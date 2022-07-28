ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kchi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For The Weekend

The Chillicothe Police Report for the Weekend includes a Theft Investigation, Special Detail and investigations. Items reported stolen from a vehicle in Chillicothe Friday were recovered Saturday in Caldwell County. Chillicothe Police report they began investigating the incident late Friday. By early Saturday, with the assistance of the victim, officers tracked some of the items to Hamilton. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the recovery of the items. The report indicates the investigation has led to multiple suspects. Charges are pending.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 7:05 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 48-year-old Scott E Lord of Kansas City for alleged DWI and no valid license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. Sunday...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report two arrests

A Lathrop man was arrested Saturday by a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy. Fifty-four-year-old David Lee Miller has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, identified in court records as methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 cash pending Miller’s appearance on August 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Authorities investigating an arson/homicide case in Kirksville, two teenagers in custody

The Kirksville Police Department reports it is investigating an arson/homicide case in which a 42-year-old Kirksville woman died Friday morning, July 29. Two juvenile suspects are in custody. Due to their juvenile status, they are only identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both of Kirksville. Police are seeking charges related to the fire and death of the resident, whose name will be released once the family has been notified.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Harrison County

A man from Fort Worth, Texas was arrested Sunday morning in Harrison County. Twenty-year-old Demorion Howard was taken into custody on a Texas warrant alleging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s also accused of following to close. Howard was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Two Injured In Daviess County Crash

Two Kansas City residents had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. State Troopers report 25-year-old Jacob T Lewis was northbound on I-35, north of Winston, when he ran off the left shoulder, lost control, and his car overturned. The car traveled across the southbound lanes before coming to rest. Lewis and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie A Dickson of Kansas City, had minor injuries and were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Operating Motor Vehicle
ktvo.com

Manhunt for murder suspect from Kirksville remains active

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A dangerous murder suspect from Kirksville remains on the run. Adair County Sheriff Eldon Grissom told KTVO late Sunday afternoon that the search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, remains active. More resources were called in over the weekend, including the U.S. Marshals Service. Scotland...
kmmo.com

AIRCRAFT CRASH REPORTED IN SALINE COUNTY

An aircraft crash occurred in Saline County on July 31. According to an incident report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, emergency personnel responded to the area of Highway 20 and Green Avenue in regard to an aircraft crash. An investigation revealed a Robinson 44 helicopter utilized for aerial spraying of farm fields, struck a wire and lost flight controls. The aircraft made a hard landing, rolling over in a field. The pilot had minor injuries and walked away from the site. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is conducting further investigation of the incident.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kchi.com

Humphreys Man Arrested By Troopers

A Humphreys man was arrested in Sullivan County on several charges Friday afternoon. State Troopers arrested 36-year-old Charlie A McGowan at about 3:05 pm for alleged delivery of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon, no insurance, and on a Sullivan County warrant for alleged delivery of marijuana. McGowan was taken to the Sullivan County Jail pending the posting of bond.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Three Charged With Alleged Endangering Children

Three Chillicothe residents are held on four counts each of alleged endangering the welfare of a child. 33-year-old Donald Lee Franks, 34-year-old Jordann Leigh Karns-Kreischer, and 54-year-old Cindy Michele Pursel were arrested by Chillicothe Police and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on Tuesday and have since been charged in Livingston County court.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Two Booked On Drug Charges

Two were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 37-year-old Brett Michael Keith and booked him into the jail at about 2:15 am. He has since been charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $7,500 cash only.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Three charged with four felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child in Livingston County

Three individuals have been charged in Livingston County with four felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Thirty-three-year-old Donald Lee Franks of Chillicothe, 54-year-old Cindy Pursel, and 33-year-old Jordann Kreischer entered pleas of not guilty on July 27th. They are next scheduled for court on August 3rd.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy