National Guard, State of Emergency activated following flooding in eastern Ky

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a massively wet July (Top 2 wettest on record in Huntington, Top 5 in Charleston) with storms seemingly every other day the month of August is off to a “here we go again” start. Monday saw heavy rains create new flash flooding in the West Virginia and Kentucky coalfields. Hardest hit this go round was Mingo County where the Pigeon Creek water shed amassed enough rain in a few hours to last an entire month. Meanwhile Southeastern Kentucky so hard hit last week endured a new wave of high water this time focused on Pike County.

