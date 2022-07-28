ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Record

Wooster City Schools moving forward with master plan, levy eyed for 2023

By Linda Hall
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14a7zY_0gwADrW700

Wooster City Schools Board of Education

Tuesday , July 26, meeting

KEY ACTION Agreed to move forward with the master facilities plan by approving a declaration of intent that allows the school district "to start to embark on any part" of the plan, according to Superintendent Gabe Tudor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgcMp_0gwADrW700

DISCUSSION Tudor said the resolution applies to "anything we would decide to go out for a levy on (likely architectural services), and recoup that money if a levy was passed."

He said the district will continue to involve the community in the planning process for the new construction.

While a levy is not planned for November, it will "definitely be considered for May," Tudor said, with proceeds paying for architectural work.

Tudor said he and Treasurer Amy Welty had planned this week to actively pursue an architect to handle the next phase of design.

Public comment: Arming teachers is 'a terrible idea'

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Becky Furlong, director of technology, read a statement submitted by Becky Thorne of Wooster. Thorne called House Bill 99, which addresses school employees carry firearms , "a terrible idea."

She said her middle school daughter is terrified of the potential for educators to be armed and students gaining access to weapons.

Tudor said board policy permits only school resource officers to he armed.

The ability to arm teachers "has been around for a long time in Ohio," he said, but HB 99 reduces the training required to be armed .

"The district has not been engaged in that even when there was a higher level of training," Tudor said.

Board member Danielle Schantz confirmed district policy "is very clear" on only law enforcement officers being allowed to be armed in schools.

In her comment submitted to the board, Barb Friedhoff of Wooster highlighted a virtual workshop called Safe Ohio Schools: Building Safe Schools without Arming School Personnel.

"A few of us are already registered to watch and be part of that webinar," said board member Jody Starcher, noting it will generate "more conversation about what we're doing to protect our students."

FOR YOUR INFO

  • Welty reported donations in the new fiscal year total almost $4,600. Welty and board President Sue Herman highlighted $1,000 from Pete Klosterman in Memory of Earle and Ann Klosterman for the benefit of the Klosterman Natatorium Donation Fund; contribution of time from the PRC Saltillo Group for beautification of the grounds at Edgewood Middle School; and the Albert Kobilarcik Education Fund for the purchase of 39 graphic novels for Parkview Elementary School, among others.
  • Schantz gave a shout-out to summer school personnel for sacrificing some of their own summer break for the program.

UP NEXT Meets at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 for a work session in Wooster High School library, 515 Oldman Road. The regular session is 7 p.m. Aug. 23, in the high school large group instruction room.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wooster City Schools moving forward with master plan, levy eyed for 2023

Comments / 0

Related
Brown on Cleveland

Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican Donors

Cleveland OH. - Greater Mount Calvary of GOD and Christ of Cleveland, OH, received new carpet compliments from several members of the Republican Party. The old carpet was worn and stained with odor. The Black Cleveland eastside church was visited multiple times by members of the Republican party for special events. Frequent guest Donna-Walker Brown of the Inner City Republican Movement expressed concern to fellow republicans who decided to help the church.
whbc.com

Former Alliance Middle School Counselor Facing Felony Charge

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor, being arraigned on a felony “disseminating harmful matter to a juvenile” charge Friday morning. She’s been indicted by a Stark County grand jury. 29-year-old Gelsaira Ortiz who lives in the Cleveland area, had...
WKYC

Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3

AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Summer School#School Library#House
whbc.com

Charges Dropped Against Suspended Dover Mayor

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The suspended mayor of Dover faces fewer criminal charges now, but the serious charges remain. The state dropped six tax-related counts against Richard Homrighausen. They were fifth-degree felonies. Homrighausen still faces three other felony charges including theft in office for allegedly...
DOVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Opportunity Corridor is turning into an Abominable Corridor of trash and dying trees

In just over eight months, the Opportunity Corridor appears to have become an “opportunity” for trash and weeds, and it will soon be the roadway of “abominable trees.” What was supposed to be an attractive tree-lined boulevard gateway to University Circle and an appealing invitation to business growth has already become a sorry-looking roadway. Showcased along the way are: 1) dead and dying trees, with most surviving trees well on the way to becoming ugly bushes due to neglect and no pruning, 2) weeds overwhelming the landscape, and 3) thrown-out trash that is quickly attracting ever more trash. There are no signs encouraging Corridor drivers to take the opportunity to be responsible and not throw trash out the window.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio TV stations file lawsuit against Cedar Point

Three Ohio TV news stations are taking legal actions against Cedar Points parent company Cedar Fair and its police department for allegedly not allowing access to public records. According to WBNS, Ohio TV stations WKYC, WTOL, and WBNS are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to weigh in. The station’s investigative reporters have been investigating multiple […]
Ohio Capital Journal

FirstEnergy asks its fired former CEO to return the $56 million it paid him

After FirstEnergy Corp. admitted in court to bribing state officials, it sent word to its former CEO about his salary. The company wanted its money back. All $56 million. In November 2021, the compensation committee of the company’s board made a “recoupment demand” to former CEO Charles Jones for $56 million, according to a quarterly […] The post FirstEnergy asks its fired former CEO to return the $56 million it paid him appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

J.D. Vance violent marriages vote: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sinking in the polls, U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance won’t win over suburban women by swinging for the wife beater vote, as he seemed to be doing at a Southern California high school speech last September. Speaking at Pacifica Christian high school, Vance said that even...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Bill Rochelle owns a North Olmsted convenience store at Lorain and Clague Road. He said he’s giving up his store after giving 45 years of his life to it. “I’m heartbroken, these people are my friends,” Rochelle said. He said his lease...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
WKYC

OSHP: Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A 79-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle crash took place in Stark County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on SR 172 (Lincoln Way) in Perry Township. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
STARK COUNTY, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy