sentiment,” Tim Boyle, chairman, president and CEO of Columbia Sportswear told analysts on a conference call. “Our updated outlook contemplates higher order cancellation risks and more conservative DTC assumptions. It also assumes a more promotional environment as the marketplace seeks to rationalize inventory levels. We have navigated numerous economic cycles in our company’s 84-year history. I’m confident that our differentiated brand portfolio, operating discipline and strong financial position will enable us to effectively manage this cycle.”

The company reported SG&A expenses increased 7 percent to $281.3 million, or 48.7 percent of net sales, from $261.8 million, or 46.2 percent of net sales, for the 2021 comparable period. SG&A expense growth primarily reflected broad-based increases across the enterprise led by personnel expenses, which were driven by incremental headcount, as well as wage increases.

Inventories increased 42 percent to $962.9 million in the period, compared to $676 million as of June 30, 2021. Inventory growth reflected increased inventory purchases in anticipation of sales growth for Spring and Fall 2022 merchandise, lower than normal inventory levels at the same time last year and lower than initially expected year-to-date net sales due to a combination of factors, including substantially lower Russia-based distributor shipments, the impact of zero-Covid restrictions in China and softer than expected net sales in the U.S.

Increased Fall in-transit inventory was also a meaningful contributor to increased inventory. With anticipated higher inventory levels, Columbia said it was adjusting future inventory purchases and planning to more heavily utilize its outlet stores to sell excess merchandise.

Boyle said he was confident in the quality of Columbia’s inventory, which includes a high proportion of evergreen styles that do not change season to season, which reduces exposure to promotional pricing.

“We also have a fleet of outlet stores, which enables us to sell remaining high quality inventory profitably,” he said. “As the demand environment shifts, were focused on restraining expense growth to manage profitability..Outerwear and winter merchandise inventories are very lean at retail after an exceptional sell-through last season. We have a robust fall ‘22 order book to deliver against and retailers are keen to get initial floor sets in place ahead of weather-driven consumer demand.”

Sales: Net sales for the second quarter ended June 30 increased 2 percent compared to second quarter 2021 to a record $578.1 million, from $566.4 million for the comparable period in 2021.

The increase primarily reflected growth across the U.S., Canada, Europe-direct, Japan and South Korea, partially offset by substantially lower Russia-based distributor and China net sales.

Earnings: Net income for the quarter declined 82 percent to $7.2 million, or 11 cents per diluted share, compared to net income of $40.7 million, or 61 cents, for the comparable period in 2021.

Operating income decreased 75 percent to $8.8 million, or 1.5 percent of net sales, compared to second quarter 2021 operating income of $35 million, or 6.2 percent of net sales.

Gross margin contracted 240 basis points to 49.2 percent of net sales from 51.6 percent of net sales for the comparable period in 2021. The decline was mainly attributable to higher inbound freight costs and lower wholesale margins, partially offset by favorable channel and regional sales mix.

CEO’s Take: Boyle said: “First half net sales increased 12 percent, reflecting the strength of our brand portfolio amidst a rapidly changing and increasingly challenging economic environment. All of our brands contributed to this growth, with Sorel leading the charge, surging 33 percent, fueled by the brand’s bold new summer and year-round styles. During the second quarter, which is our lowest volume sales quarter, performance trends varied greatly by region. Many markets continued to experience meaningful sales growth, while others were impacted by external headwinds and shipment delays. As we head into the important Fall sales season, we are eager to get our innovative product into the marketplace.”

“Our confidence in our strategies and ability to unlock tremendous long-term growth opportunities remains intact,” Boyle added. “However, as 2022 has progressed, it is increasingly clear that the operating environment has become more challenging. Based on growing economic uncertainty we believe it is prudent to take a more conservative approach to our financial outlook for the balance of the year.”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 5

Related
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Vans Owner Sees Retailers Getting Cautious, Consumers Getting ‘Choiceful’

Click here to read the full article. VF Corp. still has work to do at Vans, while The North Face remains a bright spot in the first quarter. Sourcing and supply chain issues are improving, although softening consumer spending has some retailers pulling back on their open-to-buy. In a Nutshell: Chief financial officer Matt Puckett told Wall Street analysts in the company’s first-quarter conference call that the Timberland owner is seeing some retailers become increasingly cautious. “The consumer remains solid at the higher end, but the value end has been more impacted and we have seen certain retailers begin to take a...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Family Dollar Facing $330K Fine After ‘Fatal Shoplifting Incident’

Click here to read the full article. A Family Dollar store in Orlando, Fla. could pay $330,446 in penalties after the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) investigation into a fatal shoplifting incident uncovered “willful and repeat safety violations.” On Dec. 11, shortly after struggling with a shoplifter who was able to escape with merchandise, a 41-year-old store employee experienced shortness of breath and nausea, according to DOL. An assistant manager called 911, but the employee later died at a local hospital. The dollar-store empire, whose rat infestation made headlines earlier this year, has seen more than its fair share of crime. Memphis...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC News

Walmart is slashing prices to get rid of excess inventory

Retail giant Walmart told investors Monday it is looking to slash prices on items like apparel as it faces a sudden glut of goods. In its earnings release for the quarter that ended in June, Walmart mentioned that the higher prices consumers are paying for food and gasoline are cutting into their ability to buy other items, like clothing. The upshot: There are now more of these goods than the company can sell — so it is discounting the prices on them.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Boyle
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Environment#Net Sales#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Columbia Sportswear#Dumping Excess Stock#Diluted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
Popculture

Recalls: These Grocery Store Items Are Being Pulled From Shelves

It's been a hectic year for recalls so far with food, medicine and consumer goods getting called back to their manufacturers. From urgent warnings to long-standing ones, this information can be hard to come by if you're not looking for it. Here's a rundown of some of the biggest recalls out there right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy