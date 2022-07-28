School Shooting Survivor's ‘AGT' Performance Gets Standing Ovation

America’s Got Talent ended its Tuesday auditions with clouds of golden confetti to celebrate the audaciously fierce Chapel Hart, a country girl group from Mississippi. Chapel Hart is a family affair. The group features two sisters and their cousin who grew up singing in church down in Poplarville, Miss. And they were so amazing in their audition that the four judges plus host Terry Crews tweaked the America’s Got Talent rules. Usually, each judge gets to use one golden buzzer to select an act to go straight to the live shows. But this time, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara joined Crews for a collective and unanimous slam of the buzzer.

POPLARVILLE, MS ・ 13 DAYS AGO