2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Mark Hubbard drops club in disgust, still makes hole-in-one

By Mason Young, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Mark Hubbard dropped his club in disgust and said "that's embarrassing," after his tee shot on the 216-yard par-3 No. 11 at the Detroit Golf Club on Thursday.

Not long after, he was covering his mouth in awe as he sunk a hole-in-one during the first round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic .

LIVE UPDATES: Rocket Mortgage Classic live leaderboard and updates from first round

The ace moved Hubbard to 3 under par through 11 holes, a few shots off the lead at the time.

Hubbard, 33, previously made aces at the 2014 Frys.com Open and the 2019 Nashville Golf Open. Both Korn Ferry Tour events were steps to him gaining PGA Tour membership for the subsequent season.

QUICK START: Tony Finau, other big names playing well early in Detroit at Rocket Mortgage Classic

MUST-PLAY: This might be Michigan's most underrated golf course

YOUR NEXT TRIP: Ranking Michigan's top 10 golf resorts and destinations for your Up North vacation

Hubbard boasts a Korn Ferry Tour win at the 2019 LECOM Suncoast Classic and a 2013 Wildfire Invitational victory on PGA Tour Canada, but he has never won a PGA Tour event.

His best finishes this year came at the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship, where he placed third and fourth, respectively. He also held a share of the 18-hole lead at Club Car Championship but finished tied for ninth.

Hubbard wasn't the only player peppering the front pin at No. 11. Tommy Gainey had his tee shot lip out earlier in the morning.

THE VERY BEST: Michigan is a top 10 state for private golf courses. Here are the 15 best

Contact Mason Young: MEYoung@freepress.com Follow him on Twitter: @Mason_Young_0

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Mark Hubbard drops club in disgust, still makes hole-in-one

