Boswell VFD Board votes to eliminate ambulance division, planning future moves

Boswell could be without ambulance service effective Sept. 30.

In an 8-to-2 vote on July 6, the Boswell Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors voted to eliminate the ambulance division, according to board member and firefighter Jonathan Adams. The reason behind the action is lack of finances, he said.

Adams has been a member of the fire department for six years and is its financial secretary.

"It is happening," Boswell EMS Commander Mike Shumaker confirmed to the Daily American Thursday. Shumaker is also a member of the fire department.

There are 25 people on his roster who will be affected, he said. They include paramedics, advanced emergency medical technicians and emergency medical technicians. Although Shumaker's coordinating role in the department will change, he will still be using his firefighter status to help his community.

The decision was made "with heavy hearts," according to the fire department's Facebook post written by Adams. "No one who voted for or against eliminating the ambulance division was happy," he said in a telephone interview.

Adams was in the majority of board members who voted to eliminate the ambulance division.

At the July 6th meeting, people attending discussed how important the ambulance service is in rural communities. Many there had used the service or someone in their family had done so.

Adams discussed how he had surgery in June. "It doesn't make me comfortable that if I need an ambulance it will be coming from farther away."

In fact, the fire department board members are concerned about not having a professionally staffed ambulance in their community full-time, he said. "But (because of the finances) the fear of not having a fire department in our community concerns us far greater," Adams said.

He said that the citizens within its service territory should "rest assured that wherever it 's coming from, a call to 911 will always result in an ambulance being dispatched for any and all medical emergencies," he posted on Facebook.

The decision to eliminate the ambulance division was not made overnight, or even after several months, but has been percolating for years, he said.

"Finances of the ambulances (division) has been an issue that has come up before the board multiple times of the year for years," Adams said.

At least while Adams has been part of the fire department, the ambulance division "always operated in the detriment, with us having to transfer funds from other accounts to cover the costs," he said. "We have been pulling from savings and different accounts. In reality we have problems receiving what we are owed (to pay for the service and payroll). It has finally gotten to the point that we have run out of places to pull from."

In 2020, the cost of operating the ambulance service was $310,000 and the income for the service was $255,000. In 2021, the cost of operating was $320,000 and the income was $219,000.

After notifying the municipalities the ambulance division serves, the state Department of Health and the Southern Alleghenies EMS Council about its decision, the board was informed that the license to operate will not be renewed when it expires at the end of September.

"...Boswell Fire Department's ambulances will be permanently placed 'out of order' as of midnight, September 30, 2022," Adams posted on the department's Facebook page.

Who will take over Boswell's service area?

That is still up in the air, but the officials in the Boswell fire department are working on it. Officials from the fire department met with Jenner and Quemahoning townships supervisors and Boswell Borough Council members to discuss what next.

"We would be willing to explore having another ambulance service in our station," Adams said.

It will be up to those municipalities to decide what ambulance service they want to serve their citizens, he said.

"Furthermore, once a new provider is selected, we will work to cooperate and support them in their efforts in whatever ways we are able," Adams said.

