2023 Chevy Colorado ditches V6 and long bed, adds Google and tailgate storage compartment

Chevrolet revealed a new version of its Colorado midsize pickup with a slimmed-down model line Thursday.

The 2023 Colorado is expected to go on sale in the first half of 2023. Development prioritized features owners wanted, and added new ones like the ability to receive over-the-air updates, chief engineer Nick Katcherian said.

The Colorado’s wheelbase grows 3.1 inches, but overall length increases only fractionally, and not at all for the off-road ZR2 model.

Engineers developed the Colorado’s new architecture to prioritize the most popular features while dropping others.

The 2023 Colorado will offer just one bed length and cab size, a four-door crew cab with a 5-foot 2-inch bed. The previous Colorado, which went on sale as a 2015 model, also offered a 6-foot 2-inch bed and a smaller extended cab model with a cramped rear seat and rear-hinged "suicide" doors.

Chevrolet will announce prices and fuel economy closer to when sales begin.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado trim levels

WT (Work truck)

Trail Boss

LT

Z71

ZR2

So long, diesel, V6 and long bed

GM also simplified the powertrain lineup, dropping the four-cylinder diesel and gasoline V6.

The Colorado now features three versions of the turbocharged 2.7L four-cylinder gasoline engine that also powers the full-size Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Depending on boost pressure and other features, those engines produce:

237 hp and 259 pound-feet of torque

310 hp and 390 pound-feet

310 hp and 430 pound-feet

Even the base engine produces more power than the base 2022 Colorado’s four-cylinder, which generates 200 hp and 191 pound-feet. The high-output turbo produces the same amount of horsepower and more torque than the 2022 Colorado’s 3.6L V6. An eight-speed automatic transmission will be standard.

Neither a hybrid nor electric version of the new Colorado is likely. GM opted to jump over hybrids and straight to electric vehicles for upcoming vehicles, and the Colorado’s new platform was engineered for internal combustion engines, not GM’s Ultium batteries and electric motors.

Improved maneuverability

Engineers moved the front wheels 3 inches forward vs. the ’22 Colorado, a change that should reduce turning radius and generally improve maneuverability. It also contributes to a unique snub-nosed look that will make the Colorado’s profile stand out and help with off-roading, especially ascending and descending steep slopes.

All Colorado models will be available with rear- or four-wheel drive, except the 4WD-only ZR2, which also gets a 3-inch lift, new bumpers, skid plates and other off-road goodies.

The ZR2 also gets sophisticated Multimatic shocks mounted outboard of the pickup’s frame rails. Other models will have shocks in the more common position inboard of the frame.

A one-pedal driving feature will allow the driver to crawl over obstacles without having to use both accelerator and brake pedals.

Adaptive cruise control will be available, but — unlike some competitors — the Colorado will not offer low-speed electronic control of brakes, engine and transmission to simplify tricky off-road conditions for novices.

The pickup’s approach, departure and breakover angles — key measures of off-road capability – all improve.

Better towing, connectivity

The 2023 Colorado’s 7,700-pound maximum towing capacity and 1,684-pound payload are both higher than the current model.

The Colorado will have up to 10 camera views, including underbody and rear cameras to help with off-roading and connecting trailers.

Despite its longer wheelbase, the Colorado’s cab did not grow appreciably, engineers say. Passenger space is unlikely to change

The interior will feature an 11.3-inch touch screen and GM’s latest infotainment, including built-in Google searches for navigation, music and more. Climate controls feature easy-to-use dials and buttons. A power sunroof is available for the first time.

A new center console offers an outsized wireless charging pad and easier-to-use driving mode selector.

The bed has spots for up to nine accessory tie-downs, four stake holders and pockets to hold boards and support two-level storage.

A unique new feature in the tailgate — standard on ZR2, optional on other models — provides a 45-inch-wide, 4-inch-deep storage compartment for tools, cables, etc. The compartment, on the inward-facing side of the tailgate, is available when the tailgate is open. The tailgate can be opened to about a 45-degree angle for long loads.

GM builds the Colorado in Wentzville, Missouri, alongside the GMC Canyon midsize pickup. A new version of the Canyon using the same architecture as the Colorado will debut shortly.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado at a glance

Base price: TBA

Rear- or four-wheel drive crew cab midsize pickup

On sale first-half 2023

Engine: 2.7L turbocharged four-cylinder

Estimated output: Base 237 hp and 259 pound-feet of torque; mid 310 and 390; high-output 310 and 430

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

EPA fuel economy estimate: TBD. Regular gasoline.

EPA estimated annual fuel cost: TBD

Wheelbase: 131.4 inches

Length: 212.7-213.2 inches

Width: 84.4 inches (including mirrors)

Height: 78.8-81.9 inches

Towing capacity: 7,700 pounds

Max Payload: 1,684 pounds

Curb weight: 4,716-5,298 pounds

Assembled in Wentzville, Missouri

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2023 Chevy Colorado ditches V6 and long bed, adds Google and tailgate storage compartment