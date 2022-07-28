Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Extension Field Agronomist Meaghan Anderson

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Supervisor Mark Hanson Part 1
Dallas County Supervisor Mark Hanson talks about the William Wagner collection that was given to Dallas County and its significance.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/1/2022)-Landus Cooperative CEO Matt Carstens
Landus Cooperative CEO Matt Carstens addresses the Churdan and Paton sites, along with partially closing the Rippey site.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Generator Box Vinyl Wrap Quote
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a generator box vinyl wrap quote at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force 28E agreement, Iowa County Engineers Association Safe Streets For All grant, R30 paving project funding agreement and American Rescue Plan Act fund project request.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors to Discuss New Jail Cost Estimates
The Greene County Board of Supervisor will meet today. The Board will consider for approval to re-appoint Karla Janning to the Region XII Council of Governments Housing Authority Board of Directors, a resolution for an additional bank depository and discuss cost estimates for the possibility of a new county jail with engineering firm ISG.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 1, 2022
A minor driver was on Grand Prairie Parkway, when a vehicle with a trailer driven by Pamela Maeyaert, Eugene, Or, made contact with the vehicle the minor was driving. No injuries were reported and damage to the minor’s vehicle was estimated at $2000. July 29. Joshua Kleinhans, West Des...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Landus Announces Partial Closure of Churdan Site, Keeps Paton Site Open for Now
Landus Cooperative recently announced what it will do with two of its sites in Paton and Churdan. Landus met with farmer members early June to discuss closing the two northern Greene County sites by July 1st. Perry Parker was one of the attendees of the first meeting and he shares his thoughts about Landus.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Progress Of The Dallas County Courthouse Renovations
The Dallas County Courthouse currently has scaffolding on the building as renovations are underway. The courthouse is undergoing approximately $3 million worth of exterior improvements which is being handled by Building Restoration Corporation and was approved by the Board of Supervisors this past June. Supervisor Mark Hanson talks about the history behind the courthouse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Mike Franken Will Visit Guthrie Center
A candidate running that is trying to unseat Senator Chuck Grassley will visit Guthrie Center this week. Mike Franken is the democrat candidate campaigning for the Senate. Franken will hold a Guthrie County Meet and Greet at the Mary J. Barnett Library in Guthrie Center this Friday from noon-1pm. The...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Linden Public Library Implementing New Open Hours Monday
One local library in Dallas County will soon begin new hours at the beginning of August. On August 1st the daily open hours for the Linden Public Library will be Monday 2-5 p.m, Tuesday 2-6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 2-5 p.m., Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8:30-11:30 a.m. with it remaining closed on Sunday.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident
A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Library Wraps up Youth Summer Reading Program
The 2022 Summer Reading Program with the Jefferson Public Library recently ended. Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Hall says the final party featured “Pirate Cornelius” who did an interactive skits and storytelling with the participants at the First United Methodist Church in Jefferson this past Thursday. The final party and the entire program revolved around the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.” Hall looks back on how the kids and families have enjoyed this year’s Summer Reading Program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Stuart Scoop Was Welcomed With A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Saturday
The Stuart Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to the community Saturday morning. The Stuart Scoop is now located on Northeast 2nd Street and owned by Trevor and Sadie Kleppe and opened their doors for customers roughly two months ago. The scoop sells a wide range of ice cream products that include ice cream sundaes, shakes, cones, banana splits as well as Northern Lights pizza and smoothies. Owner Sadie Kleppe said they are orginally from eastern Iowa so to be accepted into the community so fast is amazing.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Friday Fest Returns This Week With The Perry Chamber
It’s hard to believe the summer is almost over but with that comes the second of this year’s Friday Fests with the Perry Chamber of Commerce. The first Friday Fest of the year was held in June and now this Friday running from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Pattee Park will be the last one of the year. The featured live music will be Rescue Dogs and Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti encourages people to come out.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas Center Cleanup Day Coming Up Soon
Any Dallas Center resident who has items lying around their home they need to get rid of, will have an opportunity to do so this weekend for free. Running from 9 a.m. to noon in the Mound Park parking lots in Dallas Center on August 6th will be the Our Town Clean-Up Day. There will also be a metal dumpster along with an appliance dumpster during the same time at the same location.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report July 29-31, 2022
6:03am: A deputy assisted with a medical call in the 500 block of South 12th Street, Grand Junction. 6:04am: The Sheriff and deputies assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a search warrant in the 700 block of North Cedar Street, Jefferson. 9:06am: A deputy investigated an assault in the 400...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Vote for Favorite Ring Out for Art Sculpture in Jefferson
Time is running out for an art contest in Jefferson. The Ring Out for Art finalists have their sculptures on the south side of the Greene County Courthouse. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich says there’s still time to vote for your favorite sculpture.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Anton “Jack” Schmidt of Perry
Interment for Anton “Jack” Schmidt will take place 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7,. 2022 at Littleton Cemetery in Independence, Iowa. Hastings Funeral Home in. Perry is in charge of these arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to. please make memorial contributions to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church,...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
John Schnoor, 55, of Perry
Funeral services for John Schnoor, age 55 of Perry, will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:30 AM at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery. Memorials will be given to the Perry Public Library and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Cynthia Franzeen, 70, of Scranton
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Coon Rapids American Legion with Pastor Alan Miller of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Casket bearers will be LaVerne Greenfield, Joe Bru, Adam Franzeen, Michael Lewis, Marcus Lewis, Cory Sanden, and Kory Kinnick. Honorary casket bearers will be Cameron Franzeen, Carter Franzeen, Reece Bru, Tylar Bru, Isaac Bru, Marcia Lewis, and Lon Kinnick. Burial will be in the Coon Rapids Cemetery.
Comments / 0