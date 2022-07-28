Beardsley Zoo shows off new spider monkeys

www.wfsb.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
iWitness Video: Bear gets into home in West Hartford
Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges. The Brass City held its annual Harry Potter Day celebration on Friday. A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut, but officials stressed that patients need to make an appointment. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
Bear helps itself to a meal in the kitchen of a West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A couple in West Hartford said they were surprised to find a black bear helping itself to a meal in their kitchen. Christine Vannie shared video of the encounter with Channel 3. Her post on social media went viral within the West Hartford community over...
Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington
Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut. Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers. “My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey. Kassey...
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Buck’s Soft Serve vs Tulmeadow Farm
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between Buck’s Soft Serve in Woodstock Valley and Tulmeadow...
TRENDING NOW: Bear in Morris, puppy in a pool, pig and a cucumber
A bear got into a home in West Hartford. Video was shared by Christine Vannies. A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut, but officials stressed that patients need to make an appointment. Updated: 3 hours ago. The humidity returns, plus there's a chance for more...
The Savin Rock Festival in West Haven is something people look forward to all year long.
The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the...
Educators in Cheshire get special training to spot warning signs
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Educators in Cheshire had a special training Monday, learning how to find the warning signs to prevent the next tragedy from happening. When people think about being prepared for a mass shooting, most think of active shooter training. But earlier Monday in Cheshire High School, it...
A Simsbury food drive is doing something unique for the community
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the fire company. They are called the Auxiliary, a support team. Some are firefighter wives and others are just people who want to help. Bonnie and Steph are...
No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the fire company.
The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. Updated: 23 hours ago. Child tax credit deadline ends Sunday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched...
State launches new program to administer Mokeypox vaccine
The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the...
New pedestrian bridge opens in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A new bridge in New Haven is just 60 feet long, but it connects much more than just two chunks of land. At first glance you’d probably never guess it, but this beautiful setting is just steps away from the hustle and bustle of the Westville section of New Haven.
Lifeguards rescue 17 year old having medical emergency in water
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this afternoon, the Winding Trails Lifeguards responded to a medical emergency at Dunning Lake. A 17 year old had a seizure while in the water, according to the Winding Trails Recreation Supervisor Bailey Dailey. The lifeguards responded promptly and he was safely rescued from the...
Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach after assisting woman who had fallen in water
NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting an unconscious person in the water at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building. Norwalk Police Patrol Division, Marine Unit, Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service, and Norwalk Fire Department were immediately dispatched to...
Mothers United Against Violence 16th Annual Remembrance Day
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Families who have lost loved ones to violence gathered at Sigourney Square Park in Hartford to remember the ones they’ve lost. The community gathered with pictures and memorabilia of their loved ones whose lives got cut short due to violence. Mothers United Against Violence is...
Silver alert issued for missing adult in Ansonia
ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - The Ansonia Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in locating Ariana Bel-Jean, a 19 year old Ansonia resident who left her home on Wednesday July 27, 2022 and has not returned. Ariana left on her own but failed to bring her medication that...
Waterbury projects plan to revitalize different areas of the city
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut members of congress toured Waterbury Monday. They took a look at areas the city plans to revitalize, hopefully with the funding of federal grants. There is still a lot of cleaning up to do. It wasn’t very long ago when the Anaconda-American Brass Factory buildings...
Man dies following moped accident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is dead after a moped accident in New Haven. According to officials, emergency crews responded to a section of Ella Grasso Boulevard after a car struck a moped. Officials say the moped driver was found unresponsive in the road. The driver was transported...
Scene clears following report of suspicious package in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - An area of Old Saybrook was evacuated because what was reported to be a suspicious package. Law enforcement officials confirmed to Channel 3 that the scene was at 7 Anchorage Ln. in Old Saybrook on Monday morning. However, crews have since left the scene and...
Eyewitness News Monday morning
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!. Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges.
Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
