Rescue Inc Opens VEMSA – Vermont EMS Academy
Brattleboro – Rescue Inc. is proud to announce the opening of VEMSA, Vermont EMS Academy, to bring state-of-the-art emergency medical training to Southern Vermont and the surrounding region. The facility is on Route 30 in Newfane, Vermont, just minutes off I-91. VEMSA will be opening this fall with an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) and AHA (American Heart Association) classes and many other courses soon to follow.
BCTV Schedules – Week of August 1, 2022
5:00 am Around Town with Maria – Protest At Pliny Park Against Overturning Roe v. Wade 6/25/22. 7:00 am Yoga with Liza – Work Your Way From Head to Toe. 8:00 am Democracy Now! – Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast. 9:00 am Community Events – Vermont Reads 2022...
Austin Rice on “Here We Are”
Austin Rice talks about “leaning into the weirdness” of the new film he co-produced : Lil’ Balzac 2, which premieres at the Latchis Theater on August 5. He also tells us about growing up in Brattleboro, studying film, becoming a Town Rep, producing for BCTV, and his new family.
