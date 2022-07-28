ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

King County OKs creation of gun, ammunition drop off program

By Associated Press
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01X8QD_0gwAHmmE00
AFP // Getty Images

SEATTLE (AP) — People in Washington state’s most populous county should soon be able to drop off unwanted guns and ammunition at any sheriff’s office or storefront location, assured of its safe disposal.

The Metropolitan King County Council unanimously approved legislation Tuesday to create a permanent program within its Sheriff’s Office that allows people to voluntarily return firearms and ammunition, The Seattle Times reported.

The legislation asks the county executive to evaluate the feasibility of allowing drop offs and allowing people to request a sheriff’s deputy to pick up an unwanted firearm.

People also could drop off guns at locations in the 10 contract cities where the county sheriff provides police services. And the legislation asks the sheriff to look for partnerships with other cities to expand access for people looking to turnover guns or ammunition.

The measure emerged following mass shootings in May in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

“Reducing the number of guns in circulation will reduce the number of accidents, injuries and deaths caused by guns,” Councilmember Rod Dembowski, the lead sponsor, said. “And we know from past experience that people welcome the opportunity to turn unwanted guns over to a responsible party for disposal.”

During a 2013 gun buyback program coordinated by King County and the City of Seattle, 716 firearms were surrendered to law enforcement in exchange for gift cards.

“Gun violence is awful, tragic, and — above all else — preventable,” Councilmember Girmay Zahilay said. “The … program is a small but important step in making our communities safer.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 6

robert radelich
4d ago

it was already in place DDDs trying to make us think they're doing anything "A free people ought not only to be armed and disciplined, but they should have sufficient arms and ammunition to maintain a status of independence from any who might attempt to abuse them, which would include their own government " George Washington

Reply
2
Mad Cow
4d ago

The bad guys can hardly wait to drop their weapons off and crime will simply disappear. BRILLIANT!

Reply
4
Related
nypressnews.com

Seattle Deputy Mayor of External Relations Kendee Yamaguchi resigns

Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi resigned her position last week and has since been replaced by Greg Wong, the city’s interim director of the Department of Neighborhoods. Yamaguchi, who previously served as the executive director of Snohomish County, was appointed deputy mayor of external relations by Mayor Bruce Harrell...
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it

A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

WA must act to help struggling hospitals

Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#County Executive#Ammunition#Firearms#Sheriff S Office#The Seattle Times
MyNorthwest.com

The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash

The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, July 29, 2022

Dr. John Lynch, Medical Director, Infectious Diseases, Harborview Medical Center says:. “I am very pro-booster. I think that if you're eligible for boosters in any way, shape, or form – you should definitely get them. For those who are eligible for that second booster, absolutely get it on board.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested, drugs seized during narcotics investigation

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Seattle police said they arrested two people Friday during an investigation into the supply and sales of fentanyl pills, crack cocaine and methamphetamine to the Belltown neighborhood. After a search warrant was served at a Renton home, a 26-year-old man and 27-year-old man were arrested.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

State Attorney General Investigating Seattle Pacific University

SEATTLE, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed today that his office is investigating potential illegal discrimination by Seattle Pacific University's Administration. The lawsuit stems from Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) admission that it refuses to hire gay faculty and staff. In May students and staff at the University staged...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

SPU policy against hiring staff in same-sex relationships sparks discrimination investigation by AG

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is investigating potential illegal discrimination by Seattle Pacific University administration over a school policy that restricts teachers in same-sex relationships from working at the university. The AG’s office confirmed the investigation in a statement Friday morning. The statement follows the university’s...
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

Woman Shot at Home in Des Moines, WA

Des Moines, WA: At approximately 9:58 p.m. Friday, July 29, Seatac Police officers and medical responded to 13th Avenue and South 20th in Des Moines for a shooting of a woman. The shooter had left in a silver SUV. While units responded, an update was reported that the shooter had...
DES MOINES, WA
publicola.com

Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents

It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
KING COUNTY, WA
valleyrecord.com

King County Local Dive: 2 random killings and a drug ring

This episode takes a closer look at charges against a suspect accused of beating a man in a wheelchair to death; a murder charge against a suspect accused of a Fourth of July drive-by shooting death; and a Kent man who faces at least 10 years in prison for drug trafficking ring that distributed heroin, fentanyl and meth in the Puget Sound region.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating two shootings in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma residents are on alert after two shootings occurred Saturday, less than 12 hours apart. Police were first called before 5:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting that left one dead at a gas station and then were called to investigate the second shooting after 3:30 p.m. in the Hilltop neighborhood.
TACOMA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy