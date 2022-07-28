ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Stetson Bennett on Arch Manning, time with Peyton & Eli

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sygFb_0gwACrYK00

Good morning. Georgia is up to No. 3 in the national recruiting rankings after recent commitments from safety Joenel Aguero, receiver Yazeed Haynes and offensive lineman Kelton Smith.

The Bulldogs of course don’t have a 2023 QB on board after Arch Manning committed to Texas earlier this summer. The nation’s No. 1 overall recruit on the 247Sports Composite—even after ESPN.com dropped him to No. 2. Behind QB Malachi Nelson of Los Alamitos, Calif.—is well respected by Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

In late June, Bennett was a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La., which came soon after Arch, from Isidore Newman in New Orlena announced his college choice. Arch "is a good buddy of mine," Bennett said

“Arch makes his own decisions," Bennett said. "He’s got the greatest backbone in the history of the sport, right? He’s a great player, he’s a great kid. He’s got a level head on his shoulder. You think Peyton and Eli had a lot of pressure going to college? He’s going to have it. He knows that and he accepts it. He’s going to be a really good player.”

Bennett spent time talking with Arch’s uncles, two-time Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning during his time at the camp.

“Anything that came out of those guys’ mouths, any of the college guys’ mouths, that was a really cool part, getting to know them, too, because you don’t really get to know them,” Bennett said. “Especially me because I wasn’t part of any of the (U.S.) Army games and that stuff.”

The counselors included Kentucky’s Will Levis, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Mississippi State’s Will Rogers, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Alabama’s Bryce Young.

“Just getting to know them, not just seeing them under the helmet,” Bennett said. “Getting to know their personality and getting to throw the ball with them and be competitive, judging yourself against them.”

Follow me on Twitter @marcweiszer and email me at mweiszer@onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Nebraska football’s Ty Robinson makes mind-boggling claim about Alabama

Alabama football, a program that has won a national championship three times since 2015, is regarded as the gold standard in college football. That’s why Nebraska football was so excited to add Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn Jr. ahead of the 2022 season. Amid the excitement, Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson was asked about Wynn. Robinson made this mind-boggling claim about the Crimson Tide when talking about Wynn, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.
ClutchPoints

4-star recruit’s unique reason for choosing Florida football over Alabama, Georgia

Billy Napier and Florida football are on a roll. After reeling in four-star defensive back Jordan Castell, the Gators landed four-star wide receiver Andy Jean, as reported by G. Allan Taylor of The Athletic. Jean chose the Gators over the likes of Alabama and Georgia’s top-tier football programs, a surprising choice. The top recruit revealed the unique reason why he made such a decision, per Corey Bender of On3.com.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Texas State
Athens, GA
Football
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
247Sports

Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment

With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Vols RB to Miss 2022 Season Due to Injury

As first reported by Volquest earlier today, Len’Neth Whitehead will miss the 2022 season due to an upper body injury not disclosed at this time. Whitehead played a role in Tennessee’s backfield at pivotal times last fall. His career on Rocky Top got off to a slow start with a Lis Franc injury that ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Brock Glenn, 4-star QB out of Tennessee for 2023, locks in B1G commitment

Ohio State locked in another piece for its top-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle on Saturday. This time, the commitment comes from Brock Glenn, a 4-star QB out of Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Glenn was considering Auburn, Florida State, LSU and TCU from a host of Power 5 options.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Alabama Football Star Was Reportedly Arrested

A former Alabama football player and NFL linebacker was reportedly arrested over the weekend. Former NFL Draft first round pick Rolando McClain was reportedly arrested on July 30. WAFF first reported the news. "According to the Moulton Police Department, Rolando McClain was pulled over on Highway 157 for speeding. When...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama takes over top spot in On3's Consensus Team Rankings

After a week that saw not one but two five-star commitments, Nick Saban and Alabama have now taken over the top spot in On3’s Consensus Team Rankings. Over the last few days, the Crimson Tide has received commitments from both the nation’s top safety in Caleb Downs and the nation’s top running back in Richard Young. Downs and Young join fellow five-star prospects Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley as the top-rated commitments in Alabama’s class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Safety Rob Billings to announce decision on Sunday among top five

Safety Rob Billings of Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton tells Clemson247 that he'll announce his commitment decision on Sunday at 2 p.m. Billings (6-1, 185) says his finalists are Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, and Duke. Billings is a three-star prospect per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. The Tigers offered...
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

NFL veteran has high praise for Falcons rookie

It’s no secret that the Falcons will have to rely heavily on the youngsters in 2022. Atlanta took five players in the first three rounds of the draft, and selected eight total. The 2022 class also featured a bevy of players that should contribute considerably this season. Tyler Allgeier, in particular, could have a significant role in his first year in the league. At least one veteran has some high praise for the BYU product.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicholls State University#American Football#Peyton Eli#Espn Com#Qb
Times Record News

Murphy brings new offense with him to tradition-rich Munday

The Munday Moguls have a rich tradition in Texas high school football history. However, the Moguls have struggled since the departure of former coach Patrick Corcoran after 15 years, 122 wins, and two state titles. Munday has won four games since the beginning of the 2019 season. Munday hopes the success returns soon with...
MUNDAY, TX
On3.com

REACTION: Emotions are high following UF's pledge from Jordan Castell

The Gators just hauled in their third commit in three days, as On300 safety Jordan Castell announced his pledge to Billy Napier’s program. Representing West Orange High in Winter Garden, Florida, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Castell ranks as the No. 13 safety and No. 222 player overall. That is according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska sees 4-star edge defender decommit after visiting SEC program

Nebraska is back down to 13 commitments in its 2023 recruiting class after a 4-star edge defender has backed off his pledge to the Cornhuskers. Ashley Williams, a Zachary (Louisiana) standout, announced Sunday that he has decommitted. Williams, who publicly pledged to Nebraska on July 10, cited a “lapse in communication” in a note shared to Twitter:
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Army
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Georgia

If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
The Associated Press

NL Central-leading Brewers acquire reliever Bush from Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers acquired hard-throwing reliever and former No. 1 overall draft pick Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers on Monday night for infielder Mark Mathias and a top pitching prospect. Bush is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA and one save in 40 games this season, including five starting in an opener role. He hasn’t allowed an earned run over his last 12 appearances. He was brought in to help fortify the Brewers’ bullpen on the same day they traded All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego for reliever Taylor Rogers and three other players. “A little shocked, definitely wasn’t expecting it, but I guess just a bittersweet moment,” Bush said. “It’s also really exciting to go to the Brewers, a team that’s really winning right now and has a chance of going to the playoffs and doing big things.”
ARLINGTON, TX
247Sports

Social media reacts to Gators double commitment day

Florida's hot month of July on the recruiting front continued Saturday when it landed commitments from four-star safety prospect Jordan Castell and four-star wide receiver Andy Jean. The pair of commitments brought Florida's total to 16 2023 pledges, 14 of whom are four-star prospects. Additionally, the Gators rank No. 12...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy