Why This Healthcare Stock Dipped Over 75%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Declines Below This Major Level, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, moved lower on Tuesday, with prices dropping below the $23,000 mark. Along with Bitcoin, mostly other altcoins also traded in the red across the board on Tuesday. The Filecoin FIL/USD token, which was the top gainer on Monday, recorded sharp losses today, reflecting the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market.
#Finance Stocks#Health Care#Pharmaceuticals#Endo International Plc#Obseva Sa#Bwv#Blue Water Vaccines#S P#Inc Pzn#Cryptyde Inc#Tyde#Qualtek Services Inc#Qtek#Fed#Amtd Digital Inc#Hkd#Pagaya Technologies Ltd#Pgy#Green Giant Inc#Digital Holdings Inc
Benzinga

How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch

The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Benzinga

Is Multifamily Real Estate Really A Good Hedge Against Inflation?

News headlines that read “Inflation Hits New 40-Year High” have become all too common as the 40-year record has been broken several times already this year. The continued increase in the consumer price index (CPI) is causing more investors to look for ways to protect their portfolios or even benefit from rising costs.
Benzinga

What Starbucks and Dollar General Tell Us About The Stock Market? $SBUX $DG

Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. $SBUX $ADP $DG $RKDA $RAD. Starbucks (SBUX) – One...
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.55% to $15.21 Monday afternoon. Movement may be due to continued strength following last week's earnings report. Ford last week reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Automotive sales of $37.91 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Total company revenue was $40.2 billion in the quarter.
Benzinga

A Preview Of Newpark Resources's Earnings

Newpark Resources NR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Newpark Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03. Newpark Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
