Kentucky opens flooding shelters in state parks, courthouses, churches

By Thomas Birmingham, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago

In the aftermath of widespread, devastating flooding that swept into Eastern Kentucky overnight Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a state of emergency and opened several sites for those seeking aid and shelter.

On Thursday morning, Beshear said three state parks would open to anyone who has permanently or temporarily lost their home. These parks are Jenny Wiley State Park , Buckhorn State Park , and Pine Mountain State Park . According to Beshear, "a lot of people are going to lose their homes or they are not going to be habitable for some time."

In a statement the following day, Beshear announced that Jenny Wiley State Park was currently housing 124 displaced people and Pine Mountain State Park had rooms available and was also currently housing people. Buckhorn State Park remained empty, as it had proved difficult to get to and the location is currently without power.

In total, Beshear said as of now that there are 337 people sheltered across the 10 currently operational shelters in the region. Four of them are operated by the Kentucky Region of the American Red Cross, and six are run independently.

According to spokesperson Amber Youngblood, their locations include a shelter in Hazard, and the group has been mobilizing aid resources since 1 a.m. Thursday. Another Red Cross shelter is open in Langley, Floyd County, located at the Floyd County Community Center, 7199 KY-80.

For more information, and for anyone affected by the flooding, call 1-800-RED-CROSS. The number for their Hazard office is 606-629-3344.

Other flood shelter locations include the Lees College gym in Jackson at 601 Jefferson Ave., and the First Presbyterian Church in Hazard, at 160 Broadway St.

How to help with Kentucky flooding

Beshear also announced many places would be without water throughout the region, and so he stressed for anyone who wants to help and begin donating, they should focus all donations on water and cleaning supplies for the time being and hold off on clothing donations.

He will give another address at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and said his office will be announcing the locations of more flood shelters at that time.

"There are a lot of people who need help that are really scared right now," Beshear said. "We want to help."

