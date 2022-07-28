ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Chick-fil-A looks for ‘volunteers’ to pay with food instead of money, offers salary of 5 chicken sandwiches per hour

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hzLcw_0gwAHoXg00

While thousands of workers are walking away from jobs over compensation, a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has offered to pay “volunteers” who work there with chicken sandwiches.

The Hendersonville, NC, Chick-Fil-A posted the opportunity on Facebook on July 26, writing: “We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked. Message us for details.”

It was quickly taken down as people ripped management for the offer, but the store’s Facebook page is still being flooded with angry comments. (The backlash has been so sustained and persistent that the store has limited who can post on its comments, but that hasn’t slowed the criticism.)

The Hendersonville store, which counts Republican congressman Madison Cawthorn among its alumni employees, is a franchise, like many Chick-Fil-A locations and run independent of the chain’s parent organization.

Replying to the backlash, the store said in a post: “Thanks for everyone’s concern on this matter. This is a volunteer based opportunity, which means people can opt in to volunteer if they think it’s a good fit for them. We’ve had multiple people sign up and enjoy doing and have done it multiple times. People who sign up for this chose it voluntarily. We are still hiring full time and part time team members, so if you are interested in working in our store, we pay $19/hr.”

Hendersonville sits about 30 miles south of Asheville. The community is known for its wineries and breweries and extensive number of Airbnb homes for travelers to the area.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 768

Debbie Burtwell
4d ago

That's a Creative Way, to help the homeless. And help them, too. Because if they prove to be good employees, the company can hire them. It's a start in the right direction.🤔🤨

Reply(93)
233
Hazz Matt
4d ago

Chicken sandwiches don't pay for rent, utilities, car payments, and an education.

Reply(88)
287
Balli
4d ago

Let's see if all those people with signs that say will work food actually work for food.

Reply(12)
201
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mashed

The Only Place You Can Find A Woolworth's Soda Fountain

Poodle skirts, sock hops, and soda fountains are all nostalgic memories of a bygone era. Going out and sharing a banana split at a counter is something most have only seen in movies and, at least for Millennials and Gen Zers, most have never experienced. Department store restaurants are a thing of the past and are almost impossible to find these days. The iconic Woolworth's store didn't even make it to the 2000s, closing its last U.S. store in 1997 (via Forbes). However, that's not to say that there are no Woolworth's Soda Fountains left.
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

A North Carolina Fast Food Restaurant Tried To Pay Workers With Food

Business Insider, says a Hendersonville, North Carolina Chick-Fil-A is under fire for offering to pay people in sandwiches rather than money. The restaurant posted the following message online: “We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked, Message us for details.”
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hendersonville, NC
Lifestyle
City
Hendersonville, NC
City
Asheville, NC
City
Madison, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Society
Mountain Xpress

What happens when Asheville clears a homeless camp

June 7 dawned drizzly and humid, with wet grass and muddy patches, at Murray Hill Park on Bartlett Street. In a wooded area behind the nearby Bartlett Arms and Overlook Apartments, residents of a homeless encampment gathered their belongings to move, following a notice the previous day from the Asheville Police Department that they had to leave.
Fortune

Fortune

179K+
Followers
8K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy