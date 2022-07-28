Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Citizen Watch Launches on August 1st

comicbook.com
Here's Your Guide To the New LEGO Sets Launching On August 1, 2022
We have seen some huge LEGO releases so far in 2022, and there are plenty more on the way for August. This includes highly anticipated sets in the LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, and Super Mario lineups. There will also be some standout sets like the Atari 2600, and Lion Knights' Castle. Below you'll find a selection of some of the best new LEGO sets for August 2022 complete with product links. Note that we've included some pre-order options that go beyond August 1st.
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
Spider-Man Day Relives 60 Years of the Web-Slinger's Iconic Costumes
Relive some of the many costumes worn by Peter Parker during his superhero career in a Spider-Man Day video. 2022 marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man, and Marvel has big plans for how to celebrate with a "Beyond Amazing" campaign. One particular plan is the release of a video commemorating some of the many costumes Spider-Man has worn in his 60 years. Fans get to travel back to some of Spider-Man's most iconic eras, with artwork from the likes of the legendary Steve Ditko, John Romita, Mark Bagley, Erik Larsen, Todd McFarlane, and more.
Secret Invasion Synopsis Teases Marvel "Crossover Event Series"
Marvel's Secret Invasion is taking over Disney+. Marvel Studios describes the thriller, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the super-spy Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull shapeshifter Talos, as a "crossover event series" spanning the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the paranoia of alien infiltration grips it. Like the 2008 comic book crossover series of the same name that impacted the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, Secret Invasion brings together characters from across the MCU stable, including ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders of The Avengers), CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman of Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther), and James "War Machine" Rhodes (Don Cheadle of Iron Man 2 and the upcoming Armor Wars).
Namor Writer Reveals the X-Men's Grim Fate in the Sub-Mariner's Futuristic Story
Fans will get to experience another possible future for the Marvel Universe in Namor: Conquered Shores, a new miniseries from writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Pasqual Ferry. The five-issue series is set 100 years in the future and finds a seasoned Namor still ruling over Atlantis, except now global warming and an attack from the Kree have left a large portion of Earth underwater. One of the positives of these postapocalyptic stories is it allows creators to make significant changes to Earth's Mightiest Heroes and other heroes like the X-Men. Unfortunately for the X-Men, Namor: Conquered Shores finds many of them deceased, including Wolverine.
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
Avengers: Secret Wars Might Not Be the Secret Wars You Want
It took a massive Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con to make it happen, but finally, Marvel Studios has made Avengers: Secret Wars official. When all is said and done, Secret Wars will be the sixth film in the Avengers franchise and may ultimately be the largest film Marvel Studios has ever made. Even then, it may not be the exact movie most fans of the franchise currently expect.
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Details Why Season 5 Was a Tough One
Rick and Morty has carved a place for itself in the history of animation. After all, the hit series is known as one of the biggest comedies on television, and millions have come to love its outlandish charm. Fans have Justin Roiland to thank in part for its success as he helped bring the show to life. And recently, the co-creator admitted the entire time had a tough time with season five last year.
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Tom Holland in Symbiote Spider-Man Suit
Marvel Studios has been planting the seeds for the new saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the entirety of Phase 4. With projects like WandaVision, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is gearing up to do some big things. Kevin Feige officially unveiled that the new saga of the MCU will be called The Multiverse Saga, and it's all leading up to the next two Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. During the Secret Wars comic book, Spider-Man gets the black symbiote suit, so fans are expecting Tom Holland to put it on in live-action. One fan even went as far as to create a piece of fan art of the actor in his symbiote suit.
Hulu Adding Multiple Marvel Movies This Week
Disney+ is the hub for just about everything Marvel. Most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found on the service, along with the previous Netflix original shows and even some of the previous X-Men titles from Fox. Everything that came from non-Disney studios, however, does bounce around between streaming services, and those film can sometimes be hard to track down. This week, a few of them are heading to Hulu.
