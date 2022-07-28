Mayor: Search for new Galesburg city manager narrowed to 4 candidates

GALESBURG — The search for Galesburg’s new city manager is almost finished.

Mayor Peter Schwartzman said that members of Galesburg’s city council have narrowed down its list of candidates to four people.

The search began with 32 applicants after Galesburg’s previous city manager, Todd Thompson, left on May 16 to fill the same position in Rock Island. The council conducted online-interviews with seven candidates on July 21 before agreeing on four final candidates this Monday.

Schwartzman said the city council will interview the four candidates in-person during the week of Aug. 8. The four candidates will also undergo a background check, a tour of Galesburg, and meet with a group of 8-10 community members.

Afterwards, either two candidates will participate in a final round of interviews or one candidate will be chosen to receive an offer for the city manager position.

Galesburg opinion:Roundtable: What are the strengths and weaknesses of Galesburg?

The mayor said that the chosen candidate will have about 10 days to consider the formal offer and estimated that the earliest the city council will vote to approve the proposed contract is during a Sept. 5 meeting.

Schwartzman said it is likely Galesburg’s new city manager will officially begin their job in October.

Schwartzman said the candidates will be questioned on whether they understand how to implement the council’s strategic plan, but he also believes out of the four final candidates, “any one of them would do a fine job.”

“We're obviously looking for someone with some experience and who is a good communicator, someone who is a strong leader because they're going to manage 200 something employees,” Schwartzman said. “We want someone who is also visible in the community, who will be very engaged not only in their city day-to-day operation but also engaged in the community in some form or fashion.”