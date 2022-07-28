ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Leesburg baseball: Lightning headed to third straight FCSL championship series

By Tom Cavanaugh
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bpirh_0gwADEX800

LEESBURG — The Leesburg Lightning are headed to their third-straight FCSL Championship Series after defeating the Sanford River Rats, 6-3, in the deciding game three of the semifinal series on Wednesday night at Pat Thomas Stadium-Buddy Lowe Field.

Trailing by a run with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the third, Leesburg caught a break when Sanford’s starting pitcher would commit back-to-back balks to score a pair of runs and give Leesburg a 2-1 lead they would never lose.

For the second straight contest, Leesburg turned its deficit into a lead and never let it go.

Three runs in the final four innings at the plate would help Leesburg coast to a three-run victory. Right fielder Danny Cervantes (Southeastern) helped out in the fifth with an RBI single to left field to give the Bolts a decisive 4-1 lead.

Last season:Lightning dominate Diamond Dawgs to win 3rd FCSL title in franchise history

King of turf:Groundskeeper provides Leesburg Lightning with pristine playing field

Carrying on dad's legacy:Brandeburg strives to make game day unlike any other

Cervantes would add the final run in the seventh inning as he doubled, stole third base and scored on a passed ball, single-handedly manufacturing a run in a matter of pitches.

Leesburg trailed early in the contest once again after Sanford catcher Brooks Rikeman gave the Rats a 1-0 lead on an RBI single in the second inning. Starting pitcher Amir Asghar (Bethune-Cookman) responded quickly as he delivered two scoreless innings following the run in the second. Asghar would finish the day with just one run allowed through four innings.

The Lightning middle infield duo would come up big in the sixth when shortstop Ramses Cordova (Winthrop) drove in a run on a single with the bases loaded and second baseman Gabriel Santiago (Coker) earned a sacrifice-fly to left field that scored outfielder Michael Furry (St. Johns River) from third.

Lightning head coach Rich Billings dipped into his bullpen in the fifth inning as left-hander Cameron Sereda (Tampa) earned the win, holding the Rats to just one run on three hits through the next three innings. Sereda would throw a six-pitch fifth inning, and a four-pitch seventh inning showing his incredible efficiency on the mound.

Veteran closer Connor Gleeson (Gardner-Webb) struck out the final batter to move Leesburg along, ensuing the celebration on the field. As a third-year player with the Lightning, Gleeson is headed back to the championship series for the third consecutive season.

“It’s an amazing feeling man. I absolutely love playing on this team and actually being a part of this group of people that turns into a family.” Gleeson said. “Being able to get to the next step is awesome.”

Leesburg sent out their one-two punch out of the back of the bullpen with stud right-hander Tyler Van Dyke (Seminole St) throwing a perfect eighth inning and Gleeson allowing a first pitch home run but retiring the next three batters to seal the victory.

“I’ve been working on my pitches, especially coming in here and being able to utilize them and get them to do what they’re supposed to do in the right counts,” Gleeson said. “It helps my command which is awesome.”

In repeat fashion, the Lightning will face their championship opponent from 2021, the Winter Park Diamond Dawgs. The Dawgs swept the Seminole County Snappers in two games on the other side of the playoff bracket.

Game1 with Winter Park will take place at Sanford Memorial Stadium 6:30 p.m.

Tom Cavanaugh (Michigan State) is the communications intern for the Leesburg Lightning.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Teams get ready for the Cal Ripken World Series in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Baseball enthusiasts from around the globe will be in Ocala for a week-long tournament. The 2022 Cal Ripken 8-year-old Machine Pitch Invitational World Series is happening in the horse capital of the world. On Sunday, all of the teams gathered in the Downtown Square for a...
OCALA, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center

Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando. The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando. The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Leesburg, FL
City
Sanford, FL
City
Winter Park, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Leesburg, FL
Sports
orlandoweekly.com

These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022

With COVID-29 causing long shutdowns and inflation raising the cost of everything, the restaurant industry has been put through a ringer. Some restos finally decided to hang up their aprons this year. Here are all the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022. Belanger Bagels. 4339 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Alligator with knife in head found swimming in Florida pond

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was recently euthanized after it was found swimming in a Volusia County pond with a knife stuck in its head. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said photos of the gator were posted to social media, prompting an investigation. [TRENDING: Become a...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Player#Van Dyke#Bases Loaded#Rbi#Bolts
Orlando Date Night Guide

35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford

Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail rides, craft beer tours, zip line adventures, and more. Here are 35 date night ideas to explore!
SANFORD, FL
westorlandonews.com

Local Revealed as Finalist for America’s Top Veterinary Heroes

American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, revealed the 10 finalists of the 2022 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, sponsored by Zoetis, and Dr. Raquel Fagan from Mount Dora, Florida is one of the finalists in the Hero Veterinarian category. The finalists were selected out of a pool of more than 500 nominations from across the country.
MOUNT DORA, FL
vieravoice.com

East Coast Christian Center expects to open soon

The permanent home of East Coast Christian Center Viera is in the final phase of construction and is expected to open soon. It has been 15 months since the groundbreaking for the new building that sits at 3475 Viera Blvd, across from Manatee Elementary School. After first launching in 2012...
COCOA, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
click orlando

Orlando man, 36, killed in I-4 crash in Seminole County

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday morning when his sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-4...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘It was so fast:’ Shark bites Oviedo teen during family trip to Florida Keys

OVIEDO, Fla. – Fischer Hricko, 13, of Oviedo, and his family went on vacation Wednesday to the Florida Keys — where he suffered an unexpected shark bite while lobstering. Bringing their boat down during lobster season is a family tradition, but this year, the family had an unexpected experience.
click orlando

🌮Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
ORLANDO, FL
erienewsnow.com

6 Fun Things to Do in Windermere, Florida

Originally Posted On: https://thursdaydinners.com/6-fun-things-to-do-in-windermere-florida/. Windermere Florida is a little paradise close to all the Orlando attractions but without the hustle and bustle. This charming town has a bit of everything — sun-drenched beaches, tropical island waterways, world-class fishing, historic sites, shopping, and dining. Perhaps you and your family are...
WINDERMERE, FL
westorlandonews.com

ScionHealth Bringing New Specialty Hospital to Orlando

ScionHealth recently announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease space in the Upshot Medical Center at Mills Park in Orlando and operate a 64-bed long-term acute care hospital featuring an acute rehabilitation unit. ScionHealth’s hospital will be an anchor tenant at UMC, occupying one of...
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

2K+
Followers
819
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy