Big fitness facility inks deal for next phase of Reston Station

www.ffxnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom Handy
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Related
Commercial Observer
The Meridian Group to Break Ground on $150M Industrial Complex in Winchester
A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Wickshire Industrial will develop One Logistics Park, a $150 million, 2.7 million-square-foot industrial complex in Winchester, Va. The multiphase project will break ground this week for an approximately 1 million-square-foot tilt-up concrete, cross-dock industrial building. When complete, One Logistics Park will also...
theburn.com
Exclusive: Sweetgreen opening first Loudoun County location
A lot of folks have been waiting for this news and today, The Burn can confirm its official. The first Sweetgreen location is in the works for Loudoun County. Sweetgreen will be opening in the One Loudoun center in Ashburn. It’s going into the corner unit of a new building at the intersection of Exchange Street and Sprague Drive.
ffxnow.com
UPS Store coming soon to Franklin Farm Village Center
The UPS Store is coming soon to the Franklin Farm Village Center. The company plans to open a new location at 13344A Franklin Farm Road, Herndon. A spokesperson for The UPS Store tells FFXnow that the new location is expected to open in the winter. A firm opening date has not yet been set yet.
northernvirginiamag.com
Under New Chef, Trummer’s Will Finally Complete Its Refresh to an American Bistro
After 12 years, Zack Ridenhour returns as executive chef to bring this acclaimed Clifton eatery back to its neighborhood restaurant roots. Trummer’s has something new up its sleeve — again. Nearly three years ago, the decade-old, highly acclaimed restaurant Trummer’s on Main completed a major renovation and menu...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Amazon Offering Same-Day Delivery for DMV Prime Members
Amazon announced Monday that its Prime members in the Washington, D.C. area can now make same-day purchases from some of their favorite brands offered on Amazon. Washington, D.C.-area customers can shop from retailers such as Superdry, Diesel, PacSun and GNC by visiting amazon.com/samedaystore. Additional retailers launching in the upcoming months...
vivatysons.com
Late Summer 2022 Premier Real Estate
See new luxury listings in the real estate market. You will instantly feel right at home in this gorgeous upgraded colonial in beautiful convenient Oakton. Stunning remodeled kitchen with tall white cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. Fabulous primary suite with sumptuous relaxing bath. Two-story family room with one of three fireplaces with a deck overlooking private over-one-acre yard. Finest community and location in Oakton.
sungazette.news
Expert: Local area seems insulated from falling home prices
The real-estate industry’s equivalent of the “f-word” – “falling,” as in “falling prices” – is beginning to be used across the nation even by some who earlier felt that the homes market would withstand economic pressures without seeing declines in sales prices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Outdoor dining program to become permanent in Old Town
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Outdoor dining in Alexandria has become so vibrant and successful, the city wants to make the temporary program, created to ease COVID restrictions and concerns, permanent. “In order to make the program permanent we needed to put in place sort of a program to regulate...
mocoshow.com
Germantown Flea Markets Returns This Saturday, August 6
The Germantown Community Flea Market is the place to find bargains and treasures. There’s something for everyone – toys & games – fashions and footwear – antiques and collectibles, lawn mowers and bicycles. You can search for your favorite CDs or books, discover kitchen gadgets you never knew you needed, jewelry to go with your favorite outfit – all kinds of things that you just can’t live without — and all at bargain prices! And the first bargain you find is when you come in – there is no admission or parking fee.
mocoshow.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is Coming to Montgomery Village
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center, according to KLNB realty. The restaurant will be located in the brand new space next to the upcoming Starbucks. Earlier this year Hangry Joe’s opened a location at 2533 Ennals Ave in Wheaton and has additional locations opening at 10050 Darnestown Road in the Travilah Square shopping center and at 718-B Rockville Pike.
ffxnow.com
Bad Axe Throwing is out at Mosaic District but aims to reopen elsewhere
The former Bad Axe Throwing spot at the Mosaic District in Merrifield is being wiped clean. Work to demolish Suite 190 at 2985 District Avenue has been underway for the past month, based on Fairfax County permits, as property owner EDENS prepares the space for a potential new tenant. For...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
For sale: The D.C. Narrow House
This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
loudounnow.com
Photo Gallery: Loudoun County Fair
The Loudoun County Fair returned once again last week, with live music, a rodeo, livestock auction, demolition derby, carnival rides, food, and more. And this year, Bear Chase Brewery General Manager Chris Suarez won the Kiss-A-Pig contest.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors
If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
ffxnow.com
Covid cases trending down in Fairfax County to start August
After staying level in the early summer, COVID-19 cases have been on a more decisive downward trend since mid-July in the Fairfax Health District, which includes Fairfax County and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church. The 231 new cases reported today (Monday) are the fewest to come in on...
rockvillenights.com
Historic Chinese supermarket building demolished in Rockville (Photos)
Wow, that was fast. The historic building most recently home to Meixin Supermarket is literally just a pile of rubble now at 460 Hungerford Drive in Rockville. While the building did not receive historic designation from the City of Rockville after a contentious review, it was designed by famed and award-winning local architect John "Jack" Sullivan. The site will now become the location of a Chase bank branch with drive-thru.
thezebra.org
Free Summer Concerts in Mount Vernon
Alexandria, VA – There will be four more free summer concerts at two sites each in Mount Vernon to enjoy under the stars. Bring a blanket, a picnic, and the whole family. On Friday nights in August, Grist Mill Park, 4710 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, offers performances from 7:30–9 pm. Wine tastings and sales from Woodlawn Press Winery will be available.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Person Hospitalized After Vienna Shooting — “Officers are in the 8400 blk of Wesleyan St in Vienna for a shooting. Prelim info, a man shot a roommate inside the home. Victim taken to hospital w/non-life-threatening inj. Suspect is in custody.” [FCPD/Twitter]. Report: Police Declare Personnel Emergency —...
travelnowsmart.com
Pet Friendly Hotel in Fredericksburg, VA
If you love your pets, you may be looking for a pet-friendly hotel in Fredericksburg, VA. Fredericksburg is a historic city and offers a variety of attractions. However, traveling with a pet can be difficult. Luckily, Fredericksburg has pet-friendly accommodations to make your stay as comfortable as possible. Read on to discover what pet-friendly accommodations are available in this historic city. Listed below are some of the most popular hotels in Fredericksburg, VA.
Comments / 0