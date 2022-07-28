Mississippi Public Broadcasting Library Literacy Tour coming to Kosciusko this weekend

www.breezynews.com
Related
breezynews.com
A Prowler in Kosciusko and a BOLO from Winston County
At 12:03am Monday morning, KPD responded to call for a prowler on Peachtree Street. Caller says an unidentified person opened their back door and then left in a hurry with their dogs in pursuit. After a short area search, a person of interest was detained. At 1:00am, officers responded to...
breezynews.com
Boswell Media Sports 2022 football broadcast lineup
Boswell Media Sports is proud to announce another season covering high school and junior college football. The Boswell Media Sports crew will air over 50 live broadcasts of Kosciusko, Leake Academy, Holmes Community College, and East Central Community College football this season. Local football fans will be able to keep...
breezynews.com
Grand Larceny, Aggravated Assault, and Armed Robbery in Attala and Leake
JACKIE BEECHAMP, 31, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, ACSO. Bond $10,000. TALINA G BOYD, 18, of Carthage, False ID, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500. KENDRICK R CARTER, 39, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD....
Comments / 0