Brattleboro – Rescue Inc. is proud to announce the opening of VEMSA, Vermont EMS Academy, to bring state-of-the-art emergency medical training to Southern Vermont and the surrounding region. The facility is on Route 30 in Newfane, Vermont, just minutes off I-91. VEMSA will be opening this fall with an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) and AHA (American Heart Association) classes and many other courses soon to follow.

NEWFANE, VT ・ 23 HOURS AGO