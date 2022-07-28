ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID but will continue to work remotely

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kmfso_0gwADbdj00

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin has tested positive for COVID-19 and will work remotely, he announced Thursday morning.

Durbin, 77, a Springfield Democrat, is the latest high-profile politician to have COVID. President Joe Biden ended his isolation after contracting COVID, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker last week reported mild symptoms.

“Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms,” Durbin said. “Consistent with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, I will quarantine and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely.”

More: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

Biden and Pritzker were both prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid .

Pritzker has made his response to COVID one of the issues of his reelection campaign against rival, Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia.

Durbin said in a tweet he is vaccinated and double boosted against the coronavirus.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID but will continue to work remotely

