2 dogs saved from apartment fire in Aurora

www.9news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Devil’s Angels gang member sentenced for 2018 Aurora shooting spreeHeather WillardAurora, CO
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usualBrittany Anas
Park Meadows gets $3.2 million in pandemic relief moneyMike McKibbinLone Tree, CO
5 things you can do in Douglas County this weekNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Related
Body found in Denver lake believed to be missing 11-year-old girl
DENVER — A body that was found in Rocky Mountain Lake in Denver is believed to be that of an 11-year-old girl with autism who'd gone missing, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said Monday. Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of 44th Avenue and North Pecos...
Man found dead in car in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found shot to death in a car in Lakewood early Sunday morning as a homicide, the Lakewood Police Department said. Police said around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, they got a call about a suspicious incident in the...
Man driving on I-70 fatally shot by someone in stolen vehicle
DENVER — Dashcam video of a fatal shooting on Interstate 70 late Sunday shows someone in a silver pickup truck fire shots into a vehicle in the next lane over, before the pickup crashes into the back of a semi. The shooting and crash happened just before 11 p.m....
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Arvada home
ARVADA, Colo. — A young couple in Arvada is living out of a hotel after a suspected drunken driver with previous DUI arrests crashed a Ford F-250 into a house. "We were like in the midst of wedding planning, and now we’re like trying to figure out where we’re going to live," said Hannah Petterson. "It’s crazy.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver Fire investigating fatal RV fire
DENVER — A person was found dead after firefighters were called to an RV fire in Denver on Saturday morning, according to the Denver Fire Department. DFD said firefighters were called to the RV fire located in the alley of 2716 Vine Street on Saturday morning. A spokesperson with the fire department said when firefighters were extinguishing the fire they found one person who was dead inside.
Woman falls to her death at Empower Field
DENVER — A woman died after falling off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night. The initial call for an outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. came in at 10:52 p.m., Denver Police Department (DPD) said. Investigators determined the woman was attending the Kenny Chesney...
1 dead after apartment fire in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — One person died after being pulled from an apartment fire in Aurora early Friday morning. Firefighters with Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to a two-story multi-family residence in the 16300 block of East Radcliff Place around 3:30 a.m. Friday. That is just south of East Quincy Avenue between South Chambers Road and South Buckley Road.
3 arrested after woman found dead in Boulder County
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — Three people are in jail and law enforcement is still looking for another person after a woman was found dead near the Realization Point trailhead, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). On July 24, just before 10 a.m., deputies were called about a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 killed in shooting in Northglenn
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Northglenn. The Northglenn Police Department (NPD) said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot at 11525 Community Center Drive at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. That's just east of Interstate 25, next to Boondocks.
I-70 reopens after cement mixer rollover
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge have reopened after being closed for several hours Monday due to a cement mixer rollover. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on I-70 west of Ward Road. The Arvada Fire Protection District said the cement mixer blew a tire and overturned.
Windsor man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend
GREELEY, Colo. — A Windsor man who fired six shots at his ex-girlfriend while she was in her vehicle with their infant son was found guilty last week of first-degree murder, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office. Brie Ann Biondolillo, 37, of Greeley, died on Feb. 24,...
Bear relocated out of Niwot after getting into beehives, trash
NIWOT, Colo. — Wildlife officers captured a black bear on Saturday in Niwot that had been getting into trash, birdfeeders and other food sources in the town repeatedly over the past month. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) got a call about the bear — a 2 1/2-year-old sow —...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect in Loveland shooting had restraining, protection order against him
LOVELAND, Colo. — A mother who, along with her 16-year-old daughter, was shot and killed in her Loveland home last week had filed a protection order and restraining order against the man accused of killing her, according to court documents. Javier Acevado, 49, is accused of shooting 16-year-old Meadow...
Victim dies after stabbing in Denver
DENVER — A man has died after being stabbed in Denver Saturday afternoon. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said they responded to the scene in the 4800 block of North Washington Street just before 2 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. DPD has not...
2 Denver Police officers charged with felony theft
DENVER — Two Denver Police Department (DPD) officers accused of billing for hours they didn't work while on off-duty assignments were charged Monday with one count each of felony theft. Officers Michael Pineda, 50, and his son Santana Pineda, 26, were taken into custody last week after an investigation...
After community leader killed by stray bullet, neighbors ask for change
Neighbors in the East Colfax community showed up to the Denver City Council meeting Friday night, pleading with city leaders to make their neighborhood safer.
1 dead, others injured in hit-and-run crash in Denver
DENVER — One person is dead and others are in serious condition after a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday morning, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). DPD said they were called to the intersection of 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard around 12:27 a.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash. When police arrived they located one vehicle with multiple victims inside, a spokesperson with the police department said.
Thomas the Tank Engine is rolling back into Colorado
GOLDEN, Colo. — Thomas the Tank Engine is bound for Colorado once again this autumn. The world's most popular train engine will pull into Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden for three weekends in September. Day Out With Thomas features train rides with a full-size Thomas the Tank Engine, live...
Why the 27-cent delivery fee is actually 28 cents in certain parts of Colorado
DENVER — Colorado has a long history of debating whether or not a fee is a tax. The Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) requires voters to approve every new tax increase. Lawmakers came up with fees that do not need your approval. Like the month-old 27-cent delivery fee. It...
Boulder High School teacher killed in plane crash
BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder High School's Millennium Lab has just about everything. The workshop is covered with computers, machines and everything needed to maintain them. But not even a room full of tools can fix heartbreak. "I really don't know what I'm going to do without him. He's awesome....
9NEWS
Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0