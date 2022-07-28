US GDP Growth Likely To Accelerate To This Level, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday

The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 15 HOURS AGO