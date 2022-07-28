2 dogs saved from apartment fire in Aurora

DENVER — One person is dead and others are in serious condition after a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday morning, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). DPD said they were called to the intersection of 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard around 12:27 a.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash. When police arrived they located one vehicle with multiple victims inside, a spokesperson with the police department said.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO