ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

National Guard, State of Emergency activated following flooding in eastern Ky

By Alyssa Hannahs
WSAZ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wsaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Ky Gov. | Flooding deaths increase to 35, toll expected to rise

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) – The death toll as a result of flooding in Eastern Kentucky has grown to 35, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon. “Please pray for families and for those who are missing,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Buckhorn, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WSAZ

W.Va. National Guard responds to Ky. disaster relief

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A multi-state effort to help the people of Eastern Kentucky with emergency flood rescues included the West Virginia National Guard. Their help was called on by Gov. Bashear to help with emergency response. Curtis Peaytt is a critical care flight paramedic through the West Virginia...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

UPDATE | Kentucky Power restoration following flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday morning, more than 7,500 Kentucky Power customers have been restored, with 15,789 customers remaining. The vast majority of these customers live in Breathitt, Leslie, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties. Many areas remain inaccessible by crews, delaying restoration efforts. More than 60 broken...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Unrelenting storm pattern rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a massively wet July (Top 2 wettest on record in Huntington, Top 5 in Charleston) with storms seemingly every other day the month of August is off to a “here we go again” start. Monday saw heavy rains create new flash flooding in the West Virginia and Kentucky coalfields. Hardest hit this go round was Mingo County where the Pigeon Creek water shed amassed enough rain in a few hours to last an entire month. Meanwhile Southeastern Kentucky so hard hit last week endured a new wave of high water this time focused on Pike County.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Mike Harmon
WSAZ

Five Ky. counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance following flooding, Gov. Beshear says more coming

EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - FEMA Individual Assistance is coming to five eastern Kentucky counties. President Joe Biden announced Saturday, he was adding Individual Assistance to the Major Disaster declaration he approved to expedite support to flooding survivors. These counties are Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry. Governor Andy Beshear says...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy