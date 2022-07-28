South Florida Mother Who Tossed Newborn Baby in Dumpster Sentenced to Prison

www.nbcmiami.com
She wanted to take that babies life. No remorse for her at all. She should be in prison alot longer than her sentence. Thank goodness someone heard the little one crying. She had an angel watching over her.After she was thrown away like the garbage that threw her away.
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
Flaming Grill Modern Buffet opens first South Florida restaurant in Broward CountyBest of South Florida
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
South Florida Playwright Darius Daughtry's 'Seeking' Draws Cheers, Tears, and a Standing Ovation at The Broward CenterShe Got Game MediaBroward County, FL
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Search For Missing Broward Teen Continues Almost a Year Later
No. 1 - Neighbors say two overnight shooting investigations happened within two miles of each other in the same area where four teens where shot on Friday. These two investigations in Southwest Miami-Dade happened three minutes driving distance from each other. One of them taking place in Southwest 113th Avenue and Southwest 231st Lane. Witnesses told NBC 6 they heard at least ten shots at around 12:30 a.m. and a car speeding off. Video shows detectives overnight with evidence markers by bullets on the street. One of those bullets went through a neighbor’s backyard fence, neighbors say. Police were also on the scene near Southwest 222 Street and 116th Avenue after reported gunshots. Witnesses told NBC 6 a man was shot and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center.
Click10.com
Possible stabbing in Oakland Park; 2 people hospitalized but not cooperating with deputies
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible stabbing. It happened Sunday morning along Northeast Fourth Avenue in Oakland Park. Two people were hospitalized as a result. One of the victims was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by paramedics. The second victim arrived...
Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 37: School instructor, cellphone searches
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 37 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces: 'You Think I'ma Drug Dealer?'
Broward County, FL – Footage of Kodak Black’s recent drug trafficking arrest has surfaced online via a body cam video that spans over two hours. The video finds a shirtless Kodak Black in the backseat of a cruiser growing increasingly frustrated as the gravity of the situation appears to sink in. At one point, he smacks himself in the head and shouts: “Fuck, bro. Damn, dawg!”
cbs12.com
Man wanted for stealing iPhones
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
NBC Miami
Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Hallandale Beach
The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Hallandale Beach handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago. Her family has not seen her since her aunt dropped her off at Renaissance Middle school in Miramar in...
NBC Miami
Parkland School Gunman Watched Videos, Searched Info on Other School Shootings
The Parkland school gunman watched YouTube videos about other school shootings and searched Google for information about AR-15s and police responses to school shootings in the days leading up to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, a detective testified Monday at his sentencing trial. Broward Sheriff's Office Det. Ronald Faircloth outlined...
WSVN-TV
Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a...
cbs12.com
Delray Beach father in need of a kidney donor
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man is asking the public for help in finding a kidney donor. Jeff Geragi says his doctors told him he only has 24 months to live if he doesn't get a kidney transplant. I started to have some problems and issues....
Click10.com
South Florida woman who left baby in trash bin takes plea deal
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A woman who left her newborn baby in a trash bin pleaded guilty to attempted murder and child abuse in exchange for a seven-year prison sentence and potential deportation. Rafaelle Sousa’s lawyer says she didn’t know she was pregnant until she went into labor,...
DUI driver, 19, killed in pre-dawn WPB crash
WEST PALM BEACH — A 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday when he lost control of his car near Palm Beach International Airport and crashed into a power pole, police said. Luis Manuel Lopez of West Palm Beach was driving west in the 2100 block of Belvedere Road west...
NBC Miami
More Family Members in Court as Parkland School Shooting Trial Continues
Dozens of family members of victims of the Parkland school shooting were in court Monday as prosecutors prepared to possibly wrap up their case this week. The families were expected to read victim impact statements as soon as Monday in the sentencing trial of gunman Nikolas Cruz. The statements will...
UPDATE: Missing Boynton Beach Woman Likely Choosing To Be “Missing”
PSBO Detectives Believe She Is Choosing To Not Call Her Mom… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The woman at the center of a missing persons investigation that started several weeks ago may actually be “missing” by choice. Jacky Reyes, according to the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Woman saves kitten stuck in Delray Beach storm drain for 6 days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a draining day for a kitten who was found stuck in a tight spot in Delray Beach. A woman who spotted 6-week-old Donatello trapped in a storm drain earlier this week called Delray Beach Fire Rescue for help. After six days of...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in South Florida
A mail carrier was robbed by two armed robbers in South Florida on Thursday.
Click10.com
BSO: Man seen on video with machete then shooting victim in face arrested
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Video captured every detail of an early-morning argument that resulted in a man being shot in the face outside of a convenience store in Oakland Park. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Luis Alberto Escolástico Canela was responsible for the incident that happened on Monday, June 6 at 1:49 a.m. near 3800 Andrews Avenue at a 7-11 store.
Click10.com
6 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators in Fort Lauderdale are looking into a crash that involved several cars. The multi-vehicle wreck happening along the 3200 block of North Federal Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows at least three cars sustaining heavy damage. Local 10 News...
NBC Miami
Police Union Requests Fired Broward Sheriff's Deputy Get His Job Back
A fired Broward Sheriff's deputy who was caught on video roughly arresting a teen in Tamarac back in 2019 is asking to get his job back as deputy after he was acquitted on battery charges. Cellphone video that went viral showed Christopher Krickovich and Broward Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg LaCerra trying...
wflx.com
Man received marijuana shipment via FedEx, sheriff's office says
A Palm Beach County man was arrested this week after the sheriff's office said he received FedEx and mail shipments that contained marijuana. According to a probable cause affidavit, the investigation began Wednesday when law enforcement was conducting interdiction duty at a FedEx facility in Boca Raton. A priority overnight...
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates Day 9: Victim impact statements prompt tears, laughter
FORT LAUDERDALE — Monday marks the ninth day of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. For two weeks, jurors have heard testimony from teachers and students who survived the shooting; from medical...
