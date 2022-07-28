ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kremlin Sends Warning Following Brittney Griner Swap News

By Andrew Gould
The Spun
 4 days ago
Kim
4d ago

Miranda rights, translating and knowledge of what you were arrested for are American rights.. you’re in Russia now.. those rights don’t apply in a Communist country.. tired of hearing about this non news making coverage..

Reply(45)
787
Guadalupe Martinez
4d ago

Let her stay in Russia. What about the people who have been confined for years. Let them out first. Could it be it's because shes black that Biden is pushing this.

Reply(79)
581
Robert McVay
4d ago

Would Biden make such a bad deal? Would Biden give a billion dollars in military equipment to the enemy? Well there’s your answer. Biden must hate America too. Give us the military prisoner and take Biden, keep the basketball player.

Reply(35)
315
