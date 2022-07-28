National Guard, State of Emergency activated following flooding in eastern Ky

www.wsaz.com
Ky Gov. | Flooding deaths increase to 35, toll expected to rise
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) – The death toll as a result of flooding in Eastern Kentucky has grown to 35, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon. “Please pray for families and for those who are missing,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirms that the state’s death toll is now at 35, confirming 5 more deaths since the morning update. Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the flooding and relief efforts Monday morning. Rains continued to hit areas already ravaged by storms. Towards the...
Gov. Beshear: Flooding death toll rises to 25, announces flood resource website
EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - Saturday afternoon, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll due to catastrophic flooding has risen to 25 lives lost. “I’m worried we’re going to find bodies for weeks to come,” said Gov. Beshear in a news conference Saturday. The governor said that...
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
W.Va. National Guard responds to Ky. disaster relief
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A multi-state effort to help the people of Eastern Kentucky with emergency flood rescues included the West Virginia National Guard. Their help was called on by Gov. Bashear to help with emergency response. Curtis Peaytt is a critical care flight paramedic through the West Virginia...
UPDATE | Kentucky Power restoration following flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday morning, more than 7,500 Kentucky Power customers have been restored, with 15,789 customers remaining. The vast majority of these customers live in Breathitt, Leslie, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties. Many areas remain inaccessible by crews, delaying restoration efforts. More than 60 broken...
Unrelenting storm pattern rolls on
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a massively wet July (Top 2 wettest on record in Huntington, Top 5 in Charleston) with storms seemingly every other day the month of August is off to a “here we go again” start. Monday saw heavy rains create new flash flooding in the West Virginia and Kentucky coalfields. Hardest hit this go round was Mingo County where the Pigeon Creek water shed amassed enough rain in a few hours to last an entire month. Meanwhile Southeastern Kentucky so hard hit last week endured a new wave of high water this time focused on Pike County.
Five Ky. counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance following flooding, Gov. Beshear says more coming
EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - FEMA Individual Assistance is coming to five eastern Kentucky counties. President Joe Biden announced Saturday, he was adding Individual Assistance to the Major Disaster declaration he approved to expedite support to flooding survivors. These counties are Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry. Governor Andy Beshear says...
