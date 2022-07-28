ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

AFP

Kansas votes on abortion rights in US test case

Voters in the Midwestern state of Kansas head to the polls Tuesday in the first major ballot on abortion since the US Supreme Court ended the national right to the procedure in June. The Kansas ballot centers on a 2019 ruling by the state's supreme court that guarantees access to abortion -- currently up to 22 weeks. 
KANSAS STATE

