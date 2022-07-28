Stetson Bennett on Arch Manning, time with Peyton & Eli

Good morning. Georgia is up to No. 3 in the national recruiting rankings after recent commitments from safety Joenel Aguero, receiver Yazeed Haynes and offensive lineman Kelton Smith.

The Bulldogs of course don’t have a 2023 QB on board after Arch Manning committed to Texas earlier this summer. The nation’s No. 1 overall recruit on the 247Sports Composite—even after ESPN.com dropped him to No. 2. Behind QB Malachi Nelson of Los Alamitos, Calif.—is well respected by Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

In late June, Bennett was a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La., which came soon after Arch, from Isidore Newman in New Orlena announced his college choice. Arch "is a good buddy of mine," Bennett said

“Arch makes his own decisions," Bennett said. "He’s got the greatest backbone in the history of the sport, right? He’s a great player, he’s a great kid. He’s got a level head on his shoulder. You think Peyton and Eli had a lot of pressure going to college? He’s going to have it. He knows that and he accepts it. He’s going to be a really good player.”

Bennett spent time talking with Arch’s uncles, two-time Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning during his time at the camp.

“Anything that came out of those guys’ mouths, any of the college guys’ mouths, that was a really cool part, getting to know them, too, because you don’t really get to know them,” Bennett said. “Especially me because I wasn’t part of any of the (U.S.) Army games and that stuff.”

The counselors included Kentucky’s Will Levis, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Mississippi State’s Will Rogers, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Alabama’s Bryce Young.

“Just getting to know them, not just seeing them under the helmet,” Bennett said. “Getting to know their personality and getting to throw the ball with them and be competitive, judging yourself against them.”

