Let’s Talk Greene County (7/28/2022)-Greene County Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts

Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Supervisor Mark Hanson Part 1
Dallas County Supervisor Mark Hanson talks about the William Wagner collection that was given to Dallas County and its significance.
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Generator Box Vinyl Wrap Quote
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a generator box vinyl wrap quote at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force 28E agreement, Iowa County Engineers Association Safe Streets For All grant, R30 paving project funding agreement and American Rescue Plan Act fund project request.
Landus Announces Partial Closure of Churdan Site, Keeps Paton Site Open for Now
Landus Cooperative recently announced what it will do with two of its sites in Paton and Churdan. Landus met with farmer members early June to discuss closing the two northern Greene County sites by July 1st. Perry Parker was one of the attendees of the first meeting and he shares his thoughts about Landus.
Jefferson Library Wraps up Youth Summer Reading Program
The 2022 Summer Reading Program with the Jefferson Public Library recently ended. Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Hall says the final party featured “Pirate Cornelius” who did an interactive skits and storytelling with the participants at the First United Methodist Church in Jefferson this past Thursday. The final party and the entire program revolved around the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.” Hall looks back on how the kids and families have enjoyed this year’s Summer Reading Program.
Linden Public Library Implementing New Open Hours Monday
One local library in Dallas County will soon begin new hours at the beginning of August. On August 1st the daily open hours for the Linden Public Library will be Monday 2-5 p.m, Tuesday 2-6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 2-5 p.m., Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8:30-11:30 a.m. with it remaining closed on Sunday.
Progress Of The Dallas County Courthouse Renovations
The Dallas County Courthouse currently has scaffolding on the building as renovations are underway. The courthouse is undergoing approximately $3 million worth of exterior improvements which is being handled by Building Restoration Corporation and was approved by the Board of Supervisors this past June. Supervisor Mark Hanson talks about the history behind the courthouse.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 1, 2022
A minor driver was on Grand Prairie Parkway, when a vehicle with a trailer driven by Pamela Maeyaert, Eugene, Or, made contact with the vehicle the minor was driving. No injuries were reported and damage to the minor’s vehicle was estimated at $2000. July 29. Joshua Kleinhans, West Des...
Greene County Sheriff’s Report July 29-31, 2022
6:03am: A deputy assisted with a medical call in the 500 block of South 12th Street, Grand Junction. 6:04am: The Sheriff and deputies assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a search warrant in the 700 block of North Cedar Street, Jefferson. 9:06am: A deputy investigated an assault in the 400...
Reminder: Threshing Bee Event Today On a Jefferson Farm
A reminder that today people can see what early farming was like in Iowa back in the 1800 to early 1900s in Jefferson. Foster Family Farms is hosting the 23rd Annual Pleasant Prairie Threshing Bee. The two main events include an oat threshing demonstration at 10am and a steam plowing show at 2pm. Keygan Barber is one of the participants and explains what happens during the steam plow demonstration.
Mike Franken Will Visit Guthrie Center
A candidate running that is trying to unseat Senator Chuck Grassley will visit Guthrie Center this week. Mike Franken is the democrat candidate campaigning for the Senate. Franken will hold a Guthrie County Meet and Greet at the Mary J. Barnett Library in Guthrie Center this Friday from noon-1pm. The...
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony At The Historic Village
The Guthrie County Historical Village Foundation is partnering with the Guthrie County Conservation to host a ribbon cutting ceremony. They will be celebrating the completion of the 1915 Pullman and Observation Car with a ceremony from 5-6pm this Friday at the Guthrie County Historic Village and Museum in Panora and the ribbon will be cut at 5:10pm. After the ribbon cutting, there will be tours of the Pullman car and refreshments will be served.
Vote for Favorite Ring Out for Art Sculpture in Jefferson
Time is running out for an art contest in Jefferson. The Ring Out for Art finalists have their sculptures on the south side of the Greene County Courthouse. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich says there’s still time to vote for your favorite sculpture.
A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident
A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
Perry Chamber Cuts Ribbon For It’s Hair In Downtown Perry
The Perry Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for a business in the community which moved into downtown Perry. Owner of It’s Hair Stephanie Garrett says the business has made a few moves in the past ten years and they most recently moved as Garrett says they wanted to get downtown as it continues to grow and expand, which has its own benefits.
'It's just hard to take': Another Iowa long-term care facility will soon close
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Another long-term care facility will soon close its doors. The facility inside the Greene County Medical Center will close by Sept. 28. It is among 12 facilities in the state the have closed or are on the verge of closing. It was a difficult decision, but...
What’s the deal with the squiggles on I-235? Here’s your answer
DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have been wondering what was up with all the construction and tar strips on I-235 lately. According to an Iowa DOT engineer, it’s just routine maintenance. From around downtown Des Moines to the West Mixmaster, you’ll see new tar strips zig-zagging across the road. Tony Gustafson, DOT District One […]
Anton “Jack” Schmidt of Perry
Interment for Anton “Jack” Schmidt will take place 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7,. 2022 at Littleton Cemetery in Independence, Iowa. Hastings Funeral Home in. Perry is in charge of these arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to. please make memorial contributions to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church,...
Friday Fest Returns This Week With The Perry Chamber
It’s hard to believe the summer is almost over but with that comes the second of this year’s Friday Fests with the Perry Chamber of Commerce. The first Friday Fest of the year was held in June and now this Friday running from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Pattee Park will be the last one of the year. The featured live music will be Rescue Dogs and Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti encourages people to come out.
Excitement Begins For The Upcoming Panorama Days
The City of Panora is gearing up for their town celebration that is three days of fun events. Panorama Days will go on from August 5-7. Panora Chamber of Commerce President Kristin Rumelhart says there will be over 40 events going on everyday during Panorama Days with a few changes to different activities.
Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