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Marvel Comics Writer Ron Zimmerman Dead at 64
Marvel Comics lost one of its creatives this week. Ron Zimmerman was a writer, film and television producer, and stand-up comic who wrote the series Spider-Man: Get Kraven in addition to the Ultimate Adventure series. He also worked on The Punisher, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man. However, he was best known for the Rawhide Kid comic, a cowboy who occasionally time-traveled to modern-day comics such as The Avengers and West Coast Avengers. According to a report from Deadline, Zimmerman passed away on July 28th after a battle with cancer.
Ms. Marvel Cinematographer Jules O'Loughlin Reveals How The Multiverse Saved an Episode
Ms. Marvel is the latest Marvel project to tackle bigger picture elements. The series integrated familiar storytelling beats like utilizing time travel (Avengers: Endgame), navigating high school as a secret superhero (Spider-Man: Homecoming). While the infamous M-word was never uttered, Ms. Marvel very much toyed with Multiversal concepts. Speaking with...
New Xbox Feature Is Great for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers
A new Xbox feature across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is great for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. With Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate growing in popularity, it's important that Microsoft start improving some of the minor issues with the subscription service. For example, subscribers have been calling for more transparency about how long games are available via the subscription service. Unfortunately, there's still no word of this being improved. That said, a similarly minor, but annoying issue is being resolved.
HBO Max No Longer Focusing on "Live-Action Kids and Family Programming"
On Friday, HBO Max announced that it was cancelling the 1980s coming of age comedy series Gordita Chronicles after just one season and while the news was disappointing for fans of the critically acclaimed series, it is part of a larger strategy with HBO Max. In the announcement of Gordita Chronicles' cancellation, the streamer revealed that it will no longer be focusing on "live-action kids and family programming".
Steam Gives Away Game With VR Version for Free
Steam is giving away what is essentially two games for no extra cost, it's literally free video games. Steam has a reputation for being one of the best places to play games on PC, largely thanks to its amazing storefront. Not only is it filled with thousands of amazing games, but the store does a pretty good job of discounting them and fairly pricing some of the best games out there. While there are some games that are arguably a bit overpriced (like Call of Duty games from many, many years ago still being $59.99), it's a solid store that is constantly giving its users a great deal. It's been made even better by the release of the Steam Deck, which allows gamers to take their Steam library on the go via a Nintendo Switch-like device.
New Daredevil: Born Again Poster Shows Off Character's Iconic Suit
Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Daredevil has been born again. Charlie Cox has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise the Matt Murdock role he played over the course of three seasons of television on Netflix starting over seven years ago. Before long, the character will appear in She-Hulk before leading his own series, aptly titled Daredevil: Born Again after one of the character's most beloved comic runs.
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Gives Fans a Buff Bradley
Throughout Fullmetal Alchemist, the Homunclus were some of the deadliest antagonists in the world of alchemy. While many of these villains wore their identities on their sleeves such as Gluttony and Lust, with one of the most powerful being in charge of the military of this anime world. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring back the dastardly villain with some spot-on cosplay that not only brings back the main antagonist but gives him a serious upgrade from the original swordsman that we had seen in both the original anime adaptation as well as its follow-up, Brotherhood.
Star Trek Star Admits To Being Jealous When JJ Abrams Left for Star Wars
Back when Disney first bought Lucasfilm and brought on J.J. Abrams as the director for Star Wars: Episode VII fans were so excited for the future of the galaxy far, far away. While fans were rejoicing, there was one actor who didn't really like it. Simon Pegg, who is a frequent collaborator of Abrams, was coming off of doing two Star Trek films with the director and felt a bit salty about the news. During a new interview with Sirius XM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Pegg revealed that he was a bit jealous of the Abrams leaving Star Trek for Star Wars.
Paramount+ YA Series School Spirits Adds Zombies Star
Paramount+'s upcoming YA series School Spirits has officially found its latest star. On Monday, it was announced that Milo Manheim will be starring alongside Cobra Kai's Peyton List in the upcoming live-action series. Manheim is known for portraying Zed Necrodopolis in Disney Channel's Zombies franchise, as well as roles on American Housewife, The Conners, and Dancing With the Stars. The actor is set to play Wally, a lovable ghost from the 1980s who in his glory days was a star high school football player.
