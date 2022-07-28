After more than six decades, Townsend Glass is closing

After 66 years and four generations of service to the Southeastern Ohio region, Townsend Glass will close it's doors at 5 p.m. Friday.

Owner Paul Townsend wanted to extend his appreciation and gratitude to the community. “Without the people of this community placing their trust in our business and family, this dream, which started some 66 years ago, would not have been possible.

“While this was undoubtedly one of the most complex decisions I have ever made, I know deep down that the timing is right," he said.

Townsend explained how business has drastically changed over the past several years and the difficulties that these changes have created for small-business owners like himself. “For several years now, many long-time suppliers have called and informed us that we were too small of a company to service any longer. In addition, the post-pandemic struggles of supply chain issues and workforce recruitment have also affected our business.

"It has always been of utmost importance to our family that we provide timely and quality service to our customers, and, in the world today, we just do not have that ability like we once did.

“I am beyond thankful to this community and the support that they have shown me and the entire Townsend family.

"From the beginning we have been blessed to have trusting and loyal customers and friends. Whether in the beginning with my grandparents, Iven and Juanita, during the time my parents Larry and Gloria ran the company, or now with my wife Linda, my sons Jake and Dan and myself, we have always been fortunate to have terrific customers and employees who we consider friends," Townsend said. Still, he said, he is excited to see how the next chapter of his life will read.

Townsend Glass will continue to finish outstanding work through the end of August.

For more information, call 740-432-2438.

Submitted by Jake Townsend.