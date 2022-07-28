ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Your County Cast: Damaging winds and heavy rain in western Massachusetts

By Adam Strzempko
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34sXMw_0gwAK8du00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for scattered thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday evening.

It will be a partly sunny and humid day. There will be the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout the day but more widespread storms will move through late Thursday afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary concern. If you have outdoor plans on Thursday, have an indoor alternative ready to go. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Showers and storms will come to an end this evening and skies will become partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Weather forecast over next two weeks looks hot and dry

Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with the chance for a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

As we head into the weekend the weather is looking nice with sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and low humidity.

7 Day Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBK7g_0gwAK8du00

22News Storm Team Forecast

Watch 22News Live

Track the Storm Team 7 day forecast live every day on 22News:

Weekdays

Morning Newscast 4:30 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Mass Appeal Lifestyle Show 11:00 a.m. – Noon
Noon Newscast Noon – 1:00 p.m.
Evening Newscast 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield 10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News 11:00 p.m. – 11:35 p.m.

Saturday

Morning Newscast 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Morning Newscast 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Evening Newscast 6:00 p.m. – 6:35 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield 10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News 11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday

Morning Newscast 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
Morning Newscast 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
22News InFocus Noon – 1:00 p.m.
Evening Newscast 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield 10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News 11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Western Massachusetts#Weather#Chicopee#Storm Team
WWLP

National Night Out events in western Massachusetts

Tuesday is National Night Out, a day for the community to meet their local law enforcement. Police, firefighters, and city leaders in several cities and town throughout western Massachusetts will be hosting events to meet with residents.
CHICOPEE, MA
whdh.com

MA drought forces communities to instate water restrictions

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - With much of Massachusetts suffering through moderate or severe drought conditions, water restrictions have been put in place to keep many towns and cities from running dry. Wayland instated one of the state’s strictest bans. “I think everywhere you look in Wayland it’s brown,” said...
WAYLAND, MA
WNAW 94.7

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
iheart.com

Steamship Authority Down Ferry To Cape Cod, Islands For Repairs

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Saturday, the Steamship Authority provided an update to ferry service between Cape Cod and the Islands after one vessel had to be taken out of service for repairs on a four-inch crack discovered on the craft's hull. Officials found the breach after crews...
FALMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Communities get tough on water use as Massachusetts drought worsens

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Nearly half of Massachusetts is experiencing a severe drought and several communities have implemented or enhanced water restrictions in response to the dry conditions. That includes Burlington, which enacted a full outdoor watering restriction on June 21. Mill Pond, which is serving as the primary source...
Register Citizen

Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway

A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
townandtourist.com

20 Best Hiking Trails in Massachusetts (Accessible & Kid-Friendly)

Massachusetts is not only home to one of the most prestigious universities, Harvard, but it also hosts a diverse array of hiking trails. When residents are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, they have some great options available. During the fall, the leaves change to vivid orange and red hues that are worthy of anyone’s Instagram.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy