Man suspected of starting fires in remote Oregon woods detained by 3 residents who tied him to a tree

www.crossroadstoday.com
Related
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Progress made in fight against California fire that killed 2
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California. On Monday, he was staying at a shelter with...
Bodycam footage shows events surrounding a 28-year-old Georgia woman's fatal fall out of a police cruiser
One of the doors of the police car wasn't closed as officers drove off, investigators said on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SoCo Sheriff's Office releases name, narrative about man killed by deputies
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in an officer involved shooting on Friday as well as more information about the killing. 36-year-old David Pelaez Chavez of Lower Lake was shot and killed by a deputy after officers said they repeatedly asked him to drop a claw hammer and a tiller and threatened to throw a rock. According to the sheriff's office, its communication center first received a phone call at 7:30 a.m. on Friday about a suspicious vehicle in the 10000 block of Highway 128 in Geyserville. The vehicle had initially arrived there at 5:30...
Comments / 0