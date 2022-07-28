Revive I-5 southbound lane closures continue this weekend

Revive I-5 work Crews are replacing worn expansion joints on southbound I-5 from I-90 to Spokane Street. (WSDOT)

SEATTLE — Work to replace worn-out expansion joints will continue this weekend as part of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Revive I-5 project.

The work on southbound Interstate 5 from Interstate 90 to Spokane Street in Seattle will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, and finish by 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1.

Crews will replace expansion joints on the right side of the southbound lanes, south of where the collector/distributor lanes rejoin the I-5 mainline.

Here’s what to expect:

The collector/distributor ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed. Drivers will be able to enter the collector/distributor lanes but must use one of the exits, which include I-90, Dearborn Street, Fourth Avenue South and Airport Way.

Drivers will be able to use the on-ramps from Spring and James streets into the collector/distributor lanes, but will have to use one of the exits.

The eastbound and westbound ramps from I-90 to southbound I-5 will be closed, except for two hours after stadium events.

WSDOT says that during construction, people who drive this section of I-5 should consider:

Using Sound Transit bus or light rail or Metro Transit .

Carpooling.

Travel before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m., if possible.

The two-year project will replace 56 expansion joints and repave 1.25 miles of southbound I-5 between I-90 and Spokane Street. The project is one of dozens that make up Revive I-5, which will restore the I-5 corridor in the King County area in the next 10 years.

