Aficionadough: Cheshire Market – Pizza, Subs, Stromboli, Bait, Tackle and Sticky Fingers

columbusunderground.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Not a party person? Here are other optionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resourcesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
Track & Field: Taking directorship a ‘full circle’ opportunity for JosephThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Beer Garden Patios in Columbus
When is a patio more than just a patio? When it’s a beer garden!. We asked our readers to help us out by picking their favorite patios in Columbus, and the number one spot for “Best Beer Garden” went to Gemüt Biergarten in Olde Towne East.
Cleveland Jewish News
Trip planned to German Village Aug. 5
A bus trip is being planned from Mayfield Heights to tour German Village in Columbus from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Cost is $47 per person. For more information, visit bit.ly/3RLVwfr.
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Restaurant Patios in Columbus
This summer we asked our readers to help select the best patios in the city across a wide variety of genres. Competition was fierce in the “best restaurant patio” category, but Basi Italia topped the list with the most votes. This Victorian Village staple first opened its doors in 2003, almost 20 years ago. Since then it has become a go-to for both romantic date night adventures as well as casual happy hour gatherings. The small interior seats few guests, but the external patio tucked out back provides more options for diners to enjoy the outdoors while feeling like they’ve been whisked far away from home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison
July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.
614now.com
Ramen restaurant opens in former home of Carfagna’s Kitchen
More ramen has arrived in Columbus. Following a surprise soft opening earlier this week, Fukuryu Ramen is now officially open for business in its new Polaris home. The eatery is located at 2025 Polaris Pkwy., in the same building that housed Carfagna’s Kitchen before it relocated to its current home inside of the family grocer’s nearby superstore.
Columbus Food Truck Festival is back! With a few changes.
Voted Best Food Truck FestivalArturo Rey, Upsplash. If you attended the Columbus, Ohio Food Truck Festival last year, you would have noticed it was in a new location. The Franklin county fairgrounds turned out to be a great venue! So this year they are returning with the Food Truck Festival -Hillard Edition!
NBC4 Columbus
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cityscenecolumbus.com
2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases homes in Dublin
Since 1952, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has brought more than 60 new residential builds to the Dublin community. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade strives to connect homebuyers with builders and associates. This fall, more than a dozen builders display their newest homes in central Ohio.
Columbus firefighters find body in south Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters discovered a body in a vacant south Columbus home that that caught on fire Monday. Around 6:15 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a vacant home on the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue where they found a dead body, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief […]
614now.com
Popular Hilliard chicken wing restaurant announces closure
Woody’s Wing House has closed the doors of its West Side restaurant for good. The popular spot for wings and more in a sports bar atmosphere announced yesterday evening that it would close its Hilliard location, which opened its doors in early 2021. The closure was effective immediately. Woody’s...
columbusunderground.com
Local Developer Betting Big on Old Hilliard
Momentum is building in Old Hilliard, where visitors can now find recent additions like the Crooked Can Brewery Company and Center Street Market alongside established favorites like Otie’s Tavern & Grill and the Starliner Diner. Those not in the know might also be surprised to see a quaint park and a bike lane that leads from the center of the suburb to the six-mile Heritage Trail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
columbusnavigator.com
9 Terrific Tattoo Shops In Columbus
Some people are obsessed with working out. Others find joy in creating art. But for some hardcore Columbusites, adding new art to their body is the perfect hobby. Tattooing has been a part of the culture of humanity since the Neolithic Era. Evidence of this ancient art form exists on mummified skin, with the oldest example dating back to between 3,370-3,100 B.C.E.
columbusmonthly.com
Best of Columbus 2022: Favorite Things from Dee Haslam, Andrew Kinsey and Other Notables
“One of the best places in the Columbus Metro [area] to unwind is the Blu Note Jazz Café. The cozy upscale restaurant on East Main Street offers great music, great food and great people. … They offer the finest in live local and international jazz, which I love. I have a background as both a musician and a singer. This family-owned business was one of the first local establishments I ventured out to during the pandemic. Some late nights, I would be the only customer, which allowed me time to really get to know the owners. … The Blu Note managed to stay afloat during the COVID pandemic and is thriving.”
cityscenecolumbus.com
Dublin Connector will get you where you need to go
As the City of Dublin strives to become the most connected city in the U.S., this goal not only includes expanding technology but also ensuring all amenities available to residents are easily accessible. “As Dublin enhances efforts to be a destination of choice, it’s important that everyone can access our...
Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
Central Ohio leaders ‘breathless’ after record-breaking $8 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A posthumous, record-breaking $8 million donation to two landmark organizations in central Ohio has left its leaders “breathless.” Alexis Jacobs, the former CEO of Columbus Fair Auto Auction who died in early June, left behind two $4 million unrestricted gifts — one for the Columbus Urban League and one for the […]
WHIZ
Goodwill ‘Buy-the-Pound’ Store Opens in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A new thrift store is opening in the Zanesville area, with Goodwill officially introducing a ‘Goodwill By-the-Pound Store’ to the community. The store was designed to give shoppers an additional look at merchandise at extremely low prices. Bins are arranged in rows, allowing customers to peruse the deals and steals before the row is changed every 30 minutes. By the end of the day, the store will have entirely new merchandise than when it opened, providing bargain hunters literal loads of new items each day.
spectrumnews1.com
Auto thefts rise statewide, thieves targeting 2 brands
COLUMBUS, Ohio — People across the country have fallen victim to car thefts, but Kia and Hyundai owners have suffered the most in the past couple of months, according to officials. Kia or Hyundai owners might want to think twice about where to park their cars. John Ulery in...
NBC4 Columbus
Person shot in North Hilltop after online sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has been shot in the leg and taken to Grant Medical Center after an online sale became violent. Police confirm that a person was shot at about 9:15 a.m. on Saturday on North Oakley Avenue in North Hilltop. They believe the shooting happened during a transaction initiated online.
Comments / 2