School Shooting Survivor's ‘AGT' Performance Gets Standing Ovation

www.nbcconnecticut.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
Related
‘America’s Got Talent’: Nod to Dolly Parton Causes Judges To Break Rules, Give Unanimous Golden Buzzer
Chapel Hart had an unforgettable performance on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday. The trio has been performing together since 2014. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle are from Poplarville, Miss., a community in the rural southwest part of the state. It’s not far from New Orleans, and that’s where the girls started their career.
America’s Got Talent Gives Unanimous Golden Buzzer to Amazing Country Girl Group
America’s Got Talent ended its Tuesday auditions with clouds of golden confetti to celebrate the audaciously fierce Chapel Hart, a country girl group from Mississippi. Chapel Hart is a family affair. The group features two sisters and their cousin who grew up singing in church down in Poplarville, Miss. And they were so amazing in their audition that the four judges plus host Terry Crews tweaked the America’s Got Talent rules. Usually, each judge gets to use one golden buzzer to select an act to go straight to the live shows. But this time, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara joined Crews for a collective and unanimous slam of the buzzer.
CMT
WATCH: Chapel Hart Earns Golden Buzzer on “America’s Got Talent” in Emotional Moment
America learned what country music has known for a while now on Tuesday night – family trio Chapel Hart is golden. Chapel Hart, comprised of sisters Danica and Devlyn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle, is part of CMT’s Next Women of Country class of 2021. The Mississippi natives...
Watch the 'Brilliant' Act That Earned the Second-Ever Combined Judges’ Golden Buzzer Last Night on ‘America's Got Talent’
For only the second time in the history of Golden Buzzers on America’s Got Talent, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews were all moved enough by an act to award a group Golden Buzzer. The act that was so honored was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Says Returning to the Show With Husband Blake Shelton Is ‘Surreal’
The new season of The Voice is currently filming, and it will see Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together for the first time since their wedding. It brings back a lot of memories for Stefani, who spoke about the experience with NBC Insider. “Stepping back on the set of The...
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival
THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
‘The Voice’: Here’s the Full Coaching Lineup for Season 22
The 22nd season of NBC’s hit singing competition TV series The Voice is returning to the airwaves this fall. And with this comes some familiar faces returning to the famous red coaches’ chairs, along with one new face joining the coaching ranks on the series. The Voice alums...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Says ‘AGT’ Act’s Jolene-Inspired Performance ‘Blew the Roof Off’ the Theater
Count Henry Winkler as a member of Chapel Hart’s growing fan base after Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. If you didn’t watch the most recent AGT, Chapel Hart is a three-woman country group. They used Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as an inspiration for an original song called “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Their performance wowed everyone who watched, from the four judges, to the host, to the audience inside the theater and watching at home.
Darius Rucker Says He Already Put ‘AGT’ Stars Chapel Hart on His ‘Next Record’
You know the semi-old sports adage, game recognizes game. It applies to country music, too. That’s why Darius Rucker already knew about Chapel Hart long before the group became a viral sensation. Rucker already was following the country trio on social media before anyone saw the judges of America’s...
Nolan Neal Dies: New Details Emerge in the Death of ‘The Voice’ and ‘AGT’ Star
On Monday, Nolan Neal, a talented musician and contestant on both The Voice and America’s Got Talent, died at the young age of 41. His cousin, Dylan Seals, confirmed the devastating news, reporting that Nolan was found dead in his apartment in Nashville. Sadly, his death followed a lengthy...
CMT
WATCH: Chapel Hart Earns Opry Debut Invitation, Dolly Parton Praise Following Viral AGT Performance
Country trio Chapel Hart wowed “America’s Got Talent” judges this week with their Dolly Parton- inspired “You Can Have Him, Joleen,” so much so that they earned a coveted Golden Buzzer. Thursday, the rest of the country started catching on to what Nashville insiders have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Luke Bryan Slips & Falls During Concert But Keeps Performing Like A Champ: Watch
Luke Bryan took a tumble on stage during his Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 9, but he didn’t stop the show whatsoever. A fan took a video of the 45-year-old falling as he was singing “That’s My Kind Of Night.” The country singer slipped and fell to the ground, but he didn’t miss a beat.
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Chilling Elvis Presley Tribute: “What Song Should I Cover on Tour?”
With fans and critics alike swooning over Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic “Elvis,” country hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini has jumped on the bandwagon. On the heels of her 2022 Heartfirst Tour announcement, the multi-platinum artist shared an old clip of a rendition of Elvis Presley’s hit “Always On My Mind.”
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry Launches Pizza Into Drunk Crowd at Las Vegas Club
Over the weekend, pop music star and “American Idol” judge Katy Perry was reportedly seen feeding a crowd at a Las Vegas nightclub by throwing pizza into the masses. In a video obtained by a Katy Perry fan Twitter account, the “American Idol” judge was seen flinging slices of fresh pizza into the crowd. She eventually ended up tossing the delicious slices into the crowd with napkins or paper plates. But no one seemed to really care. “Directly from the box, Katy Perry threw pieces of pizza to the audience that was on the dance floor of the nightclub in Las Vegas,” the video’s caption reveals.
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Pals Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan Stage Hilarious Entrance Ahead of Show
Prior to Luke Bryan’s appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” the “American Idol” judge teamed up with Ryan Seacrest for a hilarious entrance. Ryan Seacrest shared the hilarious video featuring his “American Idol” pal. “This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa,” the sound over declares. Bryan is seen making a dramatic entrance, with Seacrest looking shocked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘American Idol’: Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lioniel Richie & Host Ryan Seacrest To Return For Season 6
Click here to read the full article. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest will all be returning for American Idol’s sixth season on ABC and 21st season overall. The series will return in spring 2023. Music industry legends Perry, Bryan and Richie have been judges since the ABC revival of the beloved Fox show in 2018, with Seacrest having been the host since the original show’s creation in 2002. Season six auditions will begin on August 3 with the return of the live virtual audition tour ‘Idol Across America’ taking place in all 50 states plus Washington D.C....
‘The Voice’ Winner Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend
On Sunday (July 31st) “The Voice” season 10 winner Alisan Porter announced she is engaged to professional dancer and her long-time boyfriend Justin de Vera. In a sweet post on Instagram, which featured some snapshots of the couple posing with her new engagement ring, “The Voice” star declared, “Last night while David Gray played our song, [Justin] did the damn thang! It was perfect and full circle and very US. The love I have for you runs through many lifetimes my Beesh so as you always say… In this life and the next and the next and the next.”
realitytitbit.com
America's Got Talent moments worth remembering including 9-year-old Opera singer
During its years on television, America’s Got Talent has witnessed incredible performances, whether that be a magician or Opera Singer. Some of them, even years later, are still living in our heads rent-free. Viewers have seen thousands of auditions and the different stories from each contestant. Some of their...
Former Fifth Harmony Members Today: Solo Careers, Reality TV, Relationships and More
Girl group royalty! Like a certain 2010s boy band, Fifth Harmony was formed on a reality competition series — and like that group, they've stayed busy in the years after their hiatus. Fifth Harmony's story began in 2012, when all five of its members — Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui […]
Comments / 0