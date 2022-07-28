ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

South Florida Mother Who Tossed Newborn Baby in Dumpster Sentenced to Prison

By The Associated Press
NBC Miami
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 6

Central Florida
4d ago

She wanted to take that babies life. No remorse for her at all. She should be in prison alot longer than her sentence. Thank goodness someone heard the little one crying. She had an angel watching over her.After she was thrown away like the garbage that threw her away.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Search For Missing Broward Teen Continues Almost a Year Later

No. 1 - Neighbors say two overnight shooting investigations happened within two miles of each other in the same area where four teens where shot on Friday. These two investigations in Southwest Miami-Dade happened three minutes driving distance from each other. One of them taking place in Southwest 113th Avenue and Southwest 231st Lane. Witnesses told NBC 6 they heard at least ten shots at around 12:30 a.m. and a car speeding off. Video shows detectives overnight with evidence markers by bullets on the street. One of those bullets went through a neighbor’s backyard fence, neighbors say. Police were also on the scene near Southwest 222 Street and 116th Avenue after reported gunshots. Witnesses told NBC 6 a man was shot and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 37: School instructor, cellphone searches

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 37 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
PARKLAND, FL
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces: 'You Think I'ma Drug Dealer?'

Broward County, FL – Footage of Kodak Black’s recent drug trafficking arrest has surfaced online via a body cam video that spans over two hours. The video finds a shirtless Kodak Black in the backseat of a cruiser growing increasingly frustrated as the gravity of the situation appears to sink in. At one point, he smacks himself in the head and shouts: “Fuck, bro. Damn, dawg!”
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Man wanted for stealing iPhones

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
NBC Miami

Parkland School Gunman Watched Videos, Searched Info on Other School Shootings

The Parkland school gunman watched YouTube videos about other school shootings and searched Google for information about AR-15s and police responses to school shootings in the days leading up to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, a detective testified Monday at his sentencing trial. Broward Sheriff's Office Det. Ronald Faircloth outlined...
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newborn Baby#Dumpster#Prison#Newborns
cbs12.com

Delray Beach father in need of a kidney donor

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man is asking the public for help in finding a kidney donor. Jeff Geragi says his doctors told him he only has 24 months to live if he doesn't get a kidney transplant. I started to have some problems and issues....
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

South Florida woman who left baby in trash bin takes plea deal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A woman who left her newborn baby in a trash bin pleaded guilty to attempted murder and child abuse in exchange for a seven-year prison sentence and potential deportation. Rafaelle Sousa’s lawyer says she didn’t know she was pregnant until she went into labor,...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

DUI driver, 19, killed in pre-dawn WPB crash

WEST PALM BEACH — A 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday when he lost control of his car near Palm Beach International Airport and crashed into a power pole, police said. Luis Manuel Lopez of West Palm Beach was driving west in the 2100 block of Belvedere Road west...
NBC Miami

More Family Members in Court as Parkland School Shooting Trial Continues

Dozens of family members of victims of the Parkland school shooting were in court Monday as prosecutors prepared to possibly wrap up their case this week. The families were expected to read victim impact statements as soon as Monday in the sentencing trial of gunman Nikolas Cruz. The statements will...
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Missing Boynton Beach Woman Likely Choosing To Be “Missing”

PSBO Detectives Believe She Is Choosing To Not Call Her Mom… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The woman at the center of a missing persons investigation that started several weeks ago may actually be “missing” by choice. Jacky Reyes, according to the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com

BSO: Man seen on video with machete then shooting victim in face arrested

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Video captured every detail of an early-morning argument that resulted in a man being shot in the face outside of a convenience store in Oakland Park. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Luis Alberto Escolástico Canela was responsible for the incident that happened on Monday, June 6 at 1:49 a.m. near 3800 Andrews Avenue at a 7-11 store.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

6 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators in Fort Lauderdale are looking into a crash that involved several cars. The multi-vehicle wreck happening along the 3200 block of North Federal Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows at least three cars sustaining heavy damage. Local 10 News...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wflx.com

Man received marijuana shipment via FedEx, sheriff's office says

A Palm Beach County man was arrested this week after the sheriff's office said he received FedEx and mail shipments that contained marijuana. According to a probable cause affidavit, the investigation began Wednesday when law enforcement was conducting interdiction duty at a FedEx facility in Boca Raton. A priority overnight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy