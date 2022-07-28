Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

wsrkfm.com
Related
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says
A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Staten Island tattoo studio expands, celebrates 10 years in business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Frank Russo founded Ink Couture NYC in 2013, his goal was to create an upscale and chic destination where clients could get premium tattoo service in a posh and luxurious environment. Want a rare portrait or a reproduction of a meaningful piece of art? Russo gathered some of the nation’s best tattoo artists and relocated them to Staten Island to achieve that. Want to get inked sitting by a fireplace while sipping champagne and watching Netflix? He created a VIP room just for that type of personalized service.
Ding, Ding! goes the trolley — and the dinner bell on the South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Organizers of this year’s “Taste of the Towns” say to bring aboard an appetite for Sunday, Aug. 28. The premier sampling event includes food, drink and transportation via trolley. Tickets are on sale now on the organizer’s site — the South Shore...
Junior’s Restaurant hosts cheesecake eating contest in honor of NYPD fund, with help of the FerryHawks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Orange and blue were the colors of the day for Staten Island on Saturday as the world’s-famous New York cheesecake eatery, Junior’s Restaurant, and the Staten Island FerryHawks joined forces to help raise donations for the NYPD’s Widows and Orphans Foundation. “When you...
$1M Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at the Jersey Shore
Although no one won the full Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night, it was still very profitable for someone who bought a ticket at the Jersey Shore that ended up being worth $1,000,000!. In fact, there were two $1M winning tickets sold in New Jersey, and reportedly one worth $3M...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
An Upstate County Is Named New York’s Healthiest! Do You Agree?
The Capital Region has so much to offer when it comes to health. There’s the CDPHP bikes, lots of beautiful parks, and great natural areas to explore if you want to get out and exercise. If you’re looking for a meal, we have plenty of great, healthy restaurants to fit all tastes. There’s also a healthy sense of community and togetherness here.
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
therealdeal.com
Chetrit gets $185M loan to renovate NYC’s formerly filthiest hotel
Joseph Chetrit has scored a loan to revamp one of Times Square’s dirtiest hotels. Chetrit’s firm, The Chetrit Group, secured a $185 million construction loan from Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies for the 570-key Hotel Carter at 250 West 43rd Street, according to a person familiar with the deal. The financing will replace a $152 million bridge loan from JPMorgan in 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looking to squish the spotted lanternfly as it invades Staten Island again this year? There’s an app for that.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It has been nearly two years since the spotted lanternfly was first documented on Staten Island, and the invasive pest continues to plague the borough, with residents urged to squish the insects -- and believe it or not, there’s an app for that. “I expect...
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
Another Winner at One Lucky NY Store! This Time For $3 Million
What is going on at one lucky store in New York? One day after having a Cash for Life winner, someone won $3 million on the Mega Millions. With the Mega Millions hitting a historic $1.1 billion jackpot, the second highest in history, you may want to get your ticket for the Friday, July 29 drawing at Smokes for Less in Fishkill, New York. The Dutchess County store continues to hand out winning lottery tickets.
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Report Reveals Attraction of Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley experienced a net gain from migration in 2019-2020 for the first time in a decade and it was a byproduct of Covid-19, according to “Moving In, Moving Out,” a special report released by Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress (HVPFP), which is based in Newburgh. The report said that 48,642 people moved from the city to the Hudson Valley while 15,248 moved out of the region and into the city, resulting in a net gain for the Hudson Valley of 33,394 people.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Opening New Business Ahead of Show’s Season 24
Ice-T’s next new side hustle involves the lucrative marijuana business. The Law & Order: SVU star, with help from a long-time friend, is opening a giant cannabis dispensary. Ice-T is partnering with Charis B, who owns The Medicine Woman dispensary in California. The state of New Jersey approved their application to open the 5,000-square-foot recreational dispensary in Jersey City. Pop Culture reports that Jersey City is really select as to who it chooses for a dispensary.
anash.org
New York and New England Shluchim Hold Regional Kinus
Shluchim from across New York and New England gathered at Chabad of Briarcliff-Ossining this past week for regional Kinus Hashluchim, where workshops and sessions tackled discussions such as Chinuch, Halacha, and post-covid related difficulties. Shluchim from across New York and New England gathered at Chabad of Briarcliff-Ossining this past week...
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
Mix 103.9
Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 103.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsrkfm.com
Comments / 0